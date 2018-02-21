Introduction/Recap:

On 2/7/2018, Prospect Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PSEC) reported quarterly net investment income (“NII”) of $0.203 per share, earnings per share (“EPS”) (also known as “net assets resulting from operations”) of $0.338, and a net asset value (“NAV”) as of 12/31/2017 of $9.276 per share. In comparison, I projected PSEC would report quarterly NII of $0.179 per share, EPS of $0.112 per share, and a NAV as of 12/31/2017 of $9.053 per share in the following article:

Prospect Capital's Fiscal Q2 2018 NII And NAV Projection (Impacts From Tax Cuts And Jobs Act)

When calculated, my NII, EPS, and NAV projections had a variance of $0.024, $0.226, and $0.223 per share, respectively. As such, I believe PSEC’s quarterly NII, EPS, and NAV fluctuations should be seen as a modest outperformance. PSEC’s NAV fluctuation was slightly outside my projected range. Out of the sixteen quarters I have projected PSEC’s NAV within an article through Seeking Alpha, this was only the third time the company’s NAV fluctuation was slightly outside my range (the rest were within range). The following are my PSEC projected NAV ranges versus the company’s actual reported NAV since the calendar first quarter of 2014:

NAV as of 3/31/2014: $0.01 per share variance; within range ($10.67 projected vs. $10.68 actual)



NAV as of 6/30/2014: $0.00 per share variance; 100% accuracy ($10.56 projected vs. $10.56 actual)



NAV as of 9/30/2014: $0.01 per share variance; within range ($10.48 projected vs. $10.47 actual)



NAV as of 12/31/2014: $0.01 per share variance; within range ($10.34 projected vs. $10.35 actual)



NAV as of 3/31/2015: $0.03 per share variance; within range ($10.27 projected vs. $10.30 actual)



NAV as of 6/30/2015: $0.06 per share variance; within range ($10.25 projected vs. $10.31 actual)



NAV as of 9/30/2015: $0.17 per share variance; higher end of range ($10.00 projected vs. $10.17 actual)



NAV as of 12/31/2015: $0.25 per share variance; slightly OUTSIDE range ($9.90 projected vs. $9.65 actual)

NAV as of 3/31/2016: $0.11 per share variance; within range ($9.50 projected vs. $9.61 actual)

NAV as of 6/30/2016: $0.11 per share variance; within range ($9.73 projected vs. $9.62 actual)

NAV as of 9/30/2016: $0.05 per share variance; within range ($9.65 projected vs. $9.60 actual)

NAV as of 12/31/2016: $0.02 per share variance; within range ($9.60 projected vs. $9.62 actual)

NAV as of 3/31/2017: $0.21 per share variance; slightly OUTSIDE range ($9.64 projected vs. $9.43 actual)

NAV as of 6/30/2017: $0.02 per share variance; within range ($9.30 projected vs. $9.32 actual)

NAV as of 9/30/2017: $0.08 per share variance; within range ($9.20 projected vs. $9.12 actual)

NAV as of 12/31/2017: $0.23 per share variance; slightly OUTSIDE range ($9.05 projected vs. $9.28 actual)

There were several notable events that occurred during the fiscal second quarter of 2018. This article will discuss how these events impact current and future operations. I will now summarize my prior article’s account projections and compare each account to PSEC’s actual results. I will discuss PSEC’s accounts in the same order as provided in my NII and NAV projection article (link provided above).

PSEC’s Projected Versus Actual Results (Overview):

To begin this assessment analysis, Table 1 is provided below. Table 1 shows my prior account projections and compares these figures to PSEC’s actual results for the fiscal second quarter of 2018. For comparative purposes, I also include PSEC’s actual results from the prior three fiscal quarters (additional data/insight for readers).

Table 1 – PSEC NII and EPS for the Fiscal Second Quarter of 2018 (Actual Versus Projected)

(Source: Table created entirely by myself, partially using PSEC data obtained from the SEC’s EDGAR Database)

PSEC’s Income and Expense Accounts:

In my prior PSEC NII and NAV projection article, I expected the company would report an “above average” amount of loan originations and add-on investments during the fiscal second quarter of 2018 when compared to levels experienced over the prior several years. I also anticipated PSEC would have a higher level of portfolio sales/repayments/restructurings when compared to the company’s quarterly loan originations/add-on investments.

