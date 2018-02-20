Hi-Crush's (HCLP) CEO Bob Rasmus on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Hi-Crush Partners LP (HCLP) Q4 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call February 20, 2018 8:30 AM ET

Good morning and welcome to the Hi-Crush Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2017 Conference Call.

Caldwell Bailey

Thank you. Good morning, everyone, and thanks for joining us today. With me are Bob Rasmus, Chief Executive Officer of Hi-Crush; and Laura Fulton, Chief Financial Officer.

Before we provide our prepared remarks, I would like to remind all participants that our comments today will include forward-looking statements, which are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements.

Additionally, we may refer to the non-GAAP measures of EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, distributable cash flow and contribution margin during the call. Please refer to our public filings for definitions of our non-GAAP measures and reconciliations of these measures to net income as well as a discussion of risks and uncertainties.

With that, I would now like to turn the call over to our CEO, Bob Rasmus. Bob?

Bob Rasmus

Thanks, Caldwell.

2017 was an exciting and successful year for Hi-Crush on multiple fronts. We grew our operating footprint and breadth of services, captured efficiencies and profitability across our system, and created value for our customers, investors and employees.

Early in the year, I emphasized that 2017 was going to be about execution, and execute is exactly what we did. At the start of the year, we identified a plan. That plan evolved and expanded under the framework of our overarching Hi-Crush strategy of Mine, Move, Manage. I am proud that we did exactly what we told you we would do, and we did it well.

Our greatest asset remains our people, and our world-class team allowed us to accomplish our goals through hard work, resilience, and creativity. For the year, we sold approximately 8.9 million tons of frac sand, more than double our 2016 volumes, including sequential growth each quarter.

In the first quarter, we restarted operations in our Augusta and Whitehall facilities in Wisconsin, representing the first time in our history that all four of our Northern White facilities with annual nameplate capacity of 10.4 million tons were operating simultaneously.

In February, we announced and successfully financed the acquisition of our Whitehall facility and the remaining interest in Augusta. This simplified our structure by having all operational assets owned at the MLP level. At the same time, we announced the purchase of in-basin frac sand reserves in Kermit, Texas. Including in our plan for Kermit was the development of 3 million tons per year production facility, representing a 30% expansion of our total nameplate capacity. Kermit’s acquisition was another transformational event in Hi-Crush’s evolution.

Kermit’s development is also a clear example of our commitment to do exactly what we say we will. We completed the construction of Kermit more than two months ahead of schedule and under budget. In July, we commenced operations from what was the industry’s first Permian Basin production facility, quickly ramping up to our nameplate capacity in mid-October. And while it’s easy to overlook this accomplishment as business as usual for Hi-Crush, our team’s accomplishments are unprecedented.

Over the summer and into the fall, we further executed on our Permian strategy. In October, we expanded the reach, value and impact of our logistics network by commencing operations at our Pecos terminal, the industry’s first unit train capable terminal with silo storage in the Southern Delaware Basin. Pecos is already one of our top performing terminals and we expect to further benefit from this important asset, moving forward.

Throughout 2017, we also continued to invest in our PropStream last mile service, exiting the year ahead of expectation with 10 crews. One of the benefits of PropStream is greater direct engagement with operators. We successfully diversified the types of companies with whom we do business. Operators now comprise nearly 25% of our customer base, up from essentially zero in 2016.

Our expanded and increasingly diversified customer base provides a more stable operating platform for Hi-Crush’s stakeholders, while structurally reducing costs for operators by eliminating inefficiencies throughout the delivery process.

We believe that as more operators look to source proppant directly, Hi-Crush will be in an excellent position to fulfill their needs. Our ability to grow the number of PropStream crews at a faster pace than expected is a testament to the quality of Hi-Crush’s service offering.

In September, we hosted a group of more than 50 visitors in Odessa, Texas, for our Analyst and Investor day, which showcased our new West Texas operations including a PropStream demonstration. The event highlighted the scale and complexity of our business, as well as our excellence in execution. Notably, many attendees commented on how impressed they were with our people.

Speaking of our people, I want to highlight a significant achievement by our PropStream team that I am extremely proud of, which is that they have now achieved five perfect scores on unannounced wellsite safety audits, from one of the industry’s largest operators. This is independent verification of our relentless focus on safety and quality. Safety and efficiency is of paramount importance for us and our customers. We are very proud of our track record, as well as the absence of non-productive time resulting from our PropStream operations.

From the start, our last mile business model was based on purpose-built solutions designed to address the safety, reliability and efficiency issues our customers face, and our system clearly delivers. Our daily operational execution has put us in the financial position to make good on our promise to return value to unitholders.

In October, we were proud to reinstate our capital return program, including the resumption of quarterly distributions and the initiation of a unit repurchase program of upto $100 million. Throughout all this growth and execution, we maintained our strong balance sheet position and funded our growth without adding the leverage.

In December, we took advantage of strength in our business, extending the maturity of our term loan to 2024 and our revolver to 2022, enhancing our financial flexibility. Above all, our ability to accomplish what we have said out to do in 2017 and to do it well, has provided a stable and more diverse platform for accelerated growth and profitability in 2018 and beyond that will benefit all Hi-Crush stakeholders.

With that overview of our 2017 accomplishments, let’s turn to one of the most discussed topics in 2017 in our industry, Permian sand. When we broke ground as the first mover in the Permian Basin, few understood that in-basin sand would come to dominate the conversation as it did and still does. We are proud of what we accomplished in a remarkably short time, the start-up of our Kermit facility at the end of July months ahead of schedule, a rapid utilization ramp to the full 3 million tons of annual capacity by mid-October, and the plant’s performance since the first delivery of sand.

Kermit’s permanent connection to the electric grid was completed in early October. At the beginning of December, we completed the important final step of tying the facility into the gas grid. Until then, Kermit’s dry plant had been using propane to fuel its driers, which is a more costly and less efficient process. We are now realizing permanent cost savings that ensures we achieve the planned Kermit contribution margins.

Our operational success at Kermit is evident in our fourth quarter results, which included highly accretive contribution margin from the successful production and sale of approximately 670,000 tons of 100 mesh frac sand. Of this amount, approximately 90% was sold to our contract customers with the remaining sold opportunistically to spot market customers.

Elsewhere in the Permian, competitors’ mines continue to struggle to get operations up and running. And there has been a consistent trend of slippage in completion timeframes. Those that have or are about to commence operations, are facing a long and tough path to full capacity utilization. The reasons for delays are numerous and include setbacks on plant component delivery, issues around labor availability, and lack of operational experience.

As we’ve previously stated, announcing plants is easy but building, completing and running them at their full capacity is hard. That’s especially true in the Permian where challenges and obstacles are different than in Wisconsin and elsewhere in the country. It doesn’t take experience to file permits. And having never, in many cases, built a mine before, new entrants are asking their potential customers to take a leap of faith. The Permian for so many other stand producers contains numerous unknowns, obstacles that can only be effectively planned for and addressed through direct experience. Our expertise in construction and operation of various frac sand facilities built up over seven years of near constant project development, allows us to move quickly with confidence and deliver ahead of schedule. As a result, we are well along in the stage of fine tuning and optimizing our processes.

With our competition facing significant delays and obstacles in the Permian, we stand by the estimates we’ve previously communicated including our forecast of between 25 million and 30 million tons per year of total Permian supply being available by the end of 2018. The fundamental factor underlying the development of Permian sand is the continued increase in proppant intensity and overall growth in demand for frac sand. We believe in capital markets’ efficiency. If there is money to be made and if the demand for sand exists, the market will build capacity to satisfy that demand. Today, the markets are tight and there is tremendous demand, particularly for fine mesh sand. The growth in supply we’re seeing today is in fact being pulled to market by demand in basins across North America, not just the Permian.

As more supply located in the Permian Basin comes on line, the logical question becomes what happens to the Northern White sand currently supplying the region. First, all basins, including the Permian, require a range of mesh grades to meet the full scope of demand requirements including 40/70, 30/50 and 20/40, none of which can be serviced solely and some not at all from in-basin supply. There is a little debate that total proppant demand in 2018 will rise and in our estimation should increase throughout the year totaling approximately 100 million tons.

Today, with the mines we are aware of having started operations in recent weeks we believe that 2 million tons of Permian sand, maybe less, will be sold during the first quarter of 2018 including sales from our Kermit facility. This will grow as operations ramp up and new facility start-up during the year, but in no scenario could this growth in supply meet the estimates of up to 50 million tons of demand for all grades of sand in the Permian in 2018. Northern White will be needed in large volumes to meet that demand.

We specifically acquired our Permian reserves to add more fine mesh capacity to our product portfolio and therefore better meet the needs of our current and prospective customers in the region. As we developed our facility, we carefully chose to produce one grade 100 mesh that meets all the criteria our customers want to see from that product. This allowed us to optimize our production process, decrease cost, and increase our efficiency. Our customers consistently demand our Permian Pearl 100 mesh, complemented by 40/70 coarse grade sand from Wisconsin mines for a blend of products that meet all the demand and specifications desired on today’s completion jobs.

The second reason we see continued demand and resiliency for Northern White sand in the Permian, actually relates the advantages of in-basin Permian reserves, proximity to demand and the resulting savings on transportation costs, the same factors that make in-basin Permian supply advantage to meet Permian demand, make a disadvantage to cost-effectively service other areas. While growth in sand demand is expected to be highest and most impactful in the Permian, other areas represent more than half of the industry’s total demand. As these basins experience further growth in activity and proppant intensity, many will continue to be best serviced by Northern White supply. For example, the Marcellus and Utica region represents a significant market for us, where our owned and operated capabilities and footprint are industry leading. With increased demand for sand per well and improved gas and liquids takeaway capacity in the Marcellus and Utica coming on line soon, this is an area where we expect to see continued growth.

Third, not all Northern White facilities are equal. We are proud to be at the low end of the steep production cost curve that exists in the industry, is evidenced by our performance through cycles. With our owned and operated terminals, unit train capabilities, and efficient logistics, we are also at the low end of the delivered cost curve. This is evidenced from the performance of our new Pecos terminal, which exceeded our expectations for throughput and is already contributing to the bottom-line as our top performing terminal in the fourth quarter. Logically, some Northern White sand will be displaced by the drilling availability of in-basin sand, but this displacement will have the greatest impact on those producers higher on the delivered cost curve. This point comes back to many aspects of a company’s operations that cannot be changed, including scale, overburden and other reserve characteristics as well as access to efficient transportation and logistics.

As we all know and as we often say, logistics isn’t a nice to have, it’s a must to have. It’s what allows us to efficiently and reliably deliver our sand, including the types, diversity and mesh mixes where and when it’s required. The industry is seeing entrants by new companies with aspirations to develop production-only businesses with limited to non-existent logistics capabilities. With an ongoing trend of companies looking to partner with fewer, more capable sand suppliers, our advantage is clear.

At this point, I will turn it over to Laura to discuss our logistics platform in more detail as well as our financial results.

Laura Fulton

Thanks, Bob. At our Analyst and Investor Day last fall, we talked quite a bit about the evolution of Hi-Crush and our Mine, Move, Manage strategy. It is not enough to simply produce the sand; you have to be able to move it and do so efficiently. Logistics is a critical component of what we deliver for our customers, everyday.

The foundation of our ability to cost-effectively provide sand to our customers is our strategy of owning and operating our terminal assets in strategic locations. It is no accident that we have invested such significant time and capital in the expansion of our terminal infrastructure with a particular focus in the Permian and the Marcellus and Utica. The investment and benefit of this strategy is evident in our completion of the Pecos terminal. Since its opening in October, we’ve greatly enhanced our ability to cost-effectively deliver Northern White sand directly into the heart of the Delaware. This augments our Kermit sand offering and provides the range of products and services that our customers demand in that region.

At times, the Permian is mistaken for being one uniform basin, but it is not. The Midland and the Delaware are close in proximity, but far apart in terms of requirements. They are distinctly different basins with distinct geologies requiring different completion techniques. And while we are strategically located to service both of these major demand centers, we’re especially proud of our advantaged position in the Delaware. The Delaware basin is characterized by significantly higher leading edge completions intensity, which means the robust outlook for more frac sands per well. As the Delaware continues to mature, average proppant loadings will continue to climb. And we are perfectly positioned to serve this growth with a balanced mix of sand from Kermit, as well as from our Northern White facilities through the Pecos terminal.

Beyond moving the sand, the next stage in the evolution of Hi-Crush was the manage portion of our strategy. We have focused on the last mile with our investment in the PropX joint venture and our own proprietary PropStream service. We have successfully expanded our PropStream last mile service offerings, adding crews to exit 2017 with 10, and furthering our market penetration.

Logistics and trucking in particular is an increasingly important aspect of the sand business, not just in the Permian, but in all basins. Early on, Hi-Crush recognized the importance of getting sand to the wellsite as quickly, efficiently and cost-effectively as possible.

We wanted to solve for bottlenecks before they occurred. To that end, last fall, we partnered with a national trucking company, to support our growing business not only in West Texas but nationwide. This partnership provides the expertise, scale, surety, and consistency of execution that will be critical as we continue to expand PropStream in the Permian and other regions.

With access to labor an ongoing issue for many, this agreement mitigates our labor risk and serves as the source of reliable talent, given our partner’s established presence in the trucking industry. The positive benefits of this collaboration support the efficiency and surety of supply our customers seek.

However, we also recognized that not all customers are the same, and further, not all completion jobs are the same. So, flexibility is a must. In addition to providing PropStream as an integrated service, we are responding to market demand by offering customers the ability to customize the PropStream service to meet their specific needs. This reflects our ability to remain nimble in an evolving market and provides additional ways for our customers to collaborate with us and benefit from our differentiated last mile service. Customers now select the level of service they would like, be that just equipment, on-site management or the full integrated solution.

We see the financial benefits of PropStream in providing increased transportation efficiency and reducing supply chain related congestion at wellsites, decreasing the number of trucks required per job, and decreasing or eliminating trucking demurrage costs. In addition, PropStream also provides flexible and scalable storage at the wellsite compared to silo solutions and more precise delivery of proppant into the blender hopper.

The addressable market is significant as every ton of the expected 100 million tons of demand in 2018 will need to move through some form of last mile delivery solution. We are proud that our containerized system is truly a differentiated solution, addressing the key customers’ issues of safety, reliability and surety of supply. Our strategy is to continue to partner with those customers that see value in the safety, reliability and flexibility our PropStream service provides where it can most effectively meet their needs.

Logistics and PropStream will be a growing part of our business as well as an increasingly integral service offering to our customers and the industry overall. We are excited about the success we’ve achieved and the growth potential ahead of us as we continue to invest further in logistics and PropStream capabilities.

On our third quarter call, we discussed service issues we had experienced with Class-1 railroads. We saw improvement through the fourth quarter as our partners were meeting promised service levels. However, with the onset of extreme cold weather in late December, the Class-1 struggled to have the right power in place and at the right time to service our needs and the needs of the industry. Despite the temporary impacts of these service disruptions, during the quarter, we shipped 68% of our railcars via unit trains or 136 unit trains, an 8% increase in cars shipped by unit train over the third quarter.

Class-1 service issues have continued into 2018 and have escalated in February, reflecting the broader challenges faced by the national rail network which today are impacting all railroads, some more than others, in all sectors that transport goods by rail. The impacts are being felt industry-wide, and we are engaged with our rail partners to help them resolve the issues by actively working on other creative solutions to limit the impact on customers and our business. We expect some negative temporary impact on our sales volumes this quarter which is included in our volume guidance that I will discuss in a moment.

We currently expect the rail issue to improve gradually through the remainder of the quarter and be largely resolved by the end of the first quarter of 2018, meaning that our sales volumes will exit the quarter at higher run rate than reflected in our guidance.

Some of our abilities to mitigate these impacts are unique to Hi-Crush. Importantly, our owned and operated terminal network has helped lessen the impact to our customers as we were able to use our in-basin inventory as a buffer against the inconsistent and delayed shipping performance of the Class-1 railroads. In addition, issues with short supply in the Permian are somewhat mitigated by production from our Kermit facility where we remain at full utilization today.

For the fourth quarter of 2017, we sold just shy of 3 million tons of frac sand, representing sequential growth of approximately 22%. The fourth quarter sales volume was above the high end of the 2.7 million to 2.9 million ton guidance range we provided during our third quarter earnings call in November and represents nearly a 120% growth over the same period in the prior year. For the fourth quarter, 73% of our total volumes sold were comprised of fine grades.

Our fourth quarter of 2017 marks the sixth consecutive quarter of volume growth and represents another all-time high in sales volumes for Hi-Crush. Like many in the energy industry, we experienced some typical year-end seasonality during the final few weeks of December, driven as usual, by holiday schedules and producer budget exhaustion, but more so this year by colder than average weather in areas of the country, not generally equipped to work through those weather patterns, particularly West Texas.

Looking ahead to the first quarter of 2018, we expect sales volumes to be in the range of 2.7 million to 2.9 million tons as sales volumes for the quarter will be impacted by the reduced well completion activity from the cold weather experienced through a portion of January as well as the ongoing Class-1 railroad service issues. Again, we expect the rail issues to gradually improve through the remainder of the quarter and be largely resolved by the end of the first quarter. The sales loss in month of February will be hard to recover in the quarter.

For the fourth quarter of 2017, we sold volumes at the mine gate in Wisconsin and Texas, at our network of in-basin terminals and direct to the wellsite through our PropStream last mile service offering. Our mine gate sales at our Wisconsin facilities and at Kermit in the fourth quarter of 2017 were 42% of our total volumes; 43% of our total sales volumes were at the terminal. Those volumes had rail and terminal costs associated with logistics to move the sand in-basin. Our total fourth quarter 2017 sales volume, approximately 15% was sold at the wellsite through PropStream, which had the additional cost of trucking and personnel for the delivery into the blender hopper.

The percentage of our volume sold at the mine at the terminal or at the wellsite will vary quarter-to-quarter due to customer mix, and we generally expect the percentage of volume sold close to or at the wellsite to increase over time to meet customer preferences. It is also important to keep in mind that we’re selling a significantly larger base of volumes. So, the percentage mix doesn’t tell the entire story. For the fourth quarter, we moved a total of 1.7 million tons of frac sand through both our in-basin logistics network and direct to the wellsite via PropStream. This is up materially from the volume of sand directed to our network in prior periods and reflects the value and outcome of our investments in our network of owned and operated terminals and logistics assets.

During the fourth quarter, sales volumes from our Kermit facility totaled 670,000 tons. Kermit is at full utilization today, providing a solid baseline for future results and reflecting our leading position in the Permian Basin. Average sales price for the fourth quarter of 2017 was $71 per ton, up from $68 in the third quarter of 2017 and $49 in the fourth quarter of 2016. We experienced increased pricing across all grades of sand in all basins and benefited from higher sequential pricing each month in the quarter. The increase, in the average sales price, reflects sustained tightness in frac sand supply, particularly for fine mesh product.

Our fourth quarter results also reflect the full quarter impact of our extended relationship with the large customer at significantly higher prices that went into effect in early September. Pricing has continued to increase in January and in February as we are experiencing demand and insufficient supply to meet that demand. We expect average pricing to improve by about 10% sequentially in the first quarter, helping mitigate the impact of the potential first quarter volume reduction. Pricing is expected to further increase over the coming months, driven by ongoing tightens in frac sand supply and demand, particularly for fine mesh sand.

Revenues for the fourth quarter of 2017 totaled $216.5 million, an increase of 29% compared to the approximately $167.6 million in the third quarter of 2017, which is driven by higher sales volumes and high average pricing. Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth totaled $59 million, reflecting sequential growth of 42% compared to the $41.7 million we recorded in the third quarter of 2017. Adjusted EBITDA excludes the write-off of $4.3 million in debt issuance costs associated with the refinancing in December of our previous term loan and revolving credit agreement. Contribution margin increased by more than $4 per ton sequentially to $23.46 per ton, driven by higher pricing and highly accretive contribution margin from our Kermit facility.

As Bob mentioned earlier, we completed permanent connection to the gas grid at our Kermit facility in early December, eliminating the need for temporary expensive propane use. This connection results in production cost savings of between $405 per ton at Kermit and will drive a reduction in our total company average production cost of about $1 per ton, similarly improving contribution margin per ton, during the first quarter of 2018.

SG&A increased slightly to $10.8 million, up from $9.6 million for the third quarter, driven by three things, increased salaries and wages as we’ve added headcount to support our growing operations, particularly in the logistics and last mile parts of the business; increased franchise taxes as our Texas operations are expanded; and the timing of billings for various professional services. Going forward, we expect SG&A to turn around $11 million each quarter as we continue to grow and add support for the services to our customers’ desire.

Turning to the balance sheet, we continue to maintain a very conservative capital structure, including the strong liquidity position. We exited the fourth quarter of 2017 with total liquidity of $110 million, including $5.7 million in cash. Total debt remained mostly unchanged at $197.4 million. In December, we completed successful refinancing of our term loan and revolving credit agreement, further improving our balance sheet position by extending our maturity profile by three plus years and enhancing flexibility. We were able to lock in favorable terms, providing stability to our capital position over the next several years and ultimately improving our ability to deliver value to unitholders. The agreement also expanded capacity on our revolver by $50 million to $125 million. And importantly, the new term loan and revolver agreements have no restrictions or limitations on unit repurchases or cash distribution.

For the fourth quarter, we reported distributable cash flow of $52.6 million, up from $37.5 million in the prior quarter. In January, we declared a fourth quarter cash distribution at $0.20 per unit, reflecting $0.05 per unit increase over our previous quarterly distribution. Our distribution for the fourth quarter reflects our commitment to meaningful and sustainable growth. In January, we provided our expectation of sequential distribution growth of approximately 10% quarter-over-quarter for the foreseeable future. As always, the pace of distribution growth will be dependent upon market conditions at the time, and we are confident in reiterating distribution growth in line with previous guidance.

The other critical component of our balanced capital return strategy is our ongoing unit buyback program of upto $100 million. During the fourth quarter of 2017, we completed the full $20 million of repurchases allowed under our previous credit agreement. Following our December refinancing transactions, we have the full capability to execute the unit buyback program and remain firmly committed to repurchase up to the remaining $80 million of units, opportunistically over time.

As for other items, with our strong performance during 2017, we achieved the 2017 earn-out threshold on the 2016 Blair, and in 2017 Whitehall dropdown transactions. Therefore, we expect subject to final approval by our Conflicts Committee to make one-time earn-out payment in cash of $5 million related to the Blair dropdown and $20 million for Whitehall, for a total $25 million during the first quarter of 2018. While we have the option to pay the $20 million earn-out associated with Whitehall in cash or through the issuance of additional units, we would expect to payout both payments from cash flow generated from operations.

Turning to CapEx, for the full-year 2017, we spent approximately $122 million in total capital expenditures, in line with our guidance, primarily on development and construction cost of the Kermit, the Pecos terminal and ongoing investment in growth of our PropStream service offering. For 2018, we expect total capital expenditures to range between $35 million and $45 million, including our continued investment in equipment to support additional PropStream crews, normal maintenance CapEx at five our plants in our network of terminals and other discretionary opportunities to invest in the growth of our logistics capabilities.

With that, I’d like to turn it back to Bob, for some closing remarks. Bob?

Bob Rasmus

Thanks, Laura. As you can tell, we are proud of the accomplishments we achieved across all facets of our Company in 2017, and look forward to 2018. Over the next year, there will be challenges, just as there are every year, whether related to the Class-1 rail service or other factors in the market. We believe we will see the benefits of our investments in infrastructure and our operations. We will have all of our facilities running and expanded terminal network with great in-basin storage, a growing last mile service in PropStream and new customers, the end users of sand to serve. We have been very clear about our strategy regarding these challenges, and believe we are well positioned to meet them, while continuing to provide value to our unitholders in 2018 and beyond.

With that, we’d like to open up the lines for Q&A. Operator?

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our first question is coming from Michael LaMotte with Guggenheim. Please go ahead.

Michael LaMotte

Thanks. Good morning.

Bob Rasmus

Good morning.

Michael LaMotte

Bob, maybe I can start with the question on PropStream. You finished at 10 crews at year-end and the cadence looks like it’s still about three crews per quarter. And I am just wondering, from a demand standpoint, if you see perhaps an opportunity to accelerate that across 2018. I know, it’s not in your CapEx budget right now, but you certainly have the liquidity to step it up if the demand is there?

Bob Rasmus

Certainly. And in fact, it’s probably going to be more front-end loaded and then ratable throughout the year, in terms of additional PropStream crews. One of the things we want to do is be very disciplined about how we roll that out, because each PropStream crew is accretive to margins, but as we mentioned in my remarks that we’re very concerned. In fact, safety is our ultimate priority. So, we want to make sure that we roll things out in the right fashion. And because of the limited amount of capital expenditures that we do have to bring on a new PropStream crew that based on additional demand, we would foresee bringing additional crews and increasing CapEx by that small amount.

Michael LaMotte

Okay, thanks. And then, Laura, two quick ones, for you, if I may. First on the maintenance CapEx per ton, looks like it bumped up a little bit in the fourth quarter. I was wondering if that’s seasonal or perhaps the runrate in 2018 is a little higher. And then, secondly on the balance sheet, I am wondering how you are feeling about current debt levels and use of cash to acquire back additional units, first is perhaps paying down the debt a bit?

Laura Fulton

Sure, Michael. On the maintenance CapEx, that is a number that is used in our distributable cash flow calculation and it’s based off of the replacement cost of all of our facilities. So, with the addition of the Kermit facility where we did pay more upfront for the land as opposed to our Wisconsin facilities where we have a royalty burden that that increased the maintenance CapEx. So that’s just used for the distributable cash flow calculation. I think, as you well know, most of our maintenance is actually expensed as we go throughout the year, see it a little bit more in the winter time with the wet plant maintenance that we do at our Wisconsin plant.

On the debt levels, I think we’ve been pretty clear that our focus in 2018 is returning capital to the unitholders through that balanced program of the distribution and the buyback. We still have $80 million remaining on the buyback program that we plan to execute opportunistically as quickly as we can with our cash flow from operations. Beyond that, I would say that it’s going to be dependent upon what the market conditions are at the time. I think, we feel comfortable with our debt levels. That’s one of the reasons why we did go ahead and do the refinancing in December, and extended the maturities to the seven years for the term loan. So, the only debt that we have outstanding is the $200 million term loan. We could prepay that at some point, but I think it will just depend upon what the best use of the cash is and the return to the unitholders.

Our next question is coming from Brian Zarahn of Mizuho Securities. Please go ahead.

Brian Zarahn

Just following up on returning value to shareholders on the distribution policy that you articulated of, expectations of 10% sequential growth for the foreseeable future. Can you elaborate a bit on the duration of that timeframe? And understanding that it’s a signal of your confidence in the business, but would it be something in your consideration to provide more flexibility, given potential capacity increases in 2019 to sort of slow down the distribution growth rate?

Laura Fulton

I think, Brian, at this point, all of our options are still open to us. I think, we wanted to give a very clear single to the market that we are committed to the distribution. And certainly, given the coverage levels that we have right now, well over most targeted coverage levels, we do have the ability to grow that distribution, plan to do so over the next few quarters certainly, but keep that in balance with the unit buyback program. Then once we exhaust the first $100 million of the unit buyback program, we would take a look at the market conditions at that time and decide does it make more sense to accelerate the increases in the distribution or use more capital to do more buybacks. And so, I think, we’ll be looking at all of those different things also in balance with our CapEx programs, plans for growth of the Company and do what makes the most sense. Right now, we are still firmly committed to that 10% quarter-over-quarter increase in our distribution.

Brian Zarahn

And then, on the buyback, just to confirm, you had $8 million left; there’s been no activity so far in the first quarter.

Laura Fulton

Correct. We’ve been in a quiet period. So, we are not allowed to repurchase under the program that we plan start executing on that as quickly as we can, given available cash flow from operations.

Brian Zarahn

And then, just shifting to the first quarter, some puts and takes, given the rail issues, the pricing remains firm, how should we think about or how do you think about contribution margin in the first quarter relative to the fourth quarter?

Bob Rasmus

I think, if you look at it, Brian, Laura mentioned that 2.7 million to 2.9 million tons of sand sold in the first quarter compared to 2.985 in the fourth quarter of last year. There will be some impact by the reduced volumes. But there are many, many mitigating factors. The price of 10% plus that Laura mentioned, the increase in PropStream crews and the contributions they provide to margins, the Kermit operating at full capacity for the full quarter and fully optimized. And by fully optimized, I mean, low cost in terms of being hooked up to the nat gas and the electrical grid. As in the side, despite the weather and the rail impacts, we had a strong January as well.

Brian Zarahn

So, directionally, on a per ton basis, should be a bit higher than the fourth quarter?

Laura Fulton

I think, that’s our expectation at this point. Yes.

Our next question is coming from Lucas Pipes of B. Riley FBR. Please go ahead.

Lucas Pipes

I wanted to start off with a little bit of a bigger picture question. And you mentioned in your prepared remarks how you expect Northern White to be needed in the Permian. And could you give us a sense of what the minimum requirements are for Northern White sand in the Permian? I would appreciate your thoughts. Thank you.

Bob Rasmus

I think, one, we absolutely see a future for Northern White in the Permian. I think, there will be some displacement of 100 mesh in the Permian by local sand of Northern White 100 mesh, but we still see very strong demand for both 100 mesh Northern White and 40/70 in particular, especially in the Delaware, where you have larger completion techniques and the customers are driving that demand. And so, when we talk about what’s the minimum or what’s needed, it’s really based on customer conversations and customer demand. And everything that we see, indicates that there is going to continue to be a home and a big home for Northern White sand in the Permian.

Lucas Pipes

That’s helpful. Thank you. And then, I wanted to touch a little bit on the general sand intensity trends that you are seeing across the country. And you put out a 100 million ton demand estimate. If you could maybe circle up some of the underlying assumptions for that number. And then, to bring it back to pricing, you made some very positive comments on the pricing front. If you were to take a snapshot, right here now, where would you say is pricing shaking out, relative to Q4 numbers? Thank you.

Bob Rasmus

I think, relative to Q4 numbers, we see pricing up 10% sequentially in the first quarter from the fourth quarter exit rate. We expect prices to continue to rise in the second quarter. We expect the pace of the price increases to moderate a bit, later in the year, but we -- and so the price increase curve will flatten a bit, but we don’t see any backtracking or retrograde motion in terms of pricing.

Laura Fulton

To go back to your question, Lucas, on the demand, I think, most people have kind of focused on that 100 million ton number for demand in 2018. And recognize that it is going to be increasing throughout the year, first quarter annualize demand will be lower than that 100 million, which means fourth quarter demand will likely annualize to a higher number, leading into 2019, where maybe we have even higher demand levels, 120, or a 125 million tons per year. All of that is based off of our estimates of the rig counts and rig count efficiency for completing wells, and of course proppant intensity. And the leading edge operators are still really pushing the envelope on proppant intensity per well. The rest of the industry is still playing catch up. And we’ve seen the averages increase from probably around 5,500 tons per well in 2016-2017 to now maybe as much as 6,000 or 7,000 tons per well. That’s probably the harder factor to actually calculate in our estimates. And so that leads us to believe that our 100 million tons may actually be a little bit on the low side, given that the demand that we’re seeing from our customers today.

Lucas Pipes

Our next question is coming from John Watson of Simmons. Please go ahead.

John Watson

Good morning. Bob, a quick one for you on rail. Do you sense significant volumes from Blair and Whitehall that go CN to BN, or is it primarily CN straight to Appalachia? I’m trying to think through how broad based these real issues will be for the entire industry?

Bob Rasmus

First of all, there is -- to talk about a couple of things as it relates to rail. One, our CN outlets are generally dual served and not always solely CN one-line halls. Two, there has been a lot of talk about sand being halted or not moving. Our sand is moving, the railroads just aren’t as efficient as we would like. As in the site, the CN has pulled seven units trains for us in the last nine days and that nine days include today, which is only, what seven and a half, eight hours old. So, we can really say that, pulled seven unit trains in the last eight days. So, this is an area where owning and operating our own terminal network is a significant advantage for us because we are the customer service priority at our terminal. We’ve had sand prepositioned and in inventory at our silo storage, so that we’re working through the issues. Is it optimal? No. But, is it a complete disaster? Far from it.

John Watson

Okay. That’s helpful. And maybe as a follow-up, how should we think about volumes for Q2, once the rail issues are resolved by the end of Q1? Could Q2 volumes coming in above where Q4 2017 was or is that too ambitious?

