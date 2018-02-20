Hey Taxpayers: Trick My Truck! Tesla, Workhorse Group And The Pathology Of Misallocated Capital
The latest on the Tesla-linked $7B federal loan application. Is nascent criticism of the project a sign of bigger problems to come?
Just how large is the market for range-extended electric hybrid four wheel drive pickup trucks? I have no idea. And neither do you.
But the US government must know. Why else would it consider a $250M taxpayer loan to a company with just $3.3M in sales and a $12.7M net loss last quarter?
Tying it all together is the DOE's big mistake of using debt to finance risky companies - a practice that has spawned an ugly Tesla imitator.
Misallocation of capital to Tesla and its ilk could have serious consequences for the financing of worthwhile energy projects.
Your Tax Dollars at Work?
With April 17th fast approaching, it’s timely to give some thought to how our hard earned tax dollars are spent. On December 11, 2017, I wrote that Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA