Weekly Insider Trading, February 18

Weekly Introduction - Market commentary

In the previous weekly insider trading, I said: "To summarize, I have a very positive view of the coming week." +4.4% in the S&P must qualify. It played out beautifully, with volatility "crashing", VIX -33%. So what about next week? I don't have a crystal ball every week… It was really a function of the sell-off being a technically driven volatility story that I believe me more than most people have insight into due to having worked professionally in the banking industry on the underlying strategies of that story. Coming week is a coin flip in my opinion, so I would look to buy dips and sell rips. I manage that strategy myself by a gradual process, rather than a binary one. In other words, I ease in to being long on the dip and ease out of it on the rip, not targeting one single level and going all in/out at that level… it just seems to work the best for me.

With regards to insider transactions there has been an explosion of activity following the declines - I have my longest list of significant trades so far published on Seeking Alpha. Especially interesting are the companies with price trend going in to the decline, where insiders acted on the opportunity given to increase their stakes. I will categorize these setups in the table below so can see what type of "insider risk level" the setup is.

Types of Insider transaction setup (of course any position is contingent on other screening factors as well)

Market opportunistic with positive trend, Insiders increasing holdings in a correction in a stock with general uptrend (here I would buy and hold for some time) Market opportunistic with no trend, Insiders increasing holdings in a correction in a stock with a sideways trend (here I would buy and sell on a reversal to mean) Turnaround bet, Insiders increasing holdings in a stock in a sideways or downwards trend (higher risk, smaller position, event driven holding)

This week's insider trading stocks

I have looked at the SEC reported insider transactions over the last week (report date). The final list includes companies based on the insider activity rank, which might or might not lead to an immediate action.

Company Ticker Insider activity in week Longer term insider score Company Fundamentals Chart Technicals Type of Setup Motorcar Parts of America MPAA + - 0 0 "Mean reversal" Gaming and Leisure Properties GLPI + - 0 0 "Positive trend" Beazer Homes USA BZH + + 0 + "Positive trend" CSS Industries CSS + 0 0 - "Mean reversal" W R Grace & Co GRA + 0 0 0 "Mean reversal" Armada Hoffler Properties AHH + + 0 + "Positive trend" Magnachip Semiconductor Corp MX + 0 0 0 "Turnaround" Xperi Corp XPER + + 0 0 "Turnaround"

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA)

Summary

On Feb 9, MPAA released earnings that fell short of analyst expectations. Management is referring to postponed orders that should show up next quarter, but apparently had the same excuse last quarter. This time is different though in the way insiders have acted in the stock. At no time in previous 4 years have as many insiders made purchases. Earlier, there has instead been continuous selling, both option compensation related and stocks. The purchases are not large in terms of absolute dollar value, but relative to market cap and previous holdings by the insiders they are significant. Purchases were made by five different insiders, including the CEO, which add to the significance. I would see this as a "market opportunistic no trend mean reversion case", but the transactions indicate there likely is truth in the story told by management and company will perform better in next report, so depending on how the stock performs, could be good to keep an eye on this one going forward also and perhaps keep half position after the mean reversion is finished.

Basic company Info

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. engages in manufacturing, remanufacturing, and distribution of automotive parts. Its products include starters, alternators, master cylinders, hub assemblies and bearings, brake power boosters, and turbochargers.

Industry Auto Parts Market cap 438 M Employees 2817 P/S 1.03 Founded 1968 P/E 27 Website http://www.motorparts.com P/CF 83

