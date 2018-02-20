Why We Take So Much Risk: Financial Advisors' Daily Digest

Would somebody willingly walk blindfolded along the bank of a raging river? Perhaps not literally, but figuratively, I believe many investors do just that in their risk-taking approach to the market. The question is why, and what we might consider doing about it.

The question arose as I was trying to decide to which of the 10 below-linked articles I was going to devote today’s commentary. Despite the embarrassment of riches, what really struck me – to my core – was a reader comment to Ron Surz’s article linked below, which I will quote, for brevity’s sake, with minor deletions:

My husband and I lived through the 08 crisis. Husband retired in 07 at age 75. We lost almost 60% because our money managers had us in high risk investments. As a result my husband went back to work until age 78. We couldn't make up the loss…We both live off a small IRA with RMD's.

After the crash, I took over our accounts, sold our house of 45 years and we moved to Florida. Our whole world was turned upside down due to the crash.

Not having any experience in the stock market, I have managed to increase our IRA by almost $300,000. After the crash, we were left with $600,000. Now we are around $900,000. Having to withdraw about 6 1/2% for RMD's we still run short each month. That is not a lot of money. I have to keep dipping into savings. We are almost totally in equities. Have a few mutual funds and very little bonds. It is risky. But two people trying to live on 4% is very difficult. Husband will be 86 and I am 69. He has multiple health problems and medications are very costly. He may need help down the line which will have to paid out of pocket. Hard for two people to manage on 4%...I hope by my monitoring the market closely, I can get out in time if we start heading into a bear market.”

I am sure that none of you can be unmoved by the worry this woman faces. What makes it as affecting as it is, is its familiarity – her situation is not unlike that of so many investors whose retirement coincided with the great financial crisis. Based on her description, I would venture to say that she has done much better than her fellow graduates of the Class (or Crash) of ’07. Many of her peers sold out at the bottom and stayed out, whereas she mustered the courage to invest, and turned her remaining $600,000 to $900,000. For those counting at home, her return adds up to substantially more than just 50% since she and her husband have been living off portfolio withdrawals all the while.

So why is she bent on taking on so much risk despite the vulnerability she professes? I would posit the reason is that having suckled from the sweetness of the gains of this exceptional stock market, she is reluctant to deport herself from its heady taste. She feels she needs those gains, she’s succeeded in getting them, and the market keeps on giving them. Getting out of the game now feels like foreclosing the opportunity for further gain and struggling to get by on what she views is insufficient for her and her husband’s needs.

I think all that is just human nature. External stimuli play on our emotions of desire and despair, of greed and fear. In this we humans can learn even from animals, which lack such emotions. Instead, they act out of self-preservation, and will therefore flee from anything they sense will endanger them. Only the determined application of intellect over emotion – humanity’s great advantage over animals – can avail here.

I don’t have all the answers, to be sure, but my sense tells me that a retired couple no longer in a position to work and who, for medical and other reasons, are highly dependent on their portfolio, cannot afford the risk of being invested “almost totally in equities” nine years into a historic bull market.

Retirement is a journey, and as with any long journey, you must be sure to take provisions for the road. We don’t know when the market’s raging river will unleash its wrath, but you don’t want to be selling stock via required distributions when that happens. You will need at least a few years’ worth of cash – your “provisions” – to get you through the wilderness years yet to come. And while neither I nor anybody else knows precisely when those difficult years will come, what we know about the historic length of this bull market and its historically high valuations would suggest that we are closer to peril (the “Crash of 2020,” let us say) than to safety (getting in in 2009).

A policy of “monitoring the market closely [so] I can get out in time if we start heading into a bear market” has not worked well for the professionals, and is unlikely to work for laypeople either. Indeed, close monitoring of markets may actually impede one’s ability to see the dangers ahead because preoccupation with the weeds distances a person from the quiet contemplation and critical perspective that can assist in noticing the bigger trends.

As a practical matter, personal experience and common sense suggest to me that most people are capable of tightening their belts at least to the extent of reducing one’s cost of living by 10%. It may be more useful to expend energy monitoring ways to economize – e.g., finding cheaper sources of medication – than to expend it monitoring markets. This couple has resources, and should do just fine, with a little more thought and a little less risk. These are my thoughts, and readers are encouraged to supply their ideas as well.

Please share your thoughts on this issue in our comments section. Meanwhile, below please find links to other advisor-related content on today’s Seeking Alpha.