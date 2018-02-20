Long Ideas | Editors' Picks | Hong Kong

COSCO International: Get The Shipping Services Business For Free With Multiple Catalysts On The Horizon

COSCO SHIPPING International (Hong Kong) Co., Ltd. (CHDGF)
The Value Pendulum
Summary

COSCO International is trading at a 25% discount to its net cash, implying that investors get its core shipping services business for free at current valuations.

Accretive acquisitions, special dividends, and potential privatization by parent company are the multiple catalysts for COSCO International.

My target price implies 46% upside based on a target EV/EBITDA multiple of 3 times.

Elevator Pitch

COSCO SHIPPING International (Hong Kong) Co., Ltd. (OTCPK:CHDGF) [HKG:517], formerly COSCO International Holdings Limited (name change in 2016), one of the largest shipping services provider in China, boasts a 3.7%