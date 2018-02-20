Future applications such as smart contracts, supply chain solutions, food safety, and even applications for health care are on the horizon as we put "life in the blockchain".

While it is most commonly associated with Bitcoin and other cryptocurrency applications, the blockchain is capable of so much more.

The transformational power and potential of the blockchain is only beginning to be understood.

Investors and companies are just starting to understand the transformational potential of blockchain technology to enhance the business processes of many industries and even permanently disrupt them.

Blockchain is simply defined as a shared, decentralized ledger that provides a record of digital events and transactions across a distributed network of computers.

Blockchain technology offers a way for untrusted parties to reach agreement (consensus) on a common digital history without the use of an intermediary. The blockchain uses cryptography that allows each user on the network to add information to the chain securely. When a user enters a new block of data, it is verified by the rules of the blockchain (mathematical algorithms) based on information already stored on the chain. If the majority of the users agree that the transaction matches the blockchain history, the transaction is approved and the ledger is updated with a new block in the chain.

The World Economic Forum created this graphic image to help define this process:

It is important for investors not to confuse Bitcoin and Blockchain. The digital or cryptocurrency known as Bitcoin is only one application of blockchain technology, like email or search is just one application of the Internet. In fact, many people draw parallels between the foundational potential of blockchain and the early days of the Internet.

REMEMBER: Blockchain can exist without Bitcoin, but Bitcoin cannot exist without Blockchain.

The blockchain offers three key value propositions:

Decentralization – Rather than storing data with a single source or server, the data resides on hard drives and servers all over the world. The lack of a central data hub ensures that no single entity controls the data and makes it more resistant to cyber- attacks.

Eliminates Intermediary – Blockchain “cuts out the middleman” by establishing a mechanism to establish trust and security. This has important implications from a cost and transaction fee standpoint.

Speed and efficiency- Blockchain offers the potential to significantly speed up the settlement of transactions. Transactions can be validated 24/7 and payments settled in a matter of seconds. By comparison, cross-border payments can currently take up to 5-days to validate.

Given blockchain’s value-added potential, it is no wonder that companies are investing in the blockchain. According to a recently released IDC report, $2.1 billion is expected to be deployed on blockchain projects in 2018, with the figure expected to increase to $9.2 billion by 2021. Leading the charge, not surprisingly, are financial service companies and banks who are expected to spend an estimated $754 million this year.

Let’s look at some real life, practical applications of blockchain technology and explore some the companies at the forefront of blockchain.

Smart Contracts

The idea of “Smart Contracts” was first proposed by cryptographer Nick Szabo who coined the term back in 1996. A smart contract is a computer protocol intended to digitally facilitate, verify, or enforce the negotiation or performance of a contract.

The most prominent public blockchain platform for smart contracts is Ethereum. Ether tokens are used as payment for the computing power necessary to process the contracts. This new type of smart contracting was first introduced in a white paper by Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin. Another open-source project facilitating smart contracts, in particular cross-border payments, is Ripple.

Again, the power of blockchain is in “cutting out the middleman”. Smart contract execution will rely on third-parties known as “oracles”. An oracle is a source of external information that the smart contract may use to base a decision and execute an agreement such as a weather data provider providing temperature readings for crop insurance.

You can see the potential advantages of smart contracts in the graphic below:

Source: PWC

The implementation of smart contracts could range from the simple to the complex.

Source: PWC

According to McKinsey, cutting out the middleman could save businesses at least $80 to $110 billion in impact by 2021.

IBM (IBM) is one of the pioneers of blockchain enterprise development, offering a Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) cloud solution. It was one of the founding members of Hyperledger, a Linux-based, open-source collaboration effort created to advance cross-industry blockchain technologies. IBM’s Hyperledger Composer, facilitates the management of assets and Hyperledger Fabric facilitates the development of smart contracts with“chaincode”.

Supply Chain

IBM has also been involved in developing blockchain supply chain solutions. It recently announced a joint venture with Danish global shipping company Maersk to create a new blockchain company, 51% owned by Maersk and 49% by IBM. The effort is focused on helping shippers, ports, customs, banks, and other stakeholders in the global supply chain by replacing paperwork with blockchain technology. The blockchain provides a single view of all transactions taking place among a complex network of parties and geographies. IBM and Maersk’s application utilizes Hyperledger’s Fabric app.

Food Safety

IBM has also been working with large food suppliers such as Walmart (WMT), Dole, Tyson (TSN), and Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY), Unilever (UN), and Kroger (KR) to incorporate blockchain technology into the global food supply chain. Blockchain technology can efficiently track a product’s progress from farm to store shelf. This offers an effective method to identify when and where food items are contaminated. A food tracking process that would have historically taken days or weeks, only takes seconds using blockchain technology.

Health Care

Our nation’s health care system is very inefficient and ripe for blockchain solutions. Back in September of 2016, the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) sponsored an “ HHS Blockchain Challenge” for submissions of academic papers on blockchain usage for health IT and health-related research.

Blockchain can be used to ensure patient privacy, streamline payments, and quickly transmit medical data. Blockchain could also solve challenges with patient identification, medical claims adjudication, and interoperability across organizations.

One of the reasons we go to our primary care physician is because they have the most complete medical knowledge of us, but with the blockchain potentially every clinician would have access to all our medical records. A “longitudinal” view of our health records could vastly improve the quality of care.

Another exciting area with blockchain improvement potential are clinical trials and medical research. As a researcher, you would now have access to a wealth of data that is currently private or not generally accessible.

Global consulting firm Accenture (ACN) has partnered with Microsoft (MSFT) to develop an identity prototype based on blockchain. The project could provide a digital identify for the 1.1 billion people on the planet that do not have a formal ID. Creating a formal ID for individuals such as refugees could play a critical role in helping them gain access to the health care system. The current model builds on Accenture's blockchain and operates on Microsoft Azure's cloud platform.

Blockchain Derivative Plays

While most of the companies discussed so far are large multi-divisional companies where the impact of blockchain revenue is currently limited, there are many other companies actively participating in the growth of the blockchain through corporate investment in private blockchain companies.

Overstock.com (OSTK) – Online retailer Overstock has a wholly-owned blockchain subsidiary launched in 2014 known as Medici Ventures, created to manage and oversee the company’s investment in private blockchain companies. Medici’s portfolio includes investments in the following blockchain companies:

TZero - distributed ledger for capital markets

Bitt - Caribbean fintech company, digital wallets

PeerNova - immutable ledger

SettleMint – secure and auditable voting

Factom - collaborative platform to verify digital assets

Ripio – Latin American micro-lending startup

IdentityMindGlobal – trusted digital identities

Spera – freedom economy applications

Symbiont – smart contracts platform for institutional applications

DeSoto –blockchain-based global property registry system focused on developing world property rights

Voatz -voting application

SBI Holdings(8473 JP) – Strategic Business Innovator Holdings is a Japan-based financial services company who is one of the largest public company investors in blockchain. It owns 11% of payment company Ripple and established Ripple Asia. It also has investments in blockchain startups Orb, Veem, bitFlyer, Coinplug, Omise, and the consortium R3. SBI Holdings does not trade as an ADR in the U.S., only locally in Japan and as such is not easily accessed by U.S. investors.

Digital Garage(4819 JP) – The Japan-based company is a fintech, marketing, and internet incubation technology company and one of the most active firms in Japan involved with blockchain technology. Its DG Lab Fund has an investment in Blockstream to develop new blockchain solutions for the Japanese market. San Francisco-based startup Blockstream is currently working in conjunction with Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) to offer transaction pricing for cryptocurrency in Japan. Blockstream is also developing “ sidechain” extensions to existing blockchains to enhance their privacy and functionality by adding features like smart contracts and confidential transactions.

The five most active corporate investors in blockchain companies according to CBInsights are:

How to Invest

Investors can gain exposure to blockchain growth by owning individual companies involved in blockchain technology, but as was the case with the early Internet, it is often difficult to identify the long-term beneficiaries of a trend. Many of the early dot com era winners ended up being usurped by more innovative competitors. Just look at the list of internet companies that had early success but are no longer on top like AOL, Netscape, Yahoo, and MySpace.

That is why owning an exchange traded fund (ETF) which provides ownership and exposure to a basket of companies involved in blockchain technology is a good way to invest in this trend.

There are now 4 Blockchain ETFs: 1 actively managed (BLOK) and 3 passive (NASDAQ:BLCN) (NASDAQ:LEGR) (NYSEARCA:KOIN). Given the rapid transformation and change in blockchain, an active approach seems to make the most sense as it is the most flexible and responsive, but I recommend investors compare the options and decide for themselves.

Source:ETFdb.com

Conclusion

One thing is for certain, blockchain technology is here to stay and has the power to disrupt and transform many aspects of our life. Investing in blockchain-related companies represents an exciting early-stage investment opportunity that should reap rewards for many years to come.

