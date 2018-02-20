Awilco Drilling (OTCPK: OTCPK:AWLCF) is a great example of the fragmentation of the offshore drilling market. The company that has only 2 rigs (!), one of which is stacked (!!), is continues operating and even pays a dividend (!!!). Awilco Drilling has recently reported its fourth-quarter results, giving us a chance to take a look at the performance of this interesting company.

Awilco Drilling’s fleet consists of two semi-subs: WilHunter and WilPhoenix. WilHunter is cold stacked as per InfieldRigs while WilPhoenix is on a contract with Apache (APA). You can see the whole fleet status from Awilco Drilling’s Q4 presentations on the picture above. Please note that the company reported that the letter of intent (LOI) with client 1 will not result in a job and that the rig will be available from around May 1, 2018 and up to September 1, 2018.

The big reason the company is still afloat is the lucrative contract with Apache, which helped Awilco build cash from $70 million at the end of 2016 to $119 million at the end of 2017. With operating expenses for WilPhoenix at approximately $78,100 per day, further increase in cash position should be expected. Also, the company’s debt is $90 million, which means that Awilco has no net debt. This is very important as debt is main killer of offshore drilling companies which is pushing them into bankruptcy.

Currently, the market values Awilco at about $120 million. Let’s look at whether this is a fair price for the company’s shares. At the end of the fourth quarter, Awilco had a backlog of $41 million. The net cash position is roughly $30 million. Bassoe Offshore values Awilco’s rigs at $33 million - $44 million, which seems about right to me.

Combining cash with the value of firm backlog (about $30 million) and the value of rigs ($40 million in my opinion, due to increasing tightness in the UK segment of the offshore drilling market), we get $100 million. However, we do not know the backlog for the work that starts in September 2018 and will take 450 days to complete. Depending on the actual dayrate, the margin on this contract may be in the $15 million - $30 million range, pushing Awilco’s total valuation to $115 million - $130 million.

Frankly, it would have been strange if the market were way off on its valuation of the company with only 2 rigs. In my opinion, the current market valuation of Awilco reflects the true state of things. The company’s shares may fluctuate back and forth depending on market sentiment, but I’d expect them to be in the $100 million - $130 million valuation range for the whole company. Current prices don’t look attractive enough for an entry – it’s hard to see much upside from here. However, should Awilco shares drop rapidly below the $100 million capitalization mark for whatever reason, they may be worth a close look.

I’d also like to discuss the high dividend yield. Awilco has declared a dividend of $0.20 per share, which results in forward yield of about 20% if the company continues to pay the dividend at this rate. Nevertheless, I don’t think that the yield should be the biggest factor in the decision process when an investor weighs whether to purchase Awilco’s shares. The dividend primarily comes from the previous-era contract with Apache and as this contract comes to end, so might the dividend. Also, as cash flows from the Apache contract are distributed to shareholders, the capitalization of the company will decrease as they are not replaced by an equally lucrative contract. Therefore, Awilco’s capitalization may drift lower with time as cash is distributed to shareholders and the new contract provides less cash flow than the previous one.

At current levels, Awilco shares look like a “hold” to me.

If you like my work, don't forget to click on the big orange "Follow" button at the top of the screen.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.