These two assumptions/projections came to fruition as PSEC reported loan originations and add-on investments of $739 million during the company’s fiscal second quarter of 2018 while reporting portfolio sales/repayments/restructurings of ($1.04) billion. When calculated, PSEC’s total investment portfolio decreased approximately ($300) million for the fiscal second quarter of 2018 (prior to all quarterly “fair market value” [FMV] fluctuations and scheduled principle payments). When compared to my projected loan originations and add-on investments less portfolio sales/repayments/restructurings of ($280) million, PSEC’s actual decrease in its investment portfolio was slightly greater.

Using Table 1 above as a reference, I projected PSEC would report “total interest income” of $146.7 million for the fiscal second quarter of 2018. In comparison, PSEC reported total interest income of $153.4 million. When calculated, this was a variance of $6.7 million. This variance is mainly due to the following factors: 1) minor outperformance within PSEC’s control portfolio; 2) minor outperformance within the company’s non-control/non-affiliate portfolio; and 3) modest outperformance within its collateralized loan obligation (“CLO”) portfolio.

PSEC’s minor outperformance within the company’s control investments was mainly due to one portfolio company, CP Energy Services, Inc. (CP Energy). During the fiscal second quarter of 2018, PSEC originated a new $35 million debt investment with CP Energy. Simply put, this event/origination was not publicly disclosed prior to the filing of PSEC’s 10-Q.

PSEC’s minor outperformance within the company’s non-control/non-affiliate investments was mainly due to two portfolio companies, Spartan Energy Services, Inc. (Spartan) and Venio LLC (Venio). Both portfolio companies were taken off non-accrual status during the fiscal second quarter of 2018. This directly led to an increase in accrued interest income. Again, these two events were not publicly disclosed prior to the filing of PSEC’s 10-Q.

PSEC’s modest outperformance within the company’s CLO portfolio was mainly due to the fact several of its structured credit investments experienced a notable increase in yields. Simply put, I did not anticipate such notable moves within several of PSEC’s CLO investments. This reversal in yields was likely due to the fact a majority of PSEC’s CLO investments recently have refinanced existing liabilities, extended reinvestment periods (through “resets”), and/or reinvested proceeds from prepayments into other senior secured loans. I believe these yield improvements should be seen as a positive catalyst/trend but need to be monitored in the future.

Moving down Table 1, PSEC’s combined dividend and structuring/fee income was a minor underperformance. I projected PSEC would report combined dividend and structuring/fee income of $11.0 million for the fiscal second quarter of 2018. In comparison, PSEC reported combined dividend and structuring/fee income of $9.0 million. Consistent with my thoughts from prior quarters, I wanted to see more dividend income being reported by PSEC in regards to the company’s profiting control investments, thus offsetting the income lost from one-time monetization events such as the sale of Harbortouch Payments LLC (Harbortouch). In contrast, no dividend income was recorded within PSEC’s control investments during the fiscal second quarter of 2018. This includes no dividends from a control investment that typically provided such income in the recent past, Nationwide Acceptance Holdings, LLC (Nationwide). I believe this should be seen as a “cautionary”/negative factor and should be monitored.

When PSEC’s total interest, dividend, and structuring/fee income are combined, I projected the company would report “total investment income” of $157.7 million for the fiscal second quarter of 2018. In comparison, PSEC reported total investment income of $162.4 million. When calculated, this was a variance of $4.7 million which was within my stated range and should be considered a minor outperformance.

Still using Table 1 above as a reference, I projected PSEC would report “total operating expenses” of $93.1 million for the fiscal second quarter of 2018. In comparison, PSEC reported total operating expenses of $89.2 million. When calculated, this comes out to be a variance of $3.9 million. This was within my stated range and should also be considered a minor outperformance.

Most of this variance is due to the fact PSEC had a “true-down” adjustment within the company’s “allocation of overhead from Prospect administration” and “other general and administrate” expense accounts. Readers should understand these are non-recurring adjustments but more of a calendar year-end event. In other words, these types of adjustments will almost certainly not occur next quarter. When combined, these adjustments positively impacted PSEC’s NII by approximately $0.015 - $0.02 per share during the fiscal second quarter of 2017. If such year-end adjustments did not occur, I believe PSEC’s NII per share amount would have been very close to my projected figure of $0.179 per share.

Continuing to move down Table 1, when all the amounts above are combined, I projected PSEC would report NII of $64.6 million for the fiscal second quarter of 2018. In comparison, PSEC reported NII of $73.2 million. Simply put, PSEC’s reported NII was a modest outperformance when compared to my projection. When calculated, this was a variance of $8.6 million or $0.024 per share. Let us now discuss PSEC’s valuation accounts.

PSEC’s Valuation Accounts:

Continuing to move down Table 1, I projected PSEC would report a “gain (loss) on the extinguishment of debt” of ($1.2) million for the fiscal second quarter of 2018. In comparison, PSEC reported a loss on the extinguishment of debt of ($0.5) million. Due to this immaterial variance (less unamortized fees being “trued-up” upon realization), further discussion of this account is deemed unwarranted.

I believe PSEC’s investment portfolio as a whole, from a valuation perspective, performed modestly above my expectations which ultimately led to the company reporting EPS of $0.338 when compared to my projection of $0.112. This directly led to PSEC reporting a NAV as of 12/31/2017 of $9.276 per share versus my projection of $9.053 per share.

While I correctly projected PSEC’s CLO portfolio would continue to experience a net decrease in valuation, most of the company’s oil and gas investments would directly benefit from the recent rise in crude oil prices, and some of its control investments would directly benefit from the recent passage of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (“TCJA”), the net fluctuation of these three areas was less severe/more enhanced versus my projections. As such, let us take a deeper look at these three areas of PSEC’s investment portfolio.

1) PSEC’s CLO Portfolio:

As stated in my PSEC NII and NAV projection article (link provided above), I correctly anticipated the company’s CLO investments (especially older/legacy securitizations) would continue to experience a decrease in current yields/projected future discounted cash flows, hence negatively impacting valuations. In a nutshell, this has continued to put some pressure on valuations within this particular portfolio. However, contrary to recent trends, some of PSEC’s CLO investments actually experienced a net increase in current yields during the company’s fiscal second quarter of 2018 (a couple had a notable increase). Simply put, PSEC’s annualized GAAP yield basically stabilized during the fiscal second quarter of 2018. This was a bit of a surprise when compared to a fairly steady decline over the prior two years. As such, this portfolio’s valuation decrease was less severe versus my projection.

When analyzing PSEC’s CLO portfolio, market participants need to consider there was a continued “flattening” of the forward U.S. London Interbank Offered Rate (LIBOR) curve during the calendar fourth quarter of 2017. This factor partially offset broader CLO price stability during the quarter. On the liability side of the equation per se, due to the fact most of a CLO’s liabilities are “floating-rate” in nature (which are directly tied to current/spot U.S. LIBOR), including the fact that most investments currently have cash LIBOR floors of say 1% (typically higher floors with more vintage securitizations), an increase in current/spot U.S. LIBOR up to a certain percentage actually negatively impacts current and projected near-term discounted cash flows. However, during the calendar second quarter of 2017, most cash LIBOR floors were surpassed which partially helped mitigate the severity of decreases in cash flows stemmed from continued yield/spread compression (discussed next).

On the asset side of the equation, continued spread/yield compression has negatively impacted overall investment returns within theses securitizations. This is mainly due to prepayments/refinancing of higher-yielding debt investments which are being replaced by lower-yielding debt investments (or not replaced at all in the current environment). Due to the fact all of PSEC’s current CLO investments are within the equity tranche (residual interests) of these securitizations, the recent spread/yield compression has negatively impacted overall yields within this portfolio to a greater degree (more on this relationship is provided later).

I projected PSEC’s CLO portfolio would record net unrealized depreciation of ($35) million for the fiscal second quarter of 2018. In comparison, PSEC recorded net unrealized depreciation of ($12) million. Due to the size of PSEC’s CLO portfolio (FMV of $940 million as of 12/31/2017), I believe a ($23) million variance is a minor-modest outperformance.

I also correctly projected PSEC’s CLO portfolio would have some “other-than-temporary impairments” (“OTTI”) during the fiscal second quarter of 2017. However, similar to the trend discussed above, the amount of actual OTTI charges was less severe versus my expectations. I projected PSEC would record OTTI of ($7.5) during the fiscal second quarter of 2018. In comparison, PSEC reported actual OTTI of ($3.3) million.

It should also be noted PSEC’s CLO residual interests are in the “lowest tranche/bottom basket” when it comes to income distributions. If, in the future, there is a noticeable uptick in underperforming/non-performing loans (defaults) and/or a material decrease in the weighted average interest rate associated with the underlying loans that make up a particular securitization (which has recently been occurring), the residual interest (equity) tranche of a CLO bears first risk loss of this income. This methodology is also known as a CLO’s “waterfall” calculation which I have discussed at length in prior PSEC articles. This is why this particular tranche of the CLO can have highly attractive yields under certain positive environments/life cycles (say north of 25%) yet also have very poor yields under certain negative environments/life cycles (say single digit or even no yield). This all gets back to an investment’s “risk versus reward” metric. Within a CLO’s residual interest/equity tranche, there’s heightened risk for poor investment returns but also a heightened reward if the securitization is performing above expectations. OTTI that occurred during the fiscal fourth quarter of 2017-fiscal second quarter of 2018 are also good examples of what could occur within equity tranches of certain older/legacy securitizations.

This is an analysis that constantly needs to be “tweaked”. As is the case with all my mortgage real estate investment trust (mREIT) and business development company (“BDC”) research, I continuously evaluate all applicable factors/variables that go into a modeled projection. In this instance, this includes a non-simulated future discounted cash flow projection, various modeled forecasts through a privately accessed intranet valuation software (includes “Monte Carlo” modeling), and comparable research tools/models from outside resources (including Intex).

I continue to stress to readers valuing a CLO portfolio is not an “exact science”. This is dealing with various imputed factors/variables and providing certain “judgments”. That is why these types of investments are classified as level 3 assets per Accounting Standards Codification 820 (ASC 820) which I have continued to reiterate since I began covering PSEC five years ago. In the end, if a company were to engage three independent valuation firms, I believe each firm will likely derive three different valuation ranges for a particular portfolio (though a partial overlap of these three ranges would likely occur). Currently, that’s just the “grim reality” that investors/market participants have to deal with regarding these types of more illiquid investments/securitizations. Let us now move on to the next area of PSEC’s investment portfolio.

2) PSEC’s Oil and Gas Portfolio Investments:

As stated in my PSEC NII and NAV projection article (link provided above), I correctly anticipated net unrealized appreciation with most of the company’s oil and gas portfolio companies during the fiscal second quarter of 2018. However, the amount of net appreciation within this specific sector was greater than I anticipated.

I projected PSEC’s oil and gas portfolio investments would record net unrealized appreciation of $10 million for the fiscal second quarter of 2018. In comparison, PSEC recorded net unrealized appreciation of $23 million. When calculated, this was a variance of $13 million which I believe should be seen as a minor-modest outperformance. Out of all of PSEC’s oil and gas portfolio companies, I believe the biggest positive catalyst/trend occurred within Spartan. As discussed earlier, Spartan was taken off non-accrual status during the fiscal second quarter of 2018 due to improved operations (as a result of higher crude oil prices). This directly led to unrealized appreciation of $18 million on Spartan during the quarter. Since this event was not publicly disclosed prior to the filing of PSEC’s 10-Q, I did not anticipate Spartan being taken off non-accrual status this quarter. If crude oil prices were to maintain at current prices (or move higher) through the first half of 2018, I would have considered it at that point in time. As such, I projected lower net appreciation within this portfolio company during the second quarter of 2018 ($3 million versus PSEC’s reported $18 million).

3) Remaining Non Oil and Gas Control Investments:

Finally, there were several modest-notable FMV fluctuations when it came to the rest of PSEC’s control investments. In particular, several notable fluctuations occurred within this area of PSEC’s investment portfolio. While I correctly projected some of PSEC’s control investments would directly benefit from the recent passage of the TCJA, the overall net appreciation within this portfolio was modestly above my projection. This includes taking into consideration the macroeconomic impacts from passage of the TCJA. I would like to “hone in” on the following control investment, First Tower Finance Company LLC (First Tower).