Laura Fulton

No. I think, certainly, the Q2 volumes will be above Q4 2017, mostly because Kermit will be running at full capacity in the second quarter whereas in the fourth quarter, we were still ramping up for those first couple of weeks of October. But also, we would expect that our Northern White plants would be running closer to full capacity, given that you wouldn’t have the winter issues and things like that. So, I think Q2 volumes should be increasing.

John Watson

Perfect. Thanks, Laura. One more for me on PropStream. You mentioned that Kermit, you’re reaching your contribution margin per ton goal there. How close are we on PropStream to reaching the goal of EBITDA per crew?

Laura Fulton

I think, we’re getting pretty close. We’ve talked about this before. But, there’s always a drag on the profitability for overall PropStream operations as we add crews, because we do have the container lease expense and the people expense for about a month or so before they actually are put out into the field where we’re going through the training to make sure that they meet all of the right safety protocols. So, I think, you’ll see that drag on earnings and be smaller on an overall impact as you get throughout the year, certainly, as you’re adding 10 more crews on top of 10; that’s a little bit different than when we were starting 2017 with one crew and then adding the 10. But, we’re definitely seeing that that result from PropStream and the profitability that we were looking for when we invested originally.

Our next question is coming from William Thompson of Barclays. Please go ahead.

William Thompson

Hey. Good morning. So, you obviously made some pretty positive comments in terms of pricing. Can you help us understand maybe the dynamics between the Permian and the Northern White? Obviously, you only have about 10% of your volumes uncontracted out of Kermit, but maybe help us understand, with this disruption, where you think pricing trajectory has gone for local Permian sand and in light of some of your competitors seem delayed in terms of getting their mines up and start?

Bob Rasmus

I can only comment for what we see. And one of the things we’re not going to do is price gouging. We are in it for the long-term with our customers. As you mentioned, we have about 90% of our Kermit volumes contracted, the remaining 10% is being sold on spot. Those spot prices are significantly above our contract prices, $20 at a minimum or more on that. But, we see that trend being stable for us. But, I can’t speak to what others and how they are acting or reacting.

William Thompson

And just a follow-up to that, I mean, maybe a pretty proponing [ph] here, but any thoughts around expanding Kermit at some point down the line or just help us think about your thought process there?

Laura Fulton

I think, on expanding Kermit, we’d want to make sure that we had real good connections with our customers, with contracted capacity before we would invest there. We certainly have the capabilities to do so with the land that we have in the 100 and something million tons of reserves that we have at that site. So, we’d want to make sure that we really are serving the customers and have those commitments from the customers before we’d be looking at expanding that plant.

Our next question is coming from Samantha Hoh of Evercore ISI. Please go ahead.

Samantha Hoh

Hi. Congrats on the quarter. Bob, I wanted to ask you, if you could do a little bit more in terms of quantifying the performance of Pecos for us. You highlighted that’s one of your top performing terminals and that has exceeded expectations in terms of throughput. I am just kind of curious in terms of like how that has carried on into the first quarter with it being connected to the UP rather than CN for example?

Bob Rasmus

A couple of things. One, while we have experienced some issues with the UP, they really have not been that great. They have been working with us and we have been working with them. So, minimal issues as it relates to that. Pecos is doing exactly what we wanted to do, be able to provide unit train capable, the silo based storage terminal capacity in the Southern Delaware. And that’s an area that we see as strong and extremely resilient in terms of demand for Northern White sand. And as we mentioned, it’s a very high volume and very high returning outlet for us.

Samantha Hoh

Okay. And then, my other question really has to do with production costs. And while we wait for the 10-K to see the detail on that, but can you maybe give us a quick overview of just like how production costs probably went down for the first quarter or for the fourth quarter, and then if you are going to see the similar jump in the first quarter as you see some of the maintenance work?

Laura Fulton

Yes. Our production cost per ton on average did come down about $0.50 or so from the third quarter to the fourth quarter. Part of that is because of the reclamation costs that we incurred in the third quarter, offset slightly by some additional maintenance as we are starting to do maintenance on the wet plants in Wisconsin, in the fourth quarter. For the first quarter, we would expect those production costs per ton to come down further, primarily because of the things that we discussed with Kermit, being connected to the gas grid saves us about $4 to $5 per ton on Kermit’s production costs, and that will blended average to about $1 per ton on overall production cost for the Company. So, we’re expecting some improvements there. And then, certainly, as you get out of the first quarter and into the second quarter and no longer have some of that wet plant maintenance, we would expect our production costs to come down even further.

At this time, I would like to turn the floor over to Mr. Bob Rasmus for closing comments.

Bob Rasmus

Thank you, Diana. We’re excited about 2018 and beyond. We believe Hi-Crush is well-positioned to provide value to our unitholders. Thank you for your time today and your interest in Hi-Crush.

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for your participation. This concludes today's conference.