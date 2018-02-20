Australia: Impact Assessment Of Trump Style Tax Cuts On Investment Markets

The initial acceleration in fiscal flows and enthusiasm should show a nice upward bump in the stock market. Fiscal flows jump to 5.2% of GDP overall.

The only blot on the economic landscape is the current account deficit of -2% of GDP.

The tax cut is effectively a 5% of GDP boost to macro fiscal flows and adds to robust private credit creation rates of 2.5% of GDP.

The tax cuts are estimated to add AU$65B to the economy by virtue of not taxing it out.

Trump style tax cuts are proposed by the ruling Republican party equivalent in Australia, known as the Liberal Party.

The purpose of this report is to assess the impact of recently proposed Trump style tax cuts on macro-fiscal flows and then in turn on investment markets in Australia.

The national accounts were used to assess the macro-fiscal flows with the addition of the AU$65B proposed tax cut proposal.

AU$65B is US$51.45B.

One can summarize the national accounts in the following formula:

GDP = Private Sector Spending [P] + Government Sector Spending [G] + External Sector Spending [X]

These are accounting entities and are true by definition.

See the methodology section below for more detail on this formula.

The private sector is where the stock market is, and we as investors want the stock market to go up. The stock market can only go up if the flows into it are positive. The private sector derives income from three sources:

Credit creation from banks: Banks lend more than is repaid in loans. Credit money, also known as inside money and has a liability attached to it. Externally from overseas commerce: Exports bring in more than imports cost. Combination of credit money and state money from overseas. Government spending: More is spent than taxed. State money or high powered money or outside money, it has many names and no liability attached to it.

In an ideal scenario, the private sector would receive large and growing income flows from all three sources, and at the very least, the overall impact should be a positive flow even if one or two of the three flows are negative.

The stock market in the private sector, as well as all other private financial assets, should rise if the overall income flow into the private sector is positive. Certainly, the stock market would be unlikely to rise if the income flows were negative.

We will look at each inflow in turn and start with the private sector, all the while updating our forecast result based on the latest data.

Private Sector

The chart below shows the level of private credit creation entering the private sector through commercial banks.

The above charts that credit creation from private banks has grown in 2017 and added US$30.5 billion to the economy or 2.5% of GDP. This is a strong result and one can see from the chart that lending/borrowing accelerated in the second half of the year.

The chart above shows the money supply is going up, so overall there is income entering the private sector.

The flow of credit adds to the stock of private debt in the economy, and this debt is shown in the chart below.

The chart above shows that Australia has a high private debt level of 207%. Private debt levels now are higher than the peak set during the GFC marked on the chart. Corporate debt levels can be considered "normal"; however, household debt is exceptionally high and goes hand in hand with Australia's expensive real estate. The bulk of the private household debt is for home mortgages for a place to live.

What this means going forward is that one cannot expect Australia to be able to sustain a bull run fueled by credit money given that it has reached what can be considered a full debt capacity.

Professor Steve Keen's studies show that economies with private debt levels of 150% and over tend not to become more indebted. They hit a natural barrier where no more debt is demanded.

The reason is that such a large percentage of aggregate demand goes to debt servicing that there is a noticeable drop in the demand for real goods and services. Production goes unsold and is cut back; this leads to job losses, income losses, and a further cessation of aggregate demand until the debt is repaid or written off.

For Australia, one can model the impact of this private debt on the economy over a range of interest rate levels and this is shown in the table below. The standard home loan in Australia is a variable rate at four to five percent. Rates are not fixed for 30 years like they are in America. The longest fixed rate loan one might get is for five years. Central bank rate rises will, therefore, automatically be passed on to customers via their variable rate loan.

One can see at present that over 10% of GDP/aggregate demand goes to private commercial banks as debt service cost and not on real goods and services in the real economy.

External Sector

The external sector is trade and commerce with other countries and shown in the current account. The current account is exports minus imports and it also includes capital flows in and out of the country from financial transactions and investments. A positive overall result is best.

The chart below shows the current account balance. The chart shows the current account is positive and adding to the stock of funds in the private sector.

Australia has a reputation as an export nation, however, makes a loss doing so. The good news is that the current account deficit is narrowing and in 2017 will be around -2.052% of GDP or a loss of $US24.7B. Final figures to be confirmed but will be within this range as only the December 2017 number is yet to come.

Rising commodity prices will see the current account improve going forward.

Government Sector

The government budget is shown in the chart below.

For 2017, the Australian government will have added only 1.27% to GDP or US$14B to the economy, half that of 2016. A big drop.

