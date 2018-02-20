Milacron Holdings' (MCRN) CEO Thomas Goeke on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Milacron Holdings Corp (NYSE:MCRN) Q4 2017 Earnings Conference Call February 20, 2018 8:00 AM ET

Executives

Mac Jones - Director, IR

Thomas Goeke - CEO, President & Director

Bruce Chalmers - CFO

Analysts

Michael Halloran - Robert W. Baird & Co.

Abdulrahman Tambal - JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Brian Drab - William Blair & Company

Kenneth Newman - KeyBanc Capital Markets

Mac Jones

Good morning, and thank you for joining us for our fourth quarter fiscal 2017 earnings call. With me on today's call are Tom Goeke and Bruce Chalmers. A copy of the earnings release that was distributed this morning can be found on our website under the Investor Relations section at milacron.com. We will also provide a link for the replay of this webcast. During our call today, we will be referring to the earnings release supplemental slides, which are also posted on our website.

I'd like to remind everyone that today's discussion will contain certain forward-looking statements based on the business environment, as we currently see it, and as such, does include certain risks and uncertainties.

Also, we will discuss certain non-GAAP measures on today's call.

And with that, I'll turn the call over to Tom Goeke, Chief Executive Officer of Milacron.

Thomas Goeke

Thank you, Mac, and good morning. I'll begin on Page 3. Milacron closed out 2017 with a strong fourth quarter. Sales, adjusted EBITDA, EPS and free cash flow all exceeded our expectations. Our order rates continue to grow and the backlog is solid at $287 million. Fourth quarter sales of $325 million represented a 9% constant currency growth, driven by double-digit growth in APPT and mid-single-digit growth in fluids. Adjusted EBITDA of $60.4 million and EPS of $0.59 for the fourth quarter represented a 13% and a 26% increase, respectively. Cash was particularly strong in the quarter, as we generated over $95 million net free cash flow, which is above the high end of our guidance range. We're committed to our strategy with a focus on growth, margin expansion, cash generation and debt reduction.

Moving to Page 4. Full year sales of $1.2 billion represented a 5% increase versus the prior year. We closed the year exceeding the upper end of our guidance on adjusted EBITDA of $227 million, which translates into a 20- basis point improvement. Our full year adjusted net income grew 21%, and our EPS at $1.81 for the full year represented a 20% increase versus 2016. The consumables portion of our portfolio had another strong performance with 8% growth, and moves the consumables mix to 64% of total sales. Our hot runner and fluids businesses were exceptional performers in 2017. Our Mold-Master business grew double digits lead by growth in China. We completed the China facility expansion in 2017, and we will continue to expand our machining and assembly capacity in 2018 to keep up with global hot runner demand. The Mold-Master team has done an exceptional job in 2017. Our fluids business had a record year, delivering mid-single-digit growth in all regions and over 22% EBITDA margins. We are hitting our stride, and I remain bullish on the business and the team's ability to execute.

The aftermarket portion of the equipment business grew 5% in 2017, as our aftermarket investments continue to gain traction. On the equipment side, our India business delivered another impressive year with double-digit top line growth. Like our China-based hot runner business, our India manufacturing facility is undergoing another round of expansion in order to keep up with market demand. India is an important element of our equipment growth strategy and will continue to be expanded to keep up with global demand.

For the year, net cash flow improved 39% versus the prior year, and we ended 2017 with a cash balance of $188 million. This strong cash flow resulted in decreasing our net debt leverage ratio from 3.9x to 3.3x. In 2018, we will continue to stay focused on cash flow in order to drive our net debt ratio below 3x.

Turning to orders on Page 5. On a constant-currency basis, orders were up 5% for the quarter and 8% for the year. This growth and the resulting backlog build of $60 million were primarily driven by strong orders in the hot runner business, India-based equipment business and North American aftermarket, all of which are strategic growth businesses.

I'll now turn over the call to Bruce for a more detailed review of our financial performance and an update on tax reform before wrapping up.

