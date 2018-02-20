There’s an old joke that says if you like sausage, you should never watch how it’s made. I feel that ABB (NYSE:ABB) has been a little like that – the company has spent most of the past four years restructuring and repositioning the business (including sizable M&A), and while the company is now on better footing, the whole process has left a lot of investors feeling squeamish and put off by the name.

I can’t promise that the new ABB will be a significant improvement over the old one, but I do know that this is a company with leadership in a wide range of end-markets that can (and should) provide above-average growth in the coming years. I also know that ABB is operationally leaner and more focused on businesses that can provide steadier, higher-margin revenue for the long term. I still expect relatively less from ABB than I do some of its closest peers (including Rockwell (ROK)), but mid-single-digit revenue growth and low double-digit FCF margins can support a fair value a little higher than today’s price and high single-digit total returns.

Not The Quarter The Stock Needed …

ABB’s fourth quarter was disappointing, and that disappointment is/was amplified by the fact that many of its peers/rivals had pretty good reports.

Revenue fell 1% on an organic basis, with only Robotics & Motion (or “RM”) up on a yoy basis, with 6% growth. Industrial Automation was flat and Electrification Products was down 1% (largely on weaker medium voltage), while Power Grids was down 7%.

Although gross margin was actually up a bit despite ongoing input cost inflation, reported EBIT was down 10% (with an almost one-point margin decline) and EBITA declined 3% (also a nearly one-point margin decline), missing sell-side expectations by 2%. EP and IA both saw margin improvements, while RM and PG saw sizable margin declines.

Orders were down 3% on an organic basis, as the company saw another drop in large orders, putting large orders at a 10-year low for the company. Although that sounds bad, it’s worth noting that ABB has been restructuring away from as much reliance on large orders as it had in the past, so this is not necessarily as ominous as it may sound. To that point, I’d note that base orders rose 9%, continuing an improving trend (up 6% in Q3, up 3% in Q2, up 2% in Q1). All segments saw order growth (with PG up 15%), and all regions saw growth, with the U.S. up 11%, Europe up 8%, and China up just 1% (though still up).

With the lower large order intake, the backlog declined 4%. What’s more, management noted that the lower backlog in IA and PG was going to depress revenue growth in the first half of 2019. While 2019 should see a meaningful improvement in revenue growth (from about 1.5% to 8.5%), it’ll be more back-end loaded. I would also note that ABB’s guidance, relative to peers like Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY), Schneider (OTCPK:SBGSY), Rockwell, and Emerson (EMR) seemed “squishier” and vaguer.

Some Signs Of Improvement

ABB did note some areas of improvement in its end markets. Although utility orders remain unpredictable, overall investment in grid automation continues to grow, as does spending on equipment needed to hook more renewable energy sources into existing grids. The mining market is improving, but marine remains subdued and oil & gas is less of a benefit to ABB than a company like Emerson due to differences in market exposures (ABB is more leveraged to areas like the North Sea, versus Emerson’s stronger exposure to U.S. shale).

The markets for robotics and factory automation appear to be improving. Robotics rival KUKA has gotten a lot more aggressive recently on pricing, with ABB electing not to compete that way. This has been one of the risks around KUKA since it was acquired by China’s Midea Group, and it remains to be seen how far they will go with a volume over value strategy.

Why Bother?

Admittedly ABB has not been a great performer recently, and there are legitimate questions about whether management can ever really get this business back on track – especially with a significant chunk of revenue coming from more commoditized product categories. Even so, I think there are arguments for why ABB can be/do better.

First, the company has undergone some significant restructuring. In addition to cutting costs and streamlining at the white-collar level, the company has executed a pretty solid turnaround of its PG business. Looking ahead, the company has additional opportunities to improve the PG business while also integrating and improving the badly-neglected electrification product business it acquired from GE (GE). ABB also got smart and restructured out of its low-margin engineering, procurement, and construction (or “EPC”) businesses – forming JVs in substations and oil/gas EPC and winding down its rail turnkey business.

Second, I believe ABB is leveraged to some attractive growth opportunities that will emerge and flourish in the next few years. ABB is a leader in fast charging systems for electric vehicles. With more than 2 million EVs already on the road around the world, the need for charging stations is growing rapidly. As ABB has more than $50,000 in potential content per station, this should be a multibillion-dollar multiyear opportunity. At the same time, the grid infrastructure needed to support EV charging, not to mention further automation and integration of renewables, is an opportunity worth hundreds of billions of dollars in the coming years.

Outside those opportunities, there are growth opportunities across the spectrum of automation. Food and beverage industry orders were up more than 10% in 2017 and this is a strong growth opportunity for ABB given the under-penetration of robotics. Likewise with warehouse/logistics automation, where ABB’s robots, motors, and controls can play a significant role. And there’s the company’s YuMi cobot – a product whose safety and footprint can allow for robots to penetrate markets that have never before been able to use robots. Process automation, too, could see long-term growth if and when more oil is diverted from fuel toward chemical production. Last and not least, ABB has a rare opportunity to integrate electrical and automation products to a degree that Emerson, Rockwell, Honeywell (HON), Fanuc, Yokogawa, and Hollysys (HOLI) cannot – a potential opportunity to capture meaningfully more “share of wallet” from customers.

The Opportunity

I haven’t really changed my base assumptions regarding ABB. I’m still looking for 4% to 5% long-term revenue growth (higher in the next three years, lower in the more distant model years), with modest improvements in FCF margin – from around 8% in 2017 and 2018 to 10% in 2021/2022 and 11% in 2025. I expect this margin leverage to come as a byproduct of improved sales, the aforementioned restructuring, and an improved skew toward higher-margin lines of business.

The Bottom Line

Discounting those cash flows back gives me a fair value in the mid-$20s that is a little higher than today’s price. All told, then, I believe ABB is priced for high single-digit returns – a better return opportunity than I see for most of its peers/comps. That relative value comes at the cost of uncertainty and recent underperformance, so I don’t want to suggest this is a “free money” opportunity. Rather, this is an opportunity underpinned by my belief that ABB is exiting a difficult transition period and embarking on a new trajectory that offers better revenue and better margins and is not yet widely accepted by the investment world.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.