As Klépierre (OTCPK:KLPEF) is a part of the Nest Egg Portfolio, I am keeping an eye on its performance to make sure it still deserves its spot in the portfolio. As the company has now released its full-year financial results, this is a good moment to review its performance and to check if the official appraisal values of the assets appear to be reasonable. I was positively surprised by the dividend announcement, as the 1.96 EUR in declared dividends was almost 6% higher than my expectation of 1.85 EUR per share.

Klépierre’s main listing is on Euronext Paris, where it’s trading with LI as its ticker symbol. The current market capitalization is approximately 10.7B EUR, and as the average daily volume is almost 1 million shares, you’ll find plenty of liquidity on the Paris market.

The company is also a (small) part of the iShares MSCI France (EWQ) ETF, which has invested 0.56% of its assets in Klépierre.

2017 was a good year for Klépierre

One of the readers of Europan Small Cap Ideas made the remark ‘I see a lot of +, so I guess the results are pretty good’, and he was right. The French operator of shopping centers and malls had a good year as it increased its rental income and the value of its real estate which further boosted the net asset value per share.

The gross rental income increased by almost 2% to 1.236B EUR as the new openings (Hoog Catharijne (16,000 square meters, making it now the largest mall in the Netherlands), Prado (23,000 square meters) and the extension of Val D’Europe (17,000 square meters) compensated for the lost rental income after selling 350M worth of properties.

On top of a net rental income of 1.1B EUR, Klépierre reported a 826M EUR value increase on the book value of its real estate. That’s pretty remarkable as it indicates the value increased by 3.5-4% on average, and that’s comparable to the 829M EUR value increase in FY 2016. The value increase pushed the operating income to 1.83B EUR and resulted in a net income of 1.23B EUR, up 3% compared to last year. The EPS increased even faster (5%) as Klépierre repurchased almost 2% of its own shares during the year.

Of course, a net income result isn’t really what you should be looking at when you invest in a REIT, as a very large part of the income was caused by the increase of the theoretical value of the properties (which haven’t been monetized yet). This also means the tax bill of in excess of 200M EUR isn’t payable just yet, as this is based on the theoretical value increase and the taxes on the value increase are only due when Klépierre effectively sells the properties.

Looking at the cash flow perspective, Klépierre generated an operating cash flow of 820M EUR after taking the interest bill into consideration. It spent 23M EUR on buying new properties, 260M on the acquisition of new subsidiaries and 296M EUR on the construction of its own development properties. This was partly funded by the 250M EUR cash inflow from the sale of properties and real estate assets, whilst the dividend payment resulted in a cash drain of 562M EUR.

Yes, Klépierre spent a bit more cash than it generated (423M EUR if you include the share buybacks), but this will be funded by the additional cash inflow of the sale of properties. Whilst the majority of the 296M EUR in ‘capital expenditures’ was related to the large pipeline of projects. Taking everything into consideration, Klépierre’s management team did a great job to balance the cash outflow with the cash inflow. I have no doubt the existing 3B+ EUR pipeline will materialize over the next few years:

Using my own rental yield requirements to determine a target price

Whilst I obviously do not object to the values used by the independent appraisers of the real estate portfolio (see below, all appraisal firms are very respectable firms), as an investor I have a slightly higher threshold I’d like to use to determine a ‘personal’ NAV for real estate companies. After all, as an investor I’m only exposed to A) the value of the real estate and B) the rental income, whilst Klépierre’s management is also exposed to the big pay cheques compensating for potentially overvalued real estate.

That’s why I prefer to use higher ‘required rental yields’ for my REIT investments (compared to the 4.8% net initial rental yield used by the appraisers). I realize my calculations are oversimplified and use the gross rental yield rather than the net rental yield, but it provides me with a ‘what if’-scenario in case the risk-free interest rates and/or the mark-ups increase.

Using the gross rental income of 1.236B EUR and a required yield of 6.5% (which also is Klépierre’s approximate yield on cost for development projects), the following table shows the steps to get to my ‘personal’ NAV based on a higher risk premium.

Source: own calculations with GRI, Occupancy Rate and Net debt provided by public documents

So even when I use my stricter calculation, Klépierre’s share price should be trading 3% higher than where it’s at today, providing an additional margin of safety. I do believe my calculation provides a fair overview of the value of the real estate for this one simple reason:

Surprisingly, Klépierre mentioned it was able to sell 352M EUR worth of assets in Norway, Sweden, France and Spain at a price 15% above the book value of the properties. This indicates my own NAV calculation is very conservative as the demand for Klépierre’s assets remains high.

The share repurchase plan a good idea or a waste of money?

As mentioned before, Klépierre also spent 352M EUR on share buybacks, allowing it to buy 9.76M shares at almost 36 EUR per share. This was followed by the purchase of an additional 1.5M shares in the first 6 weeks of this year. So Klépierre appears to be pretty aggressive about buying back its own stock.

And I don’t fully disagree with this. Although the repurchases are resulting in a higher cash outflow compared to the inflow, the higher net debt actually resulted in a similar loan to value ratio as the (official) value of the properties increased. And secondly, Klépierre is able to borrow at rock-bottom interest rates (the average cost of debt was just 1.8%, with recent 15 year bond offerings resulting in a cost of debt of just 1.625%), so buying back stock below the official EPRA NAV (and even at a lower price than my stricter valuation) is a solid move to increase the value per share.

That being said, I obviously hope Klépierre will immediately suspend the share repurchase program if it finds a better capital allocation, whilst a higher cost of debt should also reduce Klépierre’s willingness to buy back stock. The company has an additional 95M EUR to spend as part of the current 500M EUR repurchase allowance. This should be sufficient to buy back 2.5-2.8M shares, bringing the share count to just 300M (or even a little bit lower).

Investment thesis

I was very surprised to see I was able to write a Put 26 September on Klépierre for an option premium of 0.60 EUR. I have very little doubt this put option will expire out of the money, and the recent spike in the volatility levels (and corresponding share price decrease for Klépierre) could provide an excellent entry point.

Klépierre’s cash flows remain strong and even after the company hiked the dividend to 1.96 EUR/share (for a dividend yield of approximately 6%); the incoming cash flow provides in excess of 200M EUR per year which could be spent on the 3B EUR pipeline of extensions and new constructions. Klépierre is a quality company trading at a discount to my NAV calculations (which are based on stricter parameters than the company’s independent appraisers used). I am looking to increase my position and will very likely do so by writing additional put options (both in the money and out the money) to take advantage of the high option premiums.