When it comes to First Tower, I projected PSEC would record net unrealized appreciation of $10 million for the fiscal second quarter of 2018. In comparison, PSEC recorded net unrealized appreciation of $33 million. When calculated, this was a variance of $23 million which I believe should be considered a notable outperformance. While I certainly agree First Tower should directly benefit was passage of the TCJA (and a more “robust” economy as a direct result of tax reform), I believe PSEC’s valuation adjustment during the fiscal second quarter of 2018 was “aggressive”. The following quote from PSEC’s 10-Q for the fiscal second quarter of 2018 was provided by management as the main reason for the net unrealized appreciation:

“…The increase in fair value was driven by increases in trading multiples of comparable companies…”

While this is certainly “one” measure to consider when determining an appropriate valuation of a company, I would first like to see improved operational performance by First Tower itself prior to the aggressive increase in valuation. Simply put, when it comes to First Tower, I am currently anticipating a partial reversal in valuation during PSEC’s fiscal third quarter of 2018.

Therefore, when analyzing PSEC’s entire investment portfolio, I had the following (undervaluations) overvaluations when compared to the company’s reported FMV fluctuations during the fiscal second quarter of 2018: 1) CLO portfolio by ($23) million; 2) oil and gas portfolio investments by ($13) million; 3) First Tower by ($23) million; and 4) remainder of the company’s investment portfolio by ($3) million. As such, when analyzing PSEC’s valuation fluctuations across the company’s entire investment portfolio, I believe the company modestly outperformed my expectations (notable outperformance in several portfolio companies).

Conclusions Drawn:

Readers have continued to request that I provide these types of “update/follow-up” articles showing how my quarterly projections “stacked-up” to PSEC’s actual results. I believe the analysis above accomplishes this request. Since a company’s operating performance (quarterly earnings) is one of the key drivers to stock price valuations, I believe these types of projection/assessment articles are appreciated by most readers (owners and non-owners of PSEC alike). In addition, this article provides my overall thoughts on the quarter which I believe most readers see as beneficial when assessing certain investing strategies.

From the analysis provided above, I believe it was determined PSEC’s NII, earnings, and NAV per share figures were a modest outperformance when compared to my expectations. However, I believe readers should fully read my assessment above when it comes to PSEC’s outperformance during the fiscal second quarter of 2018 (several “caveats” per se that impacted the above metrics).

For readers curious about PSEC’s dividend sustainability (after the notable reduction back in September 2017), please see the following article as to why I correctly projected the company would maintain its dividend per share rate for February-April 2018 (contrary to some other viewpoints):

Prospect Capital's Dividend And NAV Sustainability Analysis - Part 2 (Including February-April 2018 Dividend Projection)

My next PSEC dividend sustainability article will be available to readers prior to the company’s next set of dividend declarations (prior to May 2018). This future article will include my PSEC estimated quarterly net investment company taxable income (“ICTI”) and cumulative undistributed taxable income (“UTI”) balances.

My BUY, SELL, or HOLD Recommendation:

In my opinion, the following positive factors/catalysts should be highlighted for existing and potential PSEC shareholders: 1) continued relative price stability within the high yield debt market (positively impacts valuations where credit risk remains low; even with broader market volatility in January-February 2018); 2) quarterly economic returns being generated in most quarters; 3) recent refinancing/resets of some CLO investments (positively impacts projected future discounted cash flows); 4) continued strong cumulative performance regarding several control investments (including positive impacts from recent passage of the TCJA); 5) continued minor exposure to the oil and gas sector (since prices have reversed course and moved lower in January 2018); 6) continued extremely low (and currently no) exposure to the retail sector (some parts negatively impacted by continued change in consumer behavior/trends); 7) continued high percentage of floating-rate debt investments; 8) continued extremely high percentage of fixed-rate liabilities (100% as of 12/31/2017); 9) recently called/soon-to-be maturing higher-cost debt; 10) insiders have not sold any shares of the company since I began covering this stock (since 2013); 11) recent improved operations within several once struggling investments; 12) new monthly dividend per share rate of $0.06 has a greater probability of being maintained over the foreseeable future; and 13) fairly recent insider purchases by several members of the executive management team (especially John Barry).