Bruce Chalmers

Thank you, Tom, and good morning, everyone. I will walk you through our financial performance for the fourth quarter and full year before turning the call back over to Tom for his closing remarks. As Tom mentioned, we are pleased with the results that exceeded our expectations. Consistent with Tom, I'll be referring to our fourth quarter and full year growth rates on a constant-currency basis versus the prior year.

Turning to our consolidated results on Page 6. Net sales were $325 million for the quarter, a 9% increase and $1.2 billion for the year, a 5% increase. The fourth quarter growth was driven by the APPT and fluid segments, while full year growth was driven by MDCS, APPT and fluids. FX provided a 3% tailwind for the quarter and a 1% tailwind for the full year. Fourth quarter margins were 18.6%, a 10- basis point expansion over the prior year. We are proud of these results, as we were able to offset material cost pressure with other mitigating actions. In fluids, we offset material cost inflation with price increases and strict cost controls. In MDCS, we partially offset the inflation with structural cost elimination and focused growth in higher-margin product lines. In APPT, we offset the material cost inflation with cost elimination and focused growth in higher-margin product lines, particularly with those manufactured in India.

Adjusted EBITDA was $60.4 million for the quarter and $227.3 million for the full year, which exceeded the upper end of our expectations and was primarily driven by incremental volume that we were able to ship from a healthy backlog. Our balanced geographic and end-market portfolio provide a good stability in an economic environment with headwinds throughout the year. We had growth in all major regions, both in the fourth quarter and for the full year, with particular strength in China and India. From an end-market perspective, the consumer goods, electronics and construction segments grew positively in the fourth quarter and full year.

Now let me walk you through our three segments beginning on Page 7 with MDCS. MDCS' fourth quarter sales were down 1%, primarily driven by the timing of major projects during the year. This resulted in 9% full year growth driven by significant shipments in Q2 and Q3. This strong full year growth was primarily driven by hot runners in China. From an end-market perspective, this growth was driven by strength in the automotive and electronic segments. MDCS generated adjusted EBITDA of $32.2 million in the fourth quarter and $138.2 million for the full year.

Turning to our Fluids Technology segment on Page 8. Sales grew 5% and 7%, respectively for the fourth quarter and full year. Regionally, sales were driven by strong growth in all major regions for both the fourth quarter and the full year. From an end-market perspective, growth was achieved in automotive, industrial machinery and consumer goods. Adjusted EBITDA grew 25% to $7.4 million in the fourth quarter and grew 10% to $26.9 million for the full year.

Lastly, in our APPT segment on Page 9, sales for the fourth quarter and full year grew 16% and 3%, respectively. Growth in the fourth quarter was driven by all major regions with particular strength in North America and India. For the full year, sales were primarily driven by double-digit growth in India. From an end-market perspective, packaging, consumer goods, electronics and construction all grew in the fourth quarter and for the full year, partially offset by decline in automotive for both periods. APPT's adjusted EBITDA grew 28% to $25.8 million in the fourth quarter and grew 6% to $86.3 million for the full year.

Turning to cash flow on Page 10. Fourth quarter cash flow of $95 million was primarily driven by working capital reduction with contribution from each of the major categories. Full year cash flow resulted in a year-end cash balance of $188 million and net debt of $757 million or a 3.3x net debt ratio, a 60- basis point reduction from prior year. Our strong cash flow performance resulted in a solid free cash flow yield of over 6% for the year.

Turning to Page 11. We continue to analyze the recent U.S. tax reform in order to assess how to maximize the value of these changes for the company. The immediate impact to these - of these changes are a $9 million positive impact on our tax provision, primarily driven by a release of AMT tax credit valuation allowances with no cash tax impact. Beyond the immediate provision impact, tax reform is not a net benefit to Milacron. Based on our current structure, future impact of our tax provision will shorten the life of our NOLs to approximately five years. This is driven by limitations of interest deductibility and an increase in taxable foreign earnings. We are continuing to analyze the details of the tax provision in order to minimize the impacts noted above and maximize the value of a lower U.S. tax rate. Additionally, we are attentive to how the tax reform may impact our customers' decisions to invest in new equipment and drive incremental demand in our industry. To date, we have not seen an uptick in orders related to tax reform.

Turning to our outlook on Page 12. We recognize the recent momentum in the global economy and are optimistic that this will positively impact our business. However, we remain cautious as there continue to be many uncertainties that could impact our industry. As we continue on our path to 20% EBITDA margins, we remain focused on three things, growth in our core businesses; enterprise cost management; and product line management. Growth in our core businesses is focused on consumables growth and leveraging our expansion and continued investment in China and India. Our enterprise cost management initiatives are structured to leverage our fixed cost backbone and continue to yield benefits. Our disciplined product line management process includes continuous analysis of the portfolio to ensure that all products are aligned with our overall growth and margin targets. Our vitality index continues at 18% of sales. Taking all of this into account, we are establishing our 2018 full year growth guidance at 2% to 4% that includes a 1% FX tailwind. Forecasted adjusted EBITDA is $237 million to $243 million and free cash flow is forecasted at $80 million to $90 million, driving net debt below 3x.

We are committed to a minimum debt paydown of $100 million in 2018 with $25 million scheduled for next week.

I'll now turn the call back over to Tom for his closing remarks.

Thomas Goeke

Thanks, Bruce. To wrap up on Slide 13. The fourth quarter capped off a great year for Milacron. We maintained a solid order rate throughout the year, delivered strong sales growth, continued to expand margins, grew earnings by double digits and significantly improved free cash flow conversion. We continue to make meaningful progress in all areas of the company and are confident that the accomplishments of 2017 have further positioned Milacron to deliver differentiated performance in 2018 and years to come.

Thank you for joining us for the call. And with that, we can now move to Q&A.

Question-and-Answer Session

[Operator Instructions]. Our first question is coming from the line of Mike Halloran with Robert W. Baird & Company.

Michael Halloran

So first on the order side. Obviously, nice orders in the quarter. Backlog continues to build. How are things tracking so far to start the year, first? And then second, could you bridge the orders and the healthy backlog and just talk about how you're getting to the 2% to 4%, call it, 1% or 3%, if you back out FX? Seems conservative based on the trends you're seeing, but wouldn't mind some context there as well.

Bruce Chalmers

Yes. When we look at orders, we - in Q4, we had a book-to-bill ratio of about 97%. So we were able to take the backlog down a little bit versus where we were in Q3 and get some of those orders out and through our P&L. When we look at the backlog build, it really came through in the areas where we're very focused on growing strategically. So that's - in our aftermarket business in North America, in China, and particularly in the hot runner business and also on the equipment side in India. Three areas where we are extremely focused on making sure we continue to build out the backlog and grow. In looking at where we are from a backlog standpoint, we're pretty well situated for Q1.

A lot of that is about 2/3 of that backlog is going to ship in Q1. And then we're slightly ahead of our Q1 build from where we normally are and where we were at this time last year. And about at the same position in Q2, three and four. As when we look at the - when we look at the guidance, we see pretty similar situation in all of the businesses, where we're really ahead is on the after - on the hot runner side with some pretty good build, ahead of where we were last year. But what we always have uncertainty around, at this point, is Chinese New Year. And when we get back from Chinese New Year, that's when we get more visibility on what the rest of the quarter two and quarter three start to look like for the hot runner business. So it's a bit of wait and see. And I think we'll have some more information in a couple weeks on that.

Thomas Goeke

The only, I would say, background, Mike, as well, looking at material inflation and looking at how is that going to impact downstream our customers in the case of what decisions they're making in terms of investing in the capital whereas at the moment with rising feedstock, I mean, that falls on them, not on us largely with ethylene, propylene, et cetera. So as Bruce said, it's a bit wait-and-see till after Chinese New Year for emerging market. North America continues to pound along as it was before. And keep in mind one thing, that we stepped away from sort of Q2, Q3, and I don't suspect we'll be spending a lot of time - I mean, certainly, there is orders that we're taking, but some of the contracts we advocated was large tonnage auto in third and fourth quarter.

And we'll release a new product line at the NPE in May, and then in Q3, Q4 actually, aggressively then back in the market with different performance and different cost structure and large tonnage for auto, which is about, I'd say, we walked on about $30 million in orders last year. And I expect we'll have the similar in the first half of this year. So that's a chunk of business that we decided to walk away from that we've managed our way through until midyear.

Michael Halloran

So taking a step back then, from what I'm hearing here is, trends remain healthy, but consistent with the limited visibility beyond the first quarter, you're just going to take a wait-and-see approach on the guidance to make sure that, that the trends are playing out as you expect them to play out. Is that fair?

Bruce Chalmers

Correct.

Thomas Goeke

Absolutely.

Michael Halloran

Okay, good. And then free cash flow much better in the fourth quarter, very healthy guide to next year. Maybe just talk about why the improvement in the fourth quarter, and why the acceleration and conversion in '18? Is it the initiatives playing out? Is it something else? Just would like to hear some context.

Bruce Chalmers

Okay. As we mentioned before restructuring and the heavy restructuring activity that we've had over the past several years has put a strain on working capital. And we've previously mentioned, we thought we had about $50 million that we knew we could go after and get back off the balance sheet and through the cash flow. And we've done that over the past few years. We're just slightly north of $50 million between 2016 and '17. A lot of that progress came through in Q3, it was really the peak of our working capital rate where at about we started. For end of Q3, at about $355 million of working capital and got progress in all three categories of receivables, inventory and payables in order to - about equal contribution between Q3 and Q4 in all three of those categories.

And really just, I guess, getting people who were freed up from other activities extremely focused on making sure that we were working that down and getting better processes and discipline in place. It's just a factor of where we've been over the past few years and the opportunity we have to go after it. I'd say, we have some refinement to do. We've gotten the easier part off of our balance sheet. And we've got a little more progress to make in 2018, but we're getting into the part of working capital improvement that's really, I would call, refinement versus recovery from taking a step back during the restructuring period. We will be winding out of restructuring as we get through 2018. So I'd say, '18 restructuring costs are pretty similar to '17. But as we move from '18 into '19, we're going to have that kicker also coming through as incremental cash in the cash flow.

Michael Halloran

That makes sense. And then last one from my side, MDCS margins, you called out some one-time stuff there. Maybe if you could size that? And then also, when we look into the first part of this year, does that normalize pretty quickly? And how long does that take to smooth out and start seeing more normal incrementals?

Thomas Goeke

So I think, if we got a walk through last year. Last year ramped after Chinese New Year, and we actually had, I would say, a higher-than-normal attrition. And that essentially costed us in subcontracting and outsourcing and we - yes, subcontracting and overtime. We've done the prehiring, which is the expense in Q4. We've wound out of subcontracting. We have made commitments through Q2, Q3, and wound out, I guess, they finished up in December. Mac?

Mac Jones

Yes.

Thomas Goeke

And so those inefficiencies from reaching the peak in two and three have washed out in Q4. So as we look at the backlog in January, we had one month done, margins are right back on target. So from an inefficiency point of view from the overtime and subcontracting. So we're really in good shape going into '18.

The next question is coming from the line of Ann Duignan with JPMorgan.

Abdulrahman Tambal

This is Adbul Tambal on behalf of Ann. Can you just quickly describe the input cost environment by segments and region? And where do you see the most risk for higher input costs in 2018?

Thomas Goeke

So where we see, an example is, in China, there's been a little bit of movement so far on steel. And in that case, in Mold-Masters and DME and we'll get to the fluids business, we're able to reprice as we bid new jobs, because every job is unique. In the fluids business, we manage volume and margin. And so they've been able, through '17, to pass on the incremental, and I think partially, because of the bit of pick up in oil and gas, so the market in the fluids business is pretty busy. Although that's not our segment, but it has made - has put a healthy business back into the fluids business. So China and as I said, reprice. North America, we'll wait and see what happens with duties on steel coming from China. At the moment, we've had a tick up in steel.

