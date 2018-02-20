Summary

The latest on the Tesla-linked $7B federal loan application. Is nascent criticism of the project a sign of bigger problems to come?

Just how large is the market for range-extended electric hybrid four wheel drive pickup trucks? I have no idea. And neither do you.

But the US government must know. Why else would it consider a $250M taxpayer loan to a company with just $3.3M in sales and a $12.7M net loss last quarter?

Tying it all together is the DOE's big mistake of using debt to finance risky companies - a practice that has spawned an ugly Tesla imitator.

Misallocation of capital to Tesla and its ilk could have serious consequences for the financing of worthwhile energy projects.