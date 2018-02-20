After a very good 2017, highlighted by the approval and strong initial launch of Ingrezza, Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) has a high bar to make 2018 even better. While a carbon copy repeat of the 100% gain in 2017 is likely too ambitious of a target, Neurocrine should nevertheless benefit from ongoing strength in Ingrezza in tardive dyskinesia, the approval of elagolix in endometriosis, and data on Ingrezza in Tourette's, elagolix in uterine fibroids, and '74788 in CAH before the end of 2018.

All told, Neurocrine is on course to be a four-product, six-indication company in 2022, with the company's drugs primarily addressing large markets with little-to-no strong competition. Although my fair value in the low $90s does not suggest huge undervaluation today, I'm using what I believe to be very conservative approaches to the Tourette's and CAH indications and clinical success in those indications could unlock a lot of value. Accordingly, I still think the risk/benefit balance favors owning these shares.

Ho-Hum Q4 With Higher Opex A Worry

As Neurocrine previewed its fourth quarter results at a major sell-side conference, there weren't any significant surprises with the revenue that the company announced in mid-February. Ingrezza revenue increased almost 40% sequentially, as the company continues to see good uptake of the drug in tardive dyskinesia.

Where Neurocrine did surprise was on operating expenses, with the company spending about $11 million more than the average of the Street estimates. While this news certainly wasn't cheered, I'm not overly concerned about it. I've said this many times before, and it bears repeating - launches can be "wobbly" in terms of quarterly revenue and expense trends, and I don't believe there's anything fundamentally new, different, or worse about Neurocrine's efforts to build its commercial infrastructure and support the Ingrezza launch. Should this become a multi-quarter pattern without a corresponding improvement in revenue, that'll be a different story.

Neurocrine management also pointed (or rather, repeated) a few issues that could slow some of the momentum for Ingrezza in the near term. In addition to competition from Teva's (TEVA) Austedo, there will be some challenges in the spread between gross/net pricing and the pricing dynamics of the 40mg/80mg dosages - an item whose impact was only partially seen in the fourth quarter. Again, none of this is new, and I would remind investors that Neurocrine management tends to lean toward the conservative in framing expectations.

Data On The Way

Neurocrine investors will not be lacking for potential stock-moving news items this year. Top-line Phase III data on elagolix in uterine fibroids is due anytime now from partner AbbVie (ABBV), though strongly positive results seem to be already taken as a given by the Street. While I'm a little more cautious, a good read-out could add about $4/share to my fair value (I currently assign a 65% chance of elagolix hitting my peak revenue target in uterine fibroids, versus a 90% chance in endometriosis, given we already have good pivotal data there).

The company will then be announcing data from the Phase II PoC study of '74788 in congenital adrenal hyperplasia (or CAH), most likely in the second quarter. I currently give this drug only a very low chance of success (in line with the typical success rate for early-stage compounds with no efficacy data), and here again, future positive read-outs on efficacy and success could unlike meaningful value.

Last and not least is the possible announcement of Phase II results from the new study of Ingrezza in pediatric Tourette's. I believe the weight-based dosing approach will make a big difference, and I do believe the drug will prove effective in reducing the involuntary movements associated with the condition, but prior trial issues temper my bullishness when it comes to modeling. This indication could potentially be a multibillion-dollar add-on to the tardive dyskinesia indication, but the data have to come through.

Longer-Term Opportunities Exist

Neurocrine gets periodic criticism for the relatively low volume of new candidates that it puts into clinical trials, and that criticism is valid to a point. Biotechs are driven at least in part by their pipelines, and Neurocrine's pipeline is relatively thin. That said, with revenue coming in from Ingrezza, and soon from elagolix as well (the drug should be approved for endometriosis in the second quarter), there should be additional opportunities to develop or acquire new early-stage compounds.

I also wouldn't ignore the opportunity to expand the approved indications for Ingrezza. If the drug proves safe and effective in pediatric Tourette's, the company may elect to pursue other indications where VMAT2 inhibition could reduce involuntary movements. I'm thinking of indications in areas like dystonia, spasticity, and ataxia mostly, and perhaps management would reconsider a study of Ingrezza for Huntington's (Austedo's primary indication, but one that management has previously said is too small to appeal to them).

There is also the long-term opportunity in opicapone. Right after fourth quarter earnings, management announced that based upon guidance from the FDA, it can file an NDA for opicapone without conducting another Phase III study. While a new Phase III study had been my base-case assumption, management's guidance suggests a relatively slow timeline all the same - putting together all of the data that the FDA wants will take over a year, meaning that an NDA filing won't likely come before the first half of 2019. I'm surprised it is going to take that long for the company to get the submission ready, but I regard it as an "is what it is" situation; nothing about the company's handling of opicapone (which it in-licensed a year ago) has been typical, so I've decided at this point to just roll with it.

The Opportunity

I've boosted my fair value for Neurocrine after revising my model. The estimated value of every drug goes up, with Ingrezza boosted by stronger uptake expectations in tardive dyskinesia and a shorter time until peak sales. I'm more bullish on the pricing opportunity/prospect in endometriosis, and I'd note that the EMA recently issued a warning on Esmya in uterine fibroids (Allergan (AGN) has the U.S. rights) due to instances of severe liver toxicity. I also added '74788 into the model, albeit with a low probability of success ahead of actual efficacy data. Finally, I would note that it appears that the company's essential tremor program is no longer a priority - the company didn't really answer a question about where that program is now, and when management talked about spending more on R&D, it specifically mentioned the Tourette's, opicapone, CAH, and Ingrezza post-marketing studies (and not essential tremor).

Distilling all of that down, my fair value moves from the high $70s to the low $90s. Even with that, there is still substantial upside from positive clinical updates. If I were to move all of the active programs up to the odds of success I see for elagolix in endometriosis, my fair value would move past $110, and that may well still be underestimating the sales potential for indications like Tourette's and Parkinson's (opicapone).

The Bottom Line

Although my fair value estimate is not significantly above today's price, I use a mid-teens discount rate, and I believe the implied annual total return for NBIX shares is still attractive at today's levels. Neurocrine is never going to be the free-wheeling, shoot for the stars type of biotech that some investors want it to be, but management deserves more credit than it gets for building out a strong clinical program and a clear path toward four, and maybe five, indications each with $1 billion-plus revenue potential on the market within five years.