However, the following cautionary/negative factors should cause heightened awareness for existing and potential PSEC shareholders: 1) continued suppressed dividend and structuring/fee income (excluding any one-time fees associated with certain sales; basically no dividend income generated this past fiscal quarter); 2) recent elevated amount of loan repayments due to refinancing with other market participants or impacts with current corporate interest deductibility (including negotiated lower stated interest rates with existing portfolio companies - negatively impacts NII); 3) continued modest-material depreciation within several control/non-control investments and increase in non-accruals during 2016-2017 (however Spartan and Venio were taken off non-accrual status during the fiscal second quarter of 2018); 4) “non-amendment” of the company’s Investment Advisory Agreement with Prospect Capital Management L.P. (regarding the “2%/20%” fee structure); 5) high weighted average cash U.S. LIBOR floor and cost of funds rate when compared to sector peers (though higher floor less of an issue as short-term rates/yields continue to net increase); 6) continued low/no cumulative UTI to help offset any future quarterly net ICTI overpayments (continue to project the company’s net ICTI will be more stable during tax year 2018 though); 7) fairly recent material monthly dividend decrease (new dividend rate at the low end of my previously projected range of $0.06-$0.07 per share); 8) recent notable decrease in current GAAP yield within some of the company’s CLO investments (mainly due to maturing/aging securitizations and spread/yield compression; negatively impacts both accrued interest income and valuations); 9) continued lack of utilization of the company’s lower-cost $885 million revolving credit facility (negatively impacts interest expense); and 10) lack of recent share repurchases initiated by PSEC (the company itself [excludes insiders]; would continue to be accretive to NAV).

PSEC recently closed at $6.82 per share as of 2/16/2018. This was a ($2.46) per share discount to PSEC’s NAV as of 12/31/2017 of $9.28 per share. This calculates to a price to NAV ratio of 0.7352 or a discount of (26.48%).

With the analysis above as support, I currently rate PSEC as a SELL when the company’s stock price is trading at less than a (15.0%) discount to its NAV as of 12/31/2017, a HOLD when trading at or greater than a (15.0%) but less than a (25.0%) discount to its NAV as of 12/31/2017, and a BUY when trading at or greater than a (25.0%) discount to its NAV as of 12/31/2017. These recommendation ranges are unchanged when compared to my last PSEC article (approximately two weeks ago).

As such, I currently rate PSEC as a BUY (however, close to my HOLD range). My current price target for PSEC is approximately $7.90 per share. This is currently the price where my recommendation would change to a SELL. This price target is a $0.20 per share increase when compared to my last PSEC article. The current price where my recommendation would change to a HOLD is $6.95 per share. This price is a $0.15 per share increase when compared to my last PSEC article.

Simply put, I believe PSEC’s current valuation is a short-term minor-modest “overreaction” by the market and could be an attractive entry point for some valued-orientated investors with a higher risk tolerance. To remain non-bias, more cautious investors should likely look elsewhere for a potential equity investment.

Final Note: Each investor's BUY, SELL, or HOLD decision is based on one's risk tolerance, time horizon, and dividend income goals. My personal recommendation will not fit each reader’s current investing strategy. The factual information provided within this article is intended to help assist readers when it comes to investing strategies/decisions.

BDC Sector Stock Disclosures:

On 8/27/2015, I initiated a position in PSEC at a weighted average purchase price of $7.325 per share. On 2/8/2016, I increased my position in PSEC at a weighted average price of $5.445 per share. My second purchase was approximately double the monetary amount of my initial purchase. When combined, my PSEC position had a weighted average purchase price of $6.072 per share. This weighted average per share price excluded all dividends received/reinvested. On 3/2/2016, I sold my entire PSEC position at a weighted average sales price of $7.495 per share as my price target, at the time, of $7.50 was met that day. Each PSEC trade was disclosed to readers in real time (that day) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha.

On 9/6/2017, I re-entered a position in PSEC at a weighted average purchase price of $6.765 per share. On 10/16/2017 and 11/6/2017, I increased my position in PSEC at a weighted average purchase price of $6.285 and $5.66 per share, respectively. When combined, my PSEC position has a weighted average purchase price of $6.077 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested. Each PSEC trade was disclosed to readers in real time (that day) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha.

On 2/2/2018, I initiated a position in Main Street Capital Corp. (MAIN) at a weighted average purchase price of $37.425 per share. On 2/5/2018, I increased my position in MAIN at a weighted average purchase price of $35.345 per share. My second purchase was approximately triple the monetary amount of my initial purchase. When combined, my MAIN position has a weighted average purchase price of $35.865 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested. Each MAIN trade was disclosed to readers in real time (that day) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha.

All trades/investments I have performed over the past few years have been disclosed to readers in real time (that day at the latest) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha (which cannot be changed/altered). Through this resource, readers can look up all my prior disclosures (buys/sells) regarding all companies I cover here at Seeking Alpha (see my profile page for a list of all stocks covered).