Insider Trading

Name Insider Type Trade date Purchase/Sale Price Value Own. Chg Miller Duane Franklin Dir 2/14/2018 P - Purchase 24.09 $9,636 9% Mirvis Jeffrey P Dir 2/12/2018 P - Purchase 21.09 $21,086 7% Bryan David Dir 2/12/2018 P - Purchase 21.09 $10,017 19% Selwyn Joffe Pres, CEO, COB 2/12/2018 P - Purchase 21 $105,000 4% Ferguson Joseph Edwin Dir 2/12/2018 P - Purchase 21 $15,750 34% Schooner Douglas Earl VP, Manufacturing 6/28/2017 S - Sale 28.58 -$14,432 -10% Schooner Douglas Earl VP, Manufacturing 6/26/2017 S - Sale 28.57 -$34,060 -22% Schooner Douglas Earl VP, Manufacturing 6/22/2017 S - Sale+OE 28.27 -$136,643 -47% Gay Philip Dir 6/21/2017 S - Sale+OE 27.44 -$82,326 -57% Borneo Rudolph J Dir 6/21/2017 S - Sale+OE 27.49 -$82,474 -12% Bryan David Dir 6/20/2017 P - Purchase 27 $4,455 10% Miller Duane Franklin Dir 3/28/2016 S - Sale+OE 30.11 -$511,842 -86% Bryan David Dir 3/28/2017 P - Purchase 29.93 $2,994 New Daly Kevin Gerard Chief Accounting Officer 3/27/2017 S - Sale 28.83 -$233,552 -100% Mirvis Jeffrey P Dir 3/24/2017 P - Purchase 28.06 $56,120 21% Mochulsky Richard K VP, Sales 3/14/2017 S - Sale 27.9 -$80,910 -40% Daly Kevin Gerard Chief Accounting Officer 3/2/2017 S - Sale+OE 28.83 -$107,647 -32%

Chart and technical

Uninspiring chart action overall last 2 years but the stock has had a tendency to mean revert also historically - without insider purchases to go with it. Don't expect it to go below 21.

Fundamentals

A very recent SA article (Feb 14) " Motorcar Parts Of America Q3 Analysis: Can You Trust Management?" Provides a good summary of the fundamentals of the company and the conclusion would perhaps have been more trusting of management with knowledge of the recent insider buys. The article pretty much summarizes as the title that due to the weaker than expected quarter, there are reasons not to trust management but be optimistic long term.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Summary

This stock took a hit on the vol-related selling two weeks ago. Both the CEO and the CFO acted on that and made purchases of $1.3M and $2.8M respectively. No open market purchases have been registered on either individual the past 4 years.

Basic company Info

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc. operates as a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust. It engages in the property business, which consists of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. The company operates through the following segments: GLP Capital and TRS Properties. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business. The TRS Properties segment consists of Hollywood Casino Perryville and Hollywood Casino Baton Rouge.

Industry REIT - diversified Market cap 7170 M Employees 751 P/S 7.4 Founded 2013 P/E 19 Website http://www.glpropinc.com P/CF 13

Insider Trading

Name Insider Type Trade date Purchase/Sale Price Value Own. Chg Clifford William J SVP, CFO, Treas 2/12/2018 P - Purchase 33 $2,805,000 32% Carlino Peter M COB,CEO,Pres 2/12/2018 P - Purchase 33.33 $1,333,200 0% Urdang E Scott Dir 10/30/2017 P - Purchase 36.23 $181,150 10% Schwartz Barry F Dir 6/16/2017 P - Purchase 36.44 $364,400 208% Snyder Steven T. SVP-Corp Development 2/27/2017 S - Sale+OE 32.12 -$6,996,474 -40% Snyder Steven T. SVP-Corp Development 11/18/2016 S - Sale+OE 30.2 -$5,491,659 -41% Urdang E Scott Dir 11/11/2016 P - Purchase 30.2 $483,200 56% Clifford William J SVP-CFO 9/7/2016 S - Sale+OE 34.78 -$5,468,842 -54% Burke Desiree A. SVP, Chief Accounting Officer 8/11/2016 S - Sale+OE 35.4 -$4,677,726 -81% Clifford William J SVP-CFO 8/3/2016 S - Sale+OE 35.33 -$3,533,000 -42% Burke Desiree A. SVP, Chief Accounting Officer 7/20/2016 S - Sale+OE 35.1 -$579,817 -34% Carlino Peter M COB, CEO, 10% 7/13/2016 S - Sale+OE 35.01 -$9,420,951 -2% Carlino Peter M COB, CEO, 10% 7/11/2016 S - Sale+OE 34.96 -$7,553,948 -2% Carlino Peter M COB, CEO, 10% 7/7/2016 S - Sale+OE 34.9 -$8,230,886 -2% Clifford William J SVP-CFO 7/6/2016 S - Sale+OE 35 -$3,500,000 -42% Clifford William J SVP-CFO 3/3/2016 S - Sale+OE 28.07 -$1,716,049 -31% Moore Brandon John SVP, GC 7/5/2016 S - Sale+OE 35 -$462,560 -30%

