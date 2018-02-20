Beware: This Is Not Just A Technical Correction

It seems like the consensus opinion with respect to the recent 10% correction in the S&P 500 (SPY) is that this is just a technical correction. Thus, the predominant advice is to buy this correction.

The case for a technical correction

The case for technical correction argument is very simple - there have been no changes in fundamentals to warrant the change in the trend. Specifically,

The corporate tax cut will boost earnings per share

The corporate tax cut will likely cause an increase in dividends and buybacks

increase in dividends and buybacks The fiscal stimulus makes it extremely unlikely that we will have a recession within next 12-18 months.

The monetary policy is still highly accommodative by historical standards

Global economic growth is rising

The sell-off itself was triggered by the blow-up in the short VIX trade

The case for a more fundamentally based sell-off

However, it is important to note that the sell-off also was triggered by the higher than expected wage inflation number, which implies that it was fundamentally based. Specifically, now we are facing the risk of higher inflation due to the fact that fiscal stimulus is being implemented at (or near) the full employment rate (while the Fed is reversing the QE and normalizing interest rates).

Fiscal stimulus can be effective as a counter-cyclical policy (when growth is slowing down) if accompanied by a highly accommodating monetary policy to monetize the debt. In such a case, government spending can effectively boost growth, without causing higher interest rates.

But a pro-cyclical fiscal stimulus implemented at full employment is likely to cause higher inflation and higher interest rates, especially in a restrictive monetary policy cycle. Higher interest rates offset the benefits of the fiscal stimulus - crowed out of the private investment effect.

In other words, we are facing the risk of stagflation (or slower growth with higher inflation), which is in fact what the former Fed Char Greenspan has been warning about.

So, here's the stagflation scenario over the medium term (over the 12-18 months):

The fiscal stimulus causes higher inflation (this shows up in economic data),

Long-term interest rates breach the 3% level and continue to rise toward 3.50-4%,

The Federal Reserve remains dovish and allows inflation to exceed the 2% level,

The US dollar continues to depreciate, which only adds to inflation via rising commodity prices,

The US Dollar weakness accelerates the rise in long-term interest rates as the foreign investor demand drops.

Investor implications

It's is clear that we are moving away from stagnation, or modest growth with low inflation, into a new regime, which at this point appears to be stagflation. Thus, over the medium term, we can expect rising long-term interest rates (TLT), a depreciating US Dollar (UUP) (FXE) (FXY), and rising commodity prices (GLD) (SLV).

With respect to the stock market (SPY), the recent 10% correction reflects the change in regime from stagnation to stagflation. However, it does not indicate the market top. In fact, the dovish Fed element of the stagflation scenario actually supports the market melt-up scenario, in which the stock market continues climbing higher in the near term. However, the volatility will be much higher, as well as the frequency of corrections.

Over the longer term, stagflation produces a range-bound market, such as the 1970s. Thus, investors should be ready to sell the major rallies and buy the major corrections. In this environment the buy-and-hold passive investing strategy does not work.

The risks and an alternative scenario

The key assumption with respect to the stagflation scenario is that the Fed will allow inflation to exceed the 2% level. However, if the Fed becomes more hawkish and increases the rates more aggressively in 2019, well above the current ceiling at around the 2.25% level, our baseline scenario would clearly change.

First, the US dollar would strengthen and long-term interest would decrease. Further, the yield curve would likely invert, which would signal a recession. The stock market would probably enter into a bear market.

Note, we assign a very small probability of a more hawkish Fed. First, should the Fed decide to hike more aggressively, it would more than offset the fiscal stimulus. Second, the likely outcome of such a policy would be the return of deflationary fears - which is much worse than stagflation.