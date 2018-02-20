CaixaBank: The Story Is Intact, Ignore The One-Offs
About: CaixaBank, S.A. (CAIXY), CIXPF
by: Renaissance Research
Summary
It was a messy quarter for Caixabank as the bank's bottom line was hit by several lumpy one-offs.
With that being said, core operating trends remain intact.
Higher-than-expected cost growth guidance should be more than offset by lower provisioning charges and stronger NII trends.
We remain buyers.
Caixabank (OTCPK:CAIXY) (OTCPK:CIXPF) reported an EUR196mn net income for the fourth quarter, 45% lower than consensus had expected. However, the miss was driven by several lumpy one-offs, including an EUR119mn accounting