We haven't seen big impact in '17. I think we'll see a little bit in '18, and we have a number of other cost-out opportunities to offset inflation, but I think we're going to see steel rise in North America through the course of the year. So we're not really exposed to any of the feedstock increase created by oil other than transportation. And in many cases, we're invoicing the transportation to the customer. We may see a bit on container freight with movements between businesses. But net-net, in the business, we have really good program in place to offset what we can see right now, and then we'll have to come back to it and address it as we continue through the year. So net-net, we see feedstock increase and fluids we're offsetting with price increase. We see steel plate largely both in China and North America. And I would say, in North America, it's TBD depending on where they go with the duty.

The next question is coming from the line of Brian Drab with William Blair.

Brian Drab

I'm still sorting through the model here, but - and I don't know that I have all of the adjustments exactly correct at this point. But it looks like gross margin was down quite a bit year-over-year. And so I was wondering if you could just comment on what is the apples-to-apples comparison in gross margin year-over-year by your calculation? And how has maybe price been a factor in that and mix?

Bruce Chalmers

Yes, price was about 1% headwind, which is similar to what we've seen in the past. In the past, we've seen about 1% to 1.5%. When we look at gross margin - there was a lot of the comments around net material margins and material inflation - I would say, in general, we had about - if you look across the year about $9 million of net material economics as a headwind that we've worked through in a couple of different ways that we tried to touch on earlier in the call. The biggest one, was just costed discipline. So you'll see some efficiencies on overhead costs as we went and took cost out as quickly as we could on the fixed cost side in order to offset that inflation pressure that we had, that we were not able to get through with more efficient procurement fast enough. We will be working this year in order to claw some of that back through procurement savings, but we weren't able to get to it fast enough during the year, so we offset as much of it as we could with fixed-cost savings and actually, just trying to move higher-margin materials and products.

On pricing, I'd say the fluids segment did an exceptional job of making sure that they could get the offset in pricing as much as possible and the rest of it came, you'll see, in the SG&A line. So total net-net, it was about 160- basis points of a hit on the gross margin line.

Brian Drab

Okay. And then on the organic revenue growth of 1% to 3%, how do you forecast that by quarter through the year, even just directionally - some quarters higher end of the range or lower end of the range?

Bruce Chalmers

I think if you take a look at how we phased in 2017, we would see a similar phasing, where Q1 was, certainly, our lowest quarter, impacted by a couple of things. One of them being the Chinese New Year that - and one of our high-growth businesses that always has a Q1 that's relatively low. Q2 and Q3, we always see a ramp. So I think, if you apply that to the midpoint of that guidance across the 2017 actuals, you get to a phasing that's very close to what we have in our models.

Brian Drab

Okay. And then just to be clear, when you talk about something like the Chinese New Year in a year-over-year comparison, that really shouldn't have much of an impact in year-over-year growth...

Bruce Chalmers

No, no.

Brian Drab

If I'm thinking about this correctly? Should we be expect [indiscernible] 2% for some other reason as well?

Bruce Chalmers

No, no. That's why I say, if you look at '17, you'll see a similar phasing.

Brian Drab

Okay, okay. And then, one last question. If you could maybe give us a little more granularity in terms of the order book and the timing of the shipments that you expect. And I think that you said 2/3 of the backlog will ship in 1Q. How does that break down across 2Q, 3Q, et cetera?

Bruce Chalmers

If we break out that $287 million of backlog, about just under 2/3 of it is Q1. The remainder of it - if you take what's left, 3/4 of it ships in Q2 and then Q3 and Q4 really don't have much in them yet. There's about $25 million, $26 million across three and four. So we're still working on building out three and four significantly as well as Q2. So it's a work in process. A lot of that build was really in the hot runner business in Q1. And hot runners tend to ship within the following quarter.

