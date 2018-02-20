Deflation Coming In Healthcare

The United States funds the rest of the world in terms of R&D and marketing, which is why we are at a disadvantage in terms of total healthcare costs.

Healthcare as a % of total consumption has increased, and consumers are starting to become more aware of the cost of healthcare.

Healthcare has become one of the most significant components of GDP, and this trend is set to reverse in the coming years.

Deflation In Healthcare (XLV)

For the better part of the past five years, the healthcare sector has been a major beneficiary of the Affordable Care Act as healthcare costs have soared. Healthcare stocks have benefited greatly from this surge in corporate profits. This trend that has been a boon for the healthcare sector will soon reverse in the coming years. For the first time in many years, there is a strong case to be made for deflation rippling through the healthcare sector for two primary yet different reasons.

The first reason has nothing to do with politics as the United States would be forced to change healthcare policy simply due to cost regardless of the current plan. Soon, interest expense, Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid will be greater than total tax receipts. Currently, these four line items represent roughly 65% of total tax receipts, reaching over 80% in the last recession.

Regardless of the decided upon future plan, the idea would be to provide healthcare for less money, not more money.

Future changes to healthcare spending by the federal government are going to decrease, not increase for the first time in many years. This will have a negative impact on the profitability of the healthcare sector for the next several years.

The second reason happens to be the current proposed changes to healthcare from the current administration. I always stress I am not making political statements when discussing policy. I, rather, am simply trying to look at the facts of the new proposed budget and analyze what the impacts to the economy would be, both positive and negative.

There will be areas of the economy that benefit from the new tax plan and new budget proposal, but healthcare is not one of them. The cost of healthcare has grown out of control and there will be a proactive effort to reverse this in the coming years. Healthcare stocks (XLV) (IBB) are likely to underperform the broader market (SPY) as a result over the next several years.

Below, the chart shows the total personal health care expenditures as a % of GDP. These are healthcare expenses that individuals pay and they have risen to nearly 12% of GDP, up from 3% in 1960. 12% of the United States economy is based on personal healthcare costs. This is not sustainable, despite the aging population, and steps are being taken to reverse this trend.

Personal Healthcare Expenditures as a % of GDP:

Source: BEA, EPB Macro Research

As I mentioned above, the Affordable Care Act and the rising healthcare costs have been a tremendous benefit to large healthcare providers who have seen their profits grow exponentially.

Below is a chart of the net income of United Health Group (UNH) in which you can see the accelerating growth in profits.

Large Healthcare Company Profits Have Hockey Sticked:

Source: YCharts, EPB Macro Research

Personal health care costs have risen to 16% of total personal disposable income. Individuals are starting to pay more out of pocket for healthcare and it is now almost 1/5 of the personal household budget. Healthcare is now a major conversation in every household budget. As the costs rise and households feel the burden of the expense, individuals will both find innovative ways to reduce healthcare costs as well as simply reduce usage due to cost.

Personal Healthcare Expenditures as a % of Disposable Personal Income:

Source: BEA, EPB Macro Research

Healthcare expenditures are recorded as consumption. Personal health care costs have risen to 17% of total personal expenditures, up from 4% in 1960.

The United States is in a unique situation where we will likely never be able to provide healthcare as cheap as other countries due to the 'free-loader effect'. Here in the United States, we pay for research and development, marketing and the costs to produce the medication. Other countries simply buy the drug and only pay marginal cost thus saving themselves R&D and marketing yet receiving the same quality care.

Personal Healthcare Expenditures as a % of Total Personal Consumption:

Source: BEA, EPB Macro Research

It is unlikely that the United States (companies) can continue to do the R&D and marketing for their products and keep costs below that of other countries who do not pay for these activities. That is not to say we should not continue to do those things; I think we should, as there needs to be someone who innovates and finds advancement. But in doing so, we should not be compared to other countries in an attempt to provide healthcare for as cheap.

We should, and in fact must reduce costs in healthcare, which is the crux of this piece, but the goal to provide healthcare as cheap as other nations is an unrealistic goal given the setup of the healthcare economy.

In addition to higher costs than other countries, the United States also has Medicare Part D which prevents the government from negotiating drug prices. A reversal of this law would lower drug costs for Medicare and cause deflation in drug prices, reducing profitability for healthcare companies.

A study was conducted, posted below, that shows drug prices were 58% higher due to Medicare Part D.

Medicare Part D:

Source: Families USA

A repeal of this law would drastically lower the cost of drugs and reduce the profitability of many healthcare companies.

The government, in the newest budget proposal, is actively taking steps to begin reversing Medicare Part D. In the image below, the new budget proposes ways to increase the negotiating power with drug companies to lower costs.

Government Trying To Lower Costs:

Source: Becker's Hospital CFO Report

Regardless of your political stance, deflation to the healthcare space is coming. Whether the country moves in the direction of single payer or total free-market, the goal will be to provide healthcare for less money. The gravy train for the healthcare space is over.

Relative Performance of Healthcare Sector:

Source: YCharts, EPB Macro Research

Over the next couple of years, both the government and households will be taking aggressive steps to grapple with the rising healthcare expense. The result will be lower spending on healthcare for the first time in many years.

Profit growth in the healthcare space is likely to slow down dramatically in some cases and drop materially in others.

There are many companies which exist simply due to outrageous drug prices. In the coming years, if these policies are reversed, many of these companies will be eliminated.

Healthcare is set to underperform in the coming years.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.