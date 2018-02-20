Long Ideas | Spain

CaixaBank: The Story Is Intact, Ignore The One-Offs

About: CaixaBank, S.A. (CAIXY), CIXPF
by: Renaissance Research
Summary

It was a messy quarter for Caixabank as the bank's bottom line was hit by several lumpy one-offs.

With that being said, core operating trends remain intact.

Higher-than-expected cost growth guidance should be more than offset by lower provisioning charges and stronger NII trends.

We remain buyers.

Caixabank (OTCPK:CAIXY) (OTCPK:CIXPF) reported an EUR196mn net income for the fourth quarter, 45% lower than consensus had expected. However, the miss was driven by several lumpy one-offs, including an EUR119mn accounting