Things are looking up Trump style in Australia. In a copycat like policy move, the Australian Prime Minister has announced that tax cuts may be coming soon.

The article referenced in the introduction above puts a value of AU$65B on the impact of the tax cuts. This is a 4.2% of GDP injection into the economy and is a significant change from the last budget proposal that saw a harsh austerity budget adding about 1% of GDP to the economy.

Sectoral Analysis Methodology

Each nation state is composed of three essential components:

The private sector The government sector The external sector

The private sector comprises the people, business, and community, and most importantly, the stock market. For the stock market to move upward, this sector needs to be growing. This sector by itself is an engine for growth and innovation. However, it needs income from one or both of the other two sectors to grow.

The government through its Treasury sets the prevailing interest rate and provides the medium of exchange. Too much is inflationary and too little is deflationary. It puts the oil in the economic engine and can put in as much as its target inflation rate allows. It is not financially constrained. For a sovereign government with a freely floating exchange rate, any financial constraint such as a deficit with a matching bond issue is a self-imposed restriction. A debt ceiling is also a self-imposed restriction as is a fiscal brake.

The external sector trades with other countries. This sector can provide income from a positive trade balance or it can drain funds from a negative trade balance.

For the stock market in the private sector to prosper and keep moving upward, income is required to be put into the flow. Otherwise, the sector can only circulate existing funds or is being drained of funds and is in decline.

The ideal situation is that the private sector has a net inflow of funds and is always growing, thus giving the stock market headroom within which to expand in value. For this to happen, one or both of the other sectors have to be adding funds to the flow of income.

The following formula can express this relationship:

GDP = Private Sector spending + Government Sector spending + External Sector spending

For the best investing outcome, one looks for countries with stock markets located in private sectors that are receiving positive income flows overall.

Conclusion, Summary, and Recommendation

When we take our inputs and place them in our formula, we can calculate the following sector flow result as a percentage of GDP.

Private Sector Credit Creation [P] Government Sector [G] External Sector [X] TOTAL [P]+[X]+[G] 2016 2.6% 2.4% -2.7% 2.3% 2017 2.5%* 1.2%* -2.05%* 1.65%* 2018# 2.5%* 4.2%# -1.5%# 5.2%#

*Estimate until actual figures are reported.

#Forecast based on present trends and plans.

A sudden 4.2% of GDP injection into the economy from the government, made by not taxing it out in the first place is very positive and will cause quite an upward movement in the stock market.

The chart below shows the stock market has been flat ever since it rose out of the 2009 GFC trough in 2010. This is because the macro-fiscal flows were so weak as shown in the table above. The current account deficit has seen a constant -2+% of GDP on the economy and the government has been obsessed with European style austerity budgets and the desire of returning to surplus budgets that remove dollars out of the economy and shrink it. That thinking appears to have now changed for the better.

The private sector has tried to power along regardless and has done so with credit money at the rate of 2.5% of GDP. This, however, means that it has gone into deficit and added to its stock of private debt which is already over 200% of GDP.

Even though the stock market has at best been flat for over eight years, it has paid a steady 4.48% dividend income. This is the mortgage loan interest income from the banks paid out as a dividend to shareholders from the 200% of GDP private debt loan book mentioned above. The dividend is the principal and interest payment from loaned up Aussie homeowners. I go into more detail on those in this article.

The tax cuts are not in yet, however, they are coming from the party most unlikely to give them and will be opposed by the opposition Labor Party who is the more likely source of tax cuts and therefore, not likely to offer stiff resistance. A combination that gives them a good chance of happening. If Australia is to avoid a recession, these tax cuts are the only way of doing it from a macro perspective.

Because the tax cuts come from the conservative side of politics, they have a decided top down, trickle down flavor to them in that they will be achieved mainly via company tax cuts as opposed to personal income tax cuts. This means that the tax cut income is more likely to be saved in the form of stocks and bonds and real estate, by wealthy business and shareholders than spent on real goods and services in the productive economy.

This means that the 4.2% of GDP cash injection will have an over-proportional effect on the stock market and luxury real estate market.

This is regrettable, however, for investors looking to profit from stock market movement it seems like one is coming to Australia shortly and one can get exposure to this via these ETFs:

(EWA) iShares MSCI Australia ETF (FXA) CurrencyShares Australian Dollar (AUSE) WisdomTree Australia Dividend Fund (CROC) ProShares UltraShort Australian Dollar (KROO) IQ Australia Small Cap ETF (FAUS) First Trust Australia AlphaDEX Fund (HAUD) iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Australia ETF

