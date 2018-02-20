Aircastle: Stellar Q4 Results And A Continued Shift To Narrow-Bodies
by: Gold Panda
Summary
Adjusted EPS of USD 0.72 thanks to gains on sale of aircraft of USD 19.2mn.
Narrow-bodies now account for 66% of net book value.
Annualized dividend yield of 5.52%.
Trading at a lowerP/BV ratio compared to rivals.
Aircraft lessor Aircastle (NYSE:AYR) generated adjusted EPS of USD 0.72 for the fourth quarter of 2017, beating market consensus by USD 0.14 on the back of gains on sale of aircraft of USD