Chart and technical

GLPI shows sideways action since mid 2017, but year over year solid gains. Declines during the vol-crash and insider purchases followed. Likely means this is the start of a new uptrend. Let it mean revert and hold half position to see if it continuous to rise.

Fundamentals

A recent SA article (Jan 9) " Get Paid 7% To Wait For This REIT To Further Scale" provides a good understanding of the fundamentals and concludes that the company has made good acquisitions, benefit from industry consolidation and has more room to run.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH)

Summary

They just keep on buying this one! Not common to see such conviction over time, also in combination with a rising price trend. Usually you would see some profit taking, but here they increase their holdings. Two directors took advantage of the vol-sell off to increase holdings by $0.5M (+10%) and $0.1M (+37%) respectively.

Basic company Info

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. engages in the design and sale of new homes. It designs and constructs single-family and multi-family homes. The company operates its business in the areas of Arizona, California, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Maryland, Nevada, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia regions.

Industry Residential Construction Market cap 573 M Employees 1100 P/S 0.3 Founded 1993 P/E - Website http://www.beazer.com P/CF 11

Insider Trading

Name Insider Type Trade date Purchase/Sale Price Value Own. Chg Shepherd Danny R Dir 2/13/2018 P - Purchase 16.14 $99,727 37% Zelnak Stephen P Jr Dir 2/9/2018 P - Purchase 15.65 $469,596 10% Shepherd Danny R Dir 2/10/2017 P - Purchase 12.96 $50,000 48% Solari Larry T Dir 12/5/2016 S - Sale 13.38 -$201,019 -37% Beazer Brian C Dir 11/21/2016 P - Purchase 12.99 $38,969 3% Beazer Brian C Dir 11/17/2016 P - Purchase 12.48 $62,400 4% Beazer Brian C Dir 9/12/2016 P - Purchase 11.88 $11,880 1% Zelnak Stephen P Jr Dir 8/26/2016 P - Purchase 10.5 $143,315 5% Zelnak Stephen P Jr Dir 8/22/2016 P - Purchase 10.08 $226,981 9% Zelnak Stephen P Jr Dir 8/8/2016 P - Purchase 9.7 $485,000 26% Salomon Robert L. EVP, CFO 5/11/2016 P - Purchase 7.41 $122,223 10% Merrill Allan P Pres, CEO 5/10/2016 P - Purchase 7.53 $37,634 1% Salomon Robert L. EVP, CFO 5/5/2016 P - Purchase 7.25 $32,610 3% Zelnak Stephen P Jr Dir 5/4/2016 P - Purchase 7.25 $398,750 40% Salomon Robert L. EVP, CFO 2/5/2016 P - Purchase 6.82 $64,748 6% Zelnak Stephen P Jr Dir 2/5/2016 P - Purchase 6.89 $310,020 49% Beazer Brian C Dir 2/5/2016 P - Purchase 6.9 $103,567 17%

Chart and technical

BZH shows a steady rising trend, insiders have been buying steadily and I think you should as well.

Fundamentals

Seeking Alpha articles:

Sep 28, 2017: PulteGroup Or Beazer Homes: Depends On Your Investment Style

Sep 2, 2016: Beazer Homes: A Turnaround Story Insiders Believe In

Aug 30, 2016: Insiders Are Buying Beazer - Should You?

