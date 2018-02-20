Courtesy: Mining.com - Meadowbank site

Investment Thesis

Agnico Eagle (NYSE:AEM) is one of my leading stocks in the "gold miner" category with Newmont Mining (NEM) and more recently, Barrick Gold (ABX). I like the company for four reasons.

Stable mine assets that are performing above targets, located in a low political risks environment, generating constant cash flow. A growing gold reserve with expanding gold grades. The company expects a strong future growth of 2.0 million ounces of gold in 2020 produced from assets already owned that will be funded by operating cash flow. Longer term project pipeline offers additional opportunities to add value down the road. Experienced and savvy management, known for its solid records to meeting expectations and delivering higher value per share basis. Dividend per share now at 0.44 annually or a yield of 1% and potential increase.

Thus, this limited risk profile and constant, predictable results make the company an excellent candidate for long-term investment and should be accumulated on any weakness.

Sean Boyd, CEO said in the conference call:

But essentially, what we have and where we are right now, we've got a business that's performing extremely well. We've got high-quality long-life assets. We've got a strategy that's worked well over a number of decades, and we're going to continue to focus and implement on that strategy. ... [W]e are set as we look on out to the second half of 2019, we're producing at a run rate of over 2 million ounces where we can generate significant net free cash flow and strong financial position to write a check for $360 million on the maturity schedule for our debt.

Balance Sheet and Production in 4Q 2017 - The raw numbers

Agnico Eagle 1Q'15 2Q'15 3Q'15 4Q'15 1Q'16 2Q'16 3Q'16 4Q'16 1Q'17 2Q'17 3Q'17 4Q'17 Total Revenues in $ Million 483.6 510.1 508.8 482.9 490.5 537.6 610.9 499.2 547.5 549.9 580.0 565.3 Net Income in $ Million 28.7 10.1 1.3 −15.5 27.8 19.0 49.4 62.7 76.0 61.9 71.0 35.1 EBITDA $ Million 212.3 196.5 163.6 194.0 190.6 210.0 269.1 286.6 254.9 218.0 241.6 233.5 Profit margin % (0 if loss) 5.9% 2.0% 0.3% 0 5.7% 3.5% 8.1% 12.5% 13.9% 11.3% 12.2% 6.2% EPS diluted in $/share 0.13 0.05 0.01 −0.08 0.13 0 0.22 0.27 0.33 0 0.30 0.15 Cash from operations in $ Million 143.5 188.4 143.7 140.8 145.7 229.5 282.9 120.6 222.6 184.0 194.1 166.9 Capital Expenditure in $ Million 82.9 111.5 122.4 133.0 100.7 123.3 125.5 166.6 128.6 192.3 257.0 296.3 Free Cash Flow (Ychart) in $ Million 60.6 76.8 21.3 7.8 45.0 106.2 157.3 −46.0 94.0 −8.3 −62.9 −129.3 Cash and short term investments $ Billion 0.19 0.21 0.24 0.16 0.23 0.56 0.73 0.64 0.93 1.08 0.99 0.77 Long term Debt in $ Billion 1.27 1.20 1.22 1.13 1.08 1.20 1.20 1.20 1.20 1.37 1.37 1.38 Dividend per share in $ 0.08 0.08 0.08 0.08 0.08 0.08 0.10 0.10 0.10 0.10 0.11 0.11 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 215.7 216.7 217.7 218.5 221.9 225.2 227.7 227.8 229.3 233.5 233,8 231,2

Gold Production details:

Agnico Eagle set a record regarding annual production with a total of 1,713,018 Au Oz, up over 10% compared to 2016. On a quarterly basis, production was 413,212 Au Oz, down 3% from the same quarter last year, due to lack of production of Lapa. Production growth is on track to 2 million Au ounces entering 2020.

Note: Lapa was building stockpile the previous quarter and had insufficient production.

All-in sustainable cost (AISC) is reasonable for the industry averaging $805 per ounce in 2017. However, it jumped quite a lot in the fourth quarter.

Note: Reserves are improving year over year.

Agnico Eagle's primary focus for the next few years is to deliver on the Nunavut expansion plan and bring those assets online, on schedule, and within budget. Opening up LaRonde mine is also part of the primary focus.

At the Meliadine project, the processing facility is well advanced, and the company is confident that the start date will be in 2019 with the building of a significant stockpile.

Finally, at Kittila, the board approved the Kittila shaft expansion for a cost of about $200 million, which will open up the lower part of the mine reserve.

Agnico Eagle - Technical analysis

AEM is forming a symmetrical triangle pattern. Symmetrical triangle patterns are a chart pattern, characterized by converging top and bottoms. This pattern is created when there is indecision in the direction of the gold market, which is right at the moment, and this pattern should be considered as "intermediate."

AEM is moving in correlation with the gold price. AEM is trading at support around $43-42.80 (buy flag) and has its first upper resistance at $46 (partial sell flag). I recommend accumulating AEM under $42.

Commentary

1 - Revenues

Agnico Eagle reported its 4Q'17 results on February 14, 2018. Revenues were $563.3 million, up 13.25% compared to a year ago and slightly lower sequentially.

Agnico Eagle ended 2017 with a strong financial position and $1.8 billion in available liquidity. For details, please see table above.

2 - Free cash flow analysis

On the bearish side, Agnico Eagle is not creating positive free cash flow assuming a realized gold price under the $1,300/ Oz threshold. A least, it is what we can see clearly for 4Q'17. However, Sean Boyd said in the conference call:

significant free cash flow is expected next year with our CapEx dropping off of the peak this year and our margins going up substantially,

The company has been investing a lot in CapEx in 2017, but this trend should reverse in 2018.

Nonetheless, the company felt confident to increase the dividend by 10% the previous quarter, to $0.44 annually or 1% yearly, which is still quite modest and represents a payout of $103 million a year.

3 - Net debt.

The company has an excellent balance sheet with a low net debt of $610 million.

Debt maturities are indicated below. The first debt maturity is in 2020 for $360 million.

Net debt-to-EBITDA ratio is 0.64x, which is excellent.

Conclusion

Agnico Eagle is a very reliable gold miner with a balanced business profile and a well-defined production growth, which is appealing from a long-term investment perspective.

An excellent balance sheet with liquidities of $1.7 billion and a production of 2 million Au Oz by 2020 are the basis of this investment for the next few years. I also expect the company to increase the dividend in 2018-2019 to a more reasonable yield of 2.5-3% with an anticipated reduction in CapEx.

