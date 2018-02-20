Summary

Surface-level results for SNA look solid, and the outlook ahead is boosted by tax reform.

However, their core tools business continued its malaise, and accounts receivable also continued its troubling rise.

While results in Europe and in C&I and RS&I are impressive, the company has a couple of troubling issues it needs to address.

Shares remain attractively valued, though more conservative investors may wish to wait until the tools sector resumes growth.