CSS Industries (NYSE:CSS)

Summary

CSS has been hit hard so far in 2018, down to $19 from $28. Disappointing earnings are to blame mostly. This one carries high risk but the fact that one director stepped up is a positive, for the brave it is a case. Although the director has been buying 2015-2016-2017, this amount was aprox double previous purchases (and a lower price, since the stock is lower now than 2015). So the trend has been weak, it is mainly a high risk mean reversion case. When it comes to the fundamentals of the business it has been even worse than what the chart shows, over the past decade revenues have been falling at an average compound rate of 4.9%, but has stabilized due to acquisitions the last 3 years.

Basic company Info

CSS Industries, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, procurement, and sale of seasonal and all occasion social expression products, principally to mass market retailers in the United States and Canada. Its seasonal and occasion products include decorative ribbons and bows, boxed greeting cards, gift tags, gift wrap, gift bags, gift boxes, gift card holders, decorative tissue paper, decorations, classroom exchange valentines, decorative ribbons and bows, floral accessories, Halloween masks, costumes, make-up and novelties, Easter egg dyes and novelties, craft and educational products, stickers, memory books, stationery, journals, note cards, infant and wedding photo albums, scrapbooks and gift items.

Industry Business Services Market cap 180 M Employees 1830 P/S 0.5 Founded 1923 P/E - Website http://www.cssindustries.com P/CF 8.5

Insider Trading

Name Insider Type Trade date Purchase/Sale Price Value Own. Chg Matthias Rebecca C Dir 2/12/2018 P - Purchase 20.95 $421,017 31% Mullany Harry J. III Dir 6/12/2017 P - Purchase 27.92 $27,920 New Paccapaniccia Vincent A EVP 9/15/2016 S - Sale 25.05 -$60,804 -10% Paccapaniccia Vincent A EVP 9/13/2016 S - Sale 25.32 -$138,384 -19% Paccapaniccia Vincent A EVP 9/9/2016 S - Sale 25.79 -$414,856 -35% Matthias Rebecca C Dir 6/1/2016 P - Purchase 26.98 $235,293 23% Rulon-Miller William Dir 6/1/2016 P - Purchase 27.14 $27,140 New Hitchner Elam M III Dir 6/1/2016 P - Purchase 27.07 $27,075 New Matthias Rebecca C Dir 2/29/2016 P - Purchase 26.98 $134,900 15% Pajic Julie EVP - Marketing 9/14/2015 S - Sale 27.16 -$63,826 -23% Matthias Rebecca C Dir 9/14/2015 P - Purchase 27.43 $274,337 53% Matthias Rebecca C Dir 8/3/2015 P - Purchase 27.94 $279,370 111% Munyan Christopher J Pres, CEO 2/27/2015 S - Sale 28.95 -$28,950 -2% Munyan Christopher J Pres, CEO 2/9/2015 S - Sale 30.16 -$30,163 -2% Munyan Christopher J Pres, CEO 2/3/2015 S - Sale 28.34 -$56,678 -3% Munyan Christopher J Pres, CEO 1/29/2015 S - Sale 27.83 -$55,665 -3% Beazer Brian C Dir 2/5/2016 P - Purchase 6.9 $103,567 17%

Chart and technical

CSS chart is a falling knife. It should bounce some but I would use smaller size on this one.

Fundamentals

Seeking Alpha articles:

Sep 26, 2017: CSS Industries Might Look Cheap At 10.5x TTM P/E But The Business Is In Decline

W.R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA)

Summary

Three purchases from Officers incl CFO and CEO of significant amounts and increase of total holdings. The CFO made a purchase also last year in March of similar amounts but the CEO has not made an open market purchase the last 4 years. The trend in the stock is sideways though so without an edge on understanding more about the business and/or the valuation, I would not look for more than a mean reversion.

