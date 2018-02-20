Synchrony Financial Intrinsic Value
About: Synchrony Financial (SYF)
by: Dalton Hicks
Summary
Qualitative advantages surrounding Synchrony Financial's business.
Quantitative analysis of Synchrony Financial using an earnings, assets, and DCF.
Evaluating the risk vs. reward potential with an investment in Synchrony Financial.
Evaluating Synchrony Financial's current dividend and future dividend potential.
Evaluating overall intrinsic value of Synchrony Financial.
Introduction:
Synchrony Financial (SYF) is a premier consumer credit company that brings partnered credit products to its consumers. Synchrony Financial has more than a hundred specialized credit cards for its consumers to use