The next question is coming from the line of Steve Barger with KeyBanc Capital Markets.

Kenneth Newman

It's Ken Newman on for Steve. So last quarter, we talked about some pricing headwinds in the North American equipment channel. If I'm not mistaken, I think that kind of persisted into the fourth quarter here. So just kind of curious, can you push price in North American equipment? And maybe just any color on your expectations for price within that 1% to 3% organic guide?

Thomas Goeke

It's a great question. So when you break out the business in North America, it's a pretty wide spread between segments. And one of the large segments is our molders, contract molders. And if you look to where the most significant price pressure in North America, it's automotive, where large contracts - and in that case - in the case of price, that - if you boiled it down to where, I would say, 50% of our total price pressure came, it came from one segment North America, automotive, large tonnage injected molding. And we've gone back to the drawing board in the case of performance and cost on new product line, which will release in Q2, Q3, obviously, taking orders Q3, Q4, of which, we walked on in Q3 and Q4. We've bled out the orders that we had through, through the balance of the year. There's a few to go in Q1, but it's largely in that area. And then the balance of the market is relatively healthy. And that's where we've spent quite a bit of our time as far as strategy-wise in Q3, Q4 and into '18.

So I think, we'll see a little less headwind from pricing in '18 due to the fact that we have been able to say, no, in a few segments on a few orders that really were uninteresting. So it's really located in one area in the market.

Bruce Chalmers

And I would add also, Tom, it was lighter in Q4 than previous quarter.

Thomas Goeke

Yes.

Bruce Chalmers

So we've got 1% which is - we're working through some of those things in our backlog that are still coming through the P&L. But certainly, trying to add fewer of those deals that aren't properly - that aren't priced were we want them and back into the backlog.

Kenneth Newman

Okay. So just to clarify. A lot of that 1% to 3% organic isn't probably persistent volumes or I get the limited visibility in backlog related to 1Q or beyond 1Q. And then beyond that, there is upside from pricing, is that fair to say?

Bruce Chalmers

Yes. I think through mix and better - and discipline on where we go in the market.

Thomas Goeke

Yes, okay. I think that summarizes it.

Kenneth Newman

Yes. And then moving over, we talked about that some of the trends, the plant transition you had in Europe and how that had some issues in the last quarter. Any color as to how that transition is going, just given the volume is still going through there? Are we still running into overtime issues given the increase?

Thomas Goeke

We have a great schedule, good agreement with the works council, and we're just winding the orders out. So I think, as we go through '18, we're just bleeding the business out of the German site and it's going very smoothly at this point. I think we hit some real lumps and bumps when it spiked in Q3, Q4 of last year. But we've taken no further orders in that plant. So that we're able to work, as I said, consistently with a good plan, both with the employees and the works council.

Bruce Chalmers

I would add and the - on the blow molding business, which was out of the Czech Republic, orders have been very strong. What we're working on is getting the operations just smoothed out in order to make sure that we can actually get the product out the door, but the orders are actually quite strong there.

Kenneth Newman

Great. And then just one last question, if you don't mind. Just given a couple of years of restructuring now and you're starting to see that free cash flow accelerate and improve. Can we expect that 2018 will have less adjustments and see less of a messy quarter kind of going forward?

Bruce Chalmers

That's - one of my top priorities is to make sure that we get that - get those adjustments out. So it really requires getting all of the related cost completely out and behind us. It's going to take three quarters for me to do that. But I can tell you, it's one of my two top priorities this year.

Thank you. It appears we have no further questions at this time. So I'd like to turn the floor back over to Mr. Jones for any additional concluding comments.

Mac Jones

Yes. Thanks, everybody, for joining us. We look forward to getting to back to you in April for our Q1 results. Have a great day.

Thomas Goeke

Thank you.

Bruce Chalmers

Thank you.

Ladies and gentlemen, this does conclude today's teleconference. Again, we thank you for your participation, and you may disconnect your lines at this time.