Basic company Info

W.R. Grace & Co. engages in the production and sale of chemicals and materials. It operates through two segments: Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment includes catalysts and related products and technologies used in refining, petrochemical and other chemical manufacturing applications. The Grace Materials Technologies segment includes materials, including silica-based and silica-alumina-based materials, used in coatings, consumer, industrial, and pharmaceutical applications.

Industry Specialty Chemicals Market cap 4570 M Employees 3700 P/S 2.7 Founded 1854 P/E 421 Website http://www.grace.com P/CF 14.9

Insider Trading

Name Insider Type Trade date Purchase/Sale Price Value Own. Chg Cole Keith N VP, Govt. Relations, EHS 2/14/2018 P - Purchase 65.76 $65,758 20% Blaser Thomas E SVP, CFO 2/13/2018 P - Purchase 65.32 $346,196 114% Festa Alfred E COB, CEO 2/12/2018 P - Purchase 65.38 $1,634,500 10% Shelnitz Mark A VP, GC, Secretary 6/14/2017 S - Sale+OE 71.44 -$1,918,277 -28% Dockman William C. VP, Controller 5/16/2017 S - Sale+OE 70.02 -$345,919 -79% Blaser Thomas E SVP, CFO 3/3/2017 P - Purchase 70.35 $263,813 411% Dockman William C. VP, Controller 2/22/2017 S - Sale+OE 71.88 -$431,286 -84% Festa Alfred E COB, CEO 2/21/2017 S - Sale+OE 71.49 -$5,759,275 -25% Festa Alfred E COB, CEO 11/3/2016 S - Sale+OE 68.27 -$5,500,014 -26% Gulyas Diane H. Dir 5/11/2016 P - Purchase 78.33 $78,334 19% Shelnitz Mark A VP, GC, Secretary 5/3/2016 S - Sale+OE 76.67 -$2,668,952 -23%

Chart and technical

GRA shows sideways action over the last 2 years. I call this a mean reversion case, expecting the stock to recover to previous levels of 70-75.

Fundamentals

Seeking Alpha articles:

Feb 22, 2017: Valuation Complicates An Otherwise Interesting Story At W.R. Grace

Armada Hoffler Properties

Summary

Continuous purchases from the CEO, aprox $200k clips each time, shows continued trust in the company. There are no registered insider sales during the four year period. The chart trend is positive over the five year period but has consolidated sideways the last year or so. Now it could be ready for an increase above previous highs.

Basic company Info

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. is a real estate company. It develops, builds, owns and manages institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties in the Mid-Atlantic U.S. The company operates through the following business segments: Office, Retail, Multifamily, and General Contracting & Real Estate Services. The Office, Retail and Multifamily segments consists of scheduled rent charges, straight-line rent adjustments and the amortization of above-market and below-market lease intangibles acquired. The General Contracting & Real Estate Services segment provides various real estate services, such as general contractor services, construction management, asset management and development services to third-party property owners.

Industry REIT - Diversified Market cap 609 M Employees 151 P/S 2 Founded 2012 P/E 27 Website http://www.armadahoffler.com P/CF 11

