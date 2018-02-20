Summary

Black Panther is just the first major hit from an impressive movie lineup scheduled for the 1st half of 2018.

There should be at least 4, and possibly as many as 6, movies released before the end of June that hit $400 million in domestic revenue.

There has never been more than 3 movies released in any single calendar year that topped $400 million in domestic revenue.

Movie theater and affiliated stocks should benefit from bumper earnings and a change in sentiment.

Disney movies are poised to dominate the box office during the first half of the year.