Insider Trading

Name Insider Type Trade date Purchase/Sale Price Value Own. Chg Haddad Louis S Pres, CEO 2/8/2018 P - Purchase 13.17 $197,550 6% Haddad Louis S Pres, CEO 11/8/2017 P - Purchase 14.92 $223,800 6% Haddad Louis S Pres, CEO 6/23/2017 P - Purchase 13.39 $133,900 4% Apperson Eric E. Pres of Construction 5/4/2017 P - Purchase 13.99 $23,783 6% Haddad Louis S Pres, CEO 2/13/2017 P - Purchase 13.81 $207,150 7% Haddad Louis S Pres, CEO 11/4/2016 P - Purchase 13.3 $133,000 5% Kirk A Russell Dir 8/31/2015 P - Purchase 9.65 $241,360 37% Haddad Louis S Pres, CEO 8/7/2015 P - Purchase 10.12 $252,948 16% Haddad Louis S Pres, CEO 3/6/2015 P - Purchase 10.43 $260,820 19% Haddad Louis S Pres, CEO 9/15/2014 P - Purchase 9.05 $226,250 23% Apperson Eric E. VP 9/15/2014 P - Purchase 9.05 $45,250 73% Kirk A Russell Dir 9/15/2014 P - Purchase 9.05 $271,500 64% Haddad Louis S Pres, CEO 8/7/2014 P - Purchase 9.69 $242,250 29% Kirk A Russell Dir 3/7/2014 P - Purchase 10.12 $99,728 30% Hoffler Daniel A Dir 3/7/2014 P - Purchase 10.24 $102,400 12% Haddad Louis S Pres, CEO 3/3/2014 P - Purchase 9.94 $248,500 50% 0 0 1/0/1900 0 0 $0 0%

Chart and technical

AHH has seen its share rise steadily over the last 4 years and the drawdowns have been small. The recent declines are one of the largest from top to bottom during this period. This one is trending up, I would buy and hold based on insider activity.

Fundamentals

Seeking Alpha articles:

Apr 24, 2017: Will The Positive Streak Continue For Armada Hoffler Properties?

Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (NYSE:MX)

Summary

12-14th of February, six different insiders made purchases in the open market, significantly increasing their holdings even if some amounts were not especially large. The transactions followed selling of shares by the hedge fund Brigade Leverages Capital Structures Fund Ltd (classified as >10% owner).

Basic company Info

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products for consumer, computing, communication, industrial, automotive, and Internet of Things applications. It offers technology platforms for analog, mixed-signal, power, high voltage, non-volatile memory, and Radio Frequency applications. It operates through the Foundry Services Group and Standard Products Group segments. The Foundry Services Group segment provides specialty analog and mixed-signal foundry services mainly for fabless and Integrated Device Manufacturer semiconductor companies. The Standard Products Group segment consists of Display Solutions, which offers flat panel display solutions to major suppliers of large and small flat panel displays, and Power Solutions, which comprises of discrete and integrated circuit solutions for power management in consumer, communication, and industrial applications.

Industry Semiconductor - Specialized Market cap 323 M Employees 2864 P/S 0.47 Founded 2003 P/E 3.78 Website http://www.magnachip.com P/CF 28.49

Insider Trading

Name Insider Type Trade date Purchase/Sale Price Value Own. Chg Nader Tavakoli Dir 2/13/2018 P - Purchase 9.07 $136,050 15% Lee Woung Moo See Remarks 2/14/2018 P - Purchase 9.1 $9,100 3% Kim Theodore S See Remarks 2/13/2018 P - Purchase 9.09 $45,438 12% Nader Tavakoli Dir 2/12/2018 P - Purchase 9.43 $188,600 25% Kim Jonathan W See Remarks 2/13/2018 P - Purchase 9.07 $72,598 15% Keating Melvin L Dir 2/13/2018 P - Purchase 9.01 $32,432 18% Kim Young-Joon Dir, CEO 2/12/2018 P - Purchase 9.15 $81,325 15% Brigade Leveraged Capital Structures Fund Ltd. 10% 1/24/2018 S - Sale 12.93 -$1,925,825 -5% Brigade Leveraged Capital Structures Fund Ltd. 10% 1/26/2018 S - Sale 12.75 -$322,499 -1% Brigade Leveraged Capital Structures Offshore Ltd 10% 1/24/2018 S - Sale 12.93 -$1,925,825 -5% Lasry Marc Dir, 10% 8/15/2017 S - Sale 10.98 -$44,896,978 -100% Martino Camillo Dir 8/14/2017 P - Purchase 10.25 $102,500 46% Nader Tavakoli Dir 8/10/2017 P - Purchase 10.67 $417,011 94% Kim Young-Joon See Remarks 5/4/2017 S - Sale 8.9 -$105,020 -17% Martino Camillo Dir 2/15/2017 P - Purchase 7.45 $59,560 99% Engaged Capital LLC See Footnote 1 1/11/2017 S - Sale+OE 6.35 -$2,540,000 -10% Pleasant Lake Partners LLC 10% 8/4/2016 S - Sale 7.49 -$434,548 -2%

Chart and technical

MX shares have been quite volatile last quarter. As shares reached $9, insiders took the opportunity to increase holdings. The setup can be both a mean reversion trade and a turnaround candidate.

Fundamentals

Seeking Alpha articles:

Dec 15, 2017: MagnaChip Semiconductor Is Due For A Bounce

Xperi Corp (NASDAQ:XPER)

Summary

This is a turnaround case of a stock that is down aprox 50% over the last year. The filing from last week actually concerns a trade made in November last year, when also other insiders made purchases. The stock fell sharply following earnings in November and that was when insiders took the opportunity to buy shares. As recent as early 2017, insiders were instead selling shares (At then much higher prices). "Fortunately", there is now somewhat of a second chance due to the market declines we have had in February.

Basic company Info

Xperi Corp. is a product and technology licensing company, which manufactures semiconductors and related products. The company technologies and intellectual property are deployed, in areas such as premium audio, computational imaging, computer vision, mobile computing and communications, memory, data storage, 3D semiconductor interconnect and packaging. It invents smart sight and sound technologies that enhance and help to transform human connected experience.

Industry Semiconductor equipment and materials Market cap 1070 M Employees 700 P/S 2.9 Founded 1990 P/E - Website http://www.xperi.com P/CF 9.9

Insider Trading

Name Insider Type Trade date Purchase/Sale Price Value Own. Chg Skaaden Geir Chief Products, Services Offic 11/6/2017 P - Purchase 18.56 $55,694 7% Hill Richard Dir 12/1/2017 P - Purchase 18.75 $187,500 20% Riedel George Andrew Dir 11/27/2017 P - Purchase 19.57 $58,725 14% Kirchner Jon CEO 11/6/2017 P - Purchase 18.75 $93,750 1% Habiger David C Dir 11/6/2017 P - Purchase 17.75 $24,637 23% Andersen Robert J EVP, CFO 11/6/2017 P - Purchase 17.75 $35,500 2% Riedel George Andrew Dir 5/23/2017 S - Sale 31.75 -$9,905 -1% Seams Christopher A Dir 4/27/2017 S - Sale 33.58 -$167,853 -13% Riedel George Andrew Dir 4/28/2017 S - Sale 33.51 -$83,729 -10% Stout Donald E. Dir 4/17/2017 S - Sale 31.81 -$60,440 -8% Seams Christopher A Dir 3/27/2017 S - Sale 36.49 -$45,614 -4% Stout Donald E. Dir 3/15/2017 S - Sale 34.42 -$65,391 -8% Andersen Robert J EVP, CFO 3/1/2017 S - Sale 35.3 -$459,870 -14% Lacey Thomas A CEO 3/2/2017 S - Sale 35.54 -$1,413,540 -15% Stout Donald E. Dir 2/15/2017 S - Sale 43.91 -$83,430 -7% Stout Donald E. Dir 1/17/2017 S - Sale 43.7 -$83,024 -7% Seams Christopher A Dir 1/9/2017 S - Sale 44.3 -$664,517 -30%

Chart and technical

XPER shares have had a poor performance the last year, down -50% or so. The bottom was set following the quarterly report in November, but shares suffered a bit during the general market declines also two weeks ago. The late filing caught my eye and I think this is a nice setup for a turnaround.

Fundamentals

Seeking Alpha articles:

Jan 6, 2018: Xperi Suffers From Temporary Setbacks, But The Shares Are Cheap

Feb 14, 2018: Xperi Corporation 2017 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides

