Why Eagle Energy

As I stated in a previous article (see here), Eagle Energy (OTC:EGRGF) (EGL.TSX) seems to hold some solid assets located in Canada and the U.S. Since the publication of that article, the company has sold its interest in the Salt Flat field, Texas for $33.3 million, greatly improving its liquidity situation (see here).

In a subsequent article (see here), based upon an in-depth review of Eagle's operations, production outlook, and profitability, I concluded,

"Now, the company is trying to put the costs under control, which will make profits possible. In the meantime, the pursuit of organic growth in production, as in North Texas, will lead to economy of scale. A decrease in Capex and Opex ensues through the dilution of the fixed costs. Greater profits thus generated will fund more growth projects. Here goes a positive feedback loop."

In this article, I hope to integrate what has been gleaned from those articles to form a valuation-based investment thesis.

Valuation

Canadian value metrics

Because both Dixonville Montney C waterflood project and Twining are conventional fields, it makes sense to use reservoir-describing metrics to estimate its intrinsic value. According to a previous study entitled "Oil and gas company valuation, reserves, and production" by M. J. Kaiser and Y. Yu (here and here), reserves are the most explanatory factor while the reserve life index and capital structure are not statistically significant. Because production and reserves are strongly correlated, I choose deal value per boe of 2P reserves and per boe/d as the metrics to arrive at an estimate of the market value of the Dixonville and Twining projects of Eagle Energy.

As S. Brown cogently commented, the value-per-boe metric is a lousy way of putting a price on an oil company or project because a myriad of hidden factors can distort it, from the definition of reserves, via where you are in the project lifecycle, to the long-run oil prices, tax rates, and reserve life indices (see here). However, it is still a metric better than anything else.

Therefore, I ventured to build a dataset of 70 transactions of assets or corporate M&A in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. These deals include 58 done from 2016 to the present, which are used as the analogs for Dixonville and Twining, and 12 conducted prior to 2016 for comparison purposes. In a nutshell, on a transaction value-weighted basis, every boe of 2P reserves sold for C$4.16 (US$3.38) in post-2015 and for C$15.39 (US$12.50) in pre-2016; every boe/d of flowing production changed hands at C$45,318 (US$36,813) in post-2015 and C$117,948 (US$95,812) in pre-2016.

Dixonville

The 50% working interest of Eagle in the Dixonville Montney C waterflood project is worth CS$32 million from the 2P reserves, adjusted for the estimated cumulative production, or C$48 million based on the net production of 1,056 bo/d (see here) at the above value metrics. We should be aware that those value metrics may underestimate the value of a low-decline, oil-weighted waterflood project like Dixonville.

Two recent transactions of waterflood projects point to much higher value metrics even at subdued crude oil price environment:

On November 17, 2016, Spartan Energy Corp. (SPE.TSX)(OTCPK:PTORF) acquired from ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCPK:AETUF) a low-decline (12% annually) waterflood project in southeast Saskatchewan for C$700 million. The 98,000-net acre project, which contains 39.3 MMboe of 2P reserves and produces 7,500 boe/d (98% oil and NGLs), was transacted at C$17.81 per boe of 2P reserves or C$93,333 per boe/d of flowing production (see here).

On July 2, 2015, Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG) purchased Coral Hill Energy Ltd. for C$258 million, primarily for the latter company's waterflood project in the Swan Hills Beaverhill Lake resource play, paying C$14.66 per boe of 2P reserves or C$80,625 per flowing boe/d (see here).

The prices Spartan Energy and Crescent Point paid pale when compared with the kind of prices having been paid in the days of around $100/bo oil. In late 2013, Raging River Exploration Inc. (RRX.TSX)(OTC:RRENF) paid C$22.70 per boe of 2P reserves or C$116,667 per flowing boe for a low-decline (10% per year) waterflood project in the Dodsland area of southwest Saskatchewan (see here). Slightly earlier, Crescent Point paid C$40.67 per barrel of 2P reserves or C$147,241 per flowing bo/d for a waterflood project in the Viewfield Bakken light oil resource play in southeast Saskatchewan (see here).

Assuming the proper value metric for the waterflood projects at C$16/boe of 2P reserves or C$87,000 per flowing boe, Dixonville, net of cumulative production, would be worth C$92-123 million.

Twining

At the above metrics, the 2P reserves of Eagle's Twining, net of the estimated accumulated production since September 2015, is worth C$28.85 million, while the current production at 486 boe/d (see here) probably can be sold for C$22.02 million, which are not far off as compared with the price paid in July 2015 (see here) when the oil price had already collapsed from the US$100/bo levels.

I should add that, a few months after Eagle entered Twining, continued crash of the oil prices resulted in two deals both at much-distressed prices, which should not reflect the normal prices outside of the bankruptcy court:

On November 12, 2015, Forent acquired 3,200 net acres in the Twining area for C$4 million, which contains 1.7489 MMboe of 2P reserves and produces at 250 boe/d (see here). That transaction implies a price of C$2.29 per boe of 2P reserves and C$16,000 per flowing boe/d.

On May 13, 2016, Forent Energy Ltd. (OTC:FENYF) on behalf of Perisson Petroleum Corporation (POG.TSX.V) acquired oil and gas assets in Twining area, Alberta from a receivership for C$2,070,500. The property was said to have been producing 200 boe/d (70% oil, 30% liquids-rich gas) (see here). On Aug 18, 2016, Perisson completed the acquisition, paying an additional C$142,000 to the receiver (see here). Without being complicated by the announced and subsequently terminated merger between Perisson and Forent (see here and here) due to the bankruptcy of the latter (see here), Perisson paid a distressed low price at C$11,063 per boe/d of flowing production to the receivership.

Salt Flat

The Salt Flat project aimed for a redevelopment of a mature and abandoned carbonate reservoir using horizontal drilling.

On February 8, 2018, Eagle announced that it has sold its interests in the Salt Flat field for approximately C$33.3 million cash, subject to customary post-closing adjustments. The transaction is being simultaneously announced and closed with a U.S. private equity firm (see here), which approached Eagle in early January 2018. The transaction metrics on the sale of the Salt Flat Field are C$25,819/(boe/d) and C$20.82/boe of PDP reserves. The majority will go toward debt reduction, with the remainder allocated to drilling North Texas wells.

Wisniewski, Eagle's CEO, said,

"This is a rare opportunity to capture nearly all our proved plus probable reserves value booked to this field at strip pricing. And the sales price is approximately 45% higher than what would have been realized only six months ago."

North Texas

There are fewer operators in the Cleveland Play than in the Permian or Anadarko basins (see here). From the limited transaction data, the operators used to pay a flowing production-adjusted price of around US$10,000 per acre prior to the oil crash but the land value has dropped to the level of US$300-560 per acre in most recent years.

At a land value metric of, say, US$430/acre, the 24,000 net acres of Hardeman property of Eagle should be able to grab a price in the neighborhood of US$22.745 million, or around C$28 million.

Since late 2013 to date, Eagle had spent a total of C$34.68 million on the accumulation of 24,000 net acres of Hardeman land. Adjusted for the current production of 350 boe/d, the company paid an average of C$927 per net acre.

Fig. 11. The flowing production-adjusted land value metric of the Texas Panhandle-related, especially the Cleveland Play, transactions. Source: the author's chart based on financial media reports and company releases.

SOTP

If it were half a year ago, I would probably be the first to speak against summing up the value of four properties to arrive at a total asset value of Eagle. However, a SOTP analysis should be warranted now that the new management, as I have discussed above, seems to be bringing something to the table in excess of the G&A expenses it incurs. So, the total asset value comes to C$126.8 million, which net of debt leads to a net asset value - NAV - of C$68.6 million, or C$1.58 per share (Table 4).

Table 4. A SOTP analysis of Eagle Energy. Source: the author's calculation.

At C$68.6, the 20.91 MMboe of 2P reserves are valued at C$3.28/boe or US$4.05/boe. This is in line with what the Salt Creek EOR project and Aneth EOR project were transacted on (see here and here), which makes perfect sense given the vast majority of Eagle's booked reserves exist in the three field redevelopment / EOR / waterflood projects. Such a confirmation boosts my confidence in the result of the SOTP analysis.

As compared with the current stock price of C$0.38 as of February 16, 2018, that NAV implies a margin of safety of 76%. In other words, the stock will be a four-bagger, should its price reverse to the NAV.

The Risk-Reward Profile

The upside

However, if I offer to buy up the entire business of Eagle at C$1.58 per share, Wisniewski will probably say no because, as he may snap back at me, my valuation fails to take into consideration one important factor.

That is the growth value component hidden in the North Texas project. This seemingly obscure property may hold as much value as the three conventional oil development projects combined (Table 4). Why so?

The company approaches the North Texas project as an investment operation aiming for play maturation. By play maturation, I mean that a petroleum play is discovered, appraised, developed to the full productive capacity. In the course of play maturation, the land value of the company is dictated by the following equation:

[Land value] = [Land value metric in $/acre] X [Net acreage]

Where the net acreage only increases (or decreases) arithmetically, but the land value metric can expand geometrically as the play concept is shepherded from exploration, via appraisal, to development and full production. For example, as I documented in a previous article entitled "Permian Basin: Is The Land Grab Turning Into Permania?" (see here), the average land value metric for that basin was US$2,000/acre in the 2000s; yet from 2013 onward, it skyrocketed, first to US$25,000/acre by 2014, then to US$30,000-35,000 in 2015-2016. By December 2017, Oasis Petroleum was willing to pay a flowing production-adjusted value metric of US$40,567/net acre to get a foothold in the Delaware Basin (see here). Therefore, for an operator to ride the coattails of play maturation to riches, it only needs to get into the game early and continue to amass more and more acreage on the back of an expanding mortgage; its land value will be able to grow exponentially as the operator is double-blessed by an expanding land value metric and an increasing acreage. This is precisely how some of the oil billionaires in Texas were created.

The same process of play maturation just repeats itself in one after another petroleum provinces. To Eagle's credit, the company first conceived the idea of developing the Middle Pennsylvanian sandstone in the Hardeman Basin in North Texas using modern horizontal drilling and completion techniques. The company went on to acquire seismic data, conducted geological studies, and drilled one critical exploratory well, which tested flowing commercial oil thus proving that the idea works. Along the way, as the conviction to the idea strengthened, the company quietly acquired more acres and raised its working interest. Although it still has to drill a dozen of additional appraisal wells to delineate the play, it is no exaggeration to say the company is at the dawn of a major breakthrough.

If the delineation goes as expected, the NAV of the company may well double by the beginning of 2019. Should the stock price reach that NAV, Eagle would be a 12-bagger (Table 4).

The risks

The greatest risk faced by Eagle is that the delineation program indicates North Texas is not so prospective as expected.

Due to the survivorship bias, most people hardly realize many play concepts fail to mature up. With the exception of the Vaca Muerta play in Argentina and, to a lesser extent, the La Luna shale in Colombia, numerous unconventional plays in the international arena wound up to be a disappointment. According to Wall Street Journal (see here),

"The reasons vary from sanctions in Russia, a ban in France, a moratorium in Germany and poor results in Poland to crude prices below what it can cost to produce a barrel of shale oil."

For example, once estimated to potentially have 187 Tcf of natural gas underground, Poland turned out to be a complete failure due to "difficult-to-explore Polish geology" (see here). Exxon Mobil (XOM), Total (TOT), Marathon Oil (MRO), Chevron (CVX), and ConocoPhillips (COP) ceased their exploration in that country one after another (see here).

Even in the U.S., where a combination of mineral rights, favorable fiscal regime, well-understood subsurface geology, existing surface infrastructure, a developed private equity and capital market, and godsent George Mitchell has stirred a shale revolution, there is no shortage of play maturation lackluster. Some shale plays suffer from a complex geology, while others matured too quickly. The Tuscaloosa Marine Shale straddling Louisiana and Mississippi, once billed as the equivalent of the Eagle Ford trend in Texas, broke so many hearts, Goodrich (GDP), Sanchez Energy (SN), and Halcon Resources (HK) included (see here). The Antrim Shale in Michigan received a large amount of investment in the 1990s-2000s but activity there fizzled out around 2013-2014 (see here).

Therefore, there is a possibility that North Texas may not be proven up and consequently, Eagle may not deliver a 12-bagger. In that case, the investors will have to settle for a six-bagger (Table 4).

To complete the 1-plus-8-to-12-well delineation program, Eagle will need to expend US$23-33 million (Table 1). To finance this drilling program can be a challenge, especially considering the Hardeman Basin is perceived by the big fish as too small a pond. Private equity funds seem to favor major basins such as the Permian, Anadarko, DJ, or Eagle Ford where they may have more options on the way out. Should all external funding possibilities be closed, the company may have to sell one (Salt Flat, Twining or Dixonville), two or all (Twining, Dixonvile, and Salt Flat) of the conventional fields to raise capital for North Texas.

Update 02/22/2018: As of February 8, 2018, Eagle announced that it has sold its interests in the Salt Flat field for C$33.3 million cash.

Near-term catalysts

At C$0.45 or US$0.36 per share, Eagle appears to be a quintessential deep value. To understand how ridiculous the valuation is, try to compare Eagle with micro-cap peer Torchlight Energy (TRCH). Eagle bets the future of the company on North Texas, while Torchlight markets the so-called Orogrande "WolfPenn shale play" as a company maker (see here). Although Eagle has already made a strategic breakthrough in the first horizontal well by obtaining commercial oil flow, Torchlight is still in a less advanced stage of drilling and evaluating stratigraphic test wells. Yet Eagle's success has not garnered nearly as much attention as Torchlight's progress or lack thereof. Such a blase as displayed by the market participants cannot be sustainable. The outrageous undervaluation is going to be a powerful driver for an upward stock price movement at some point in the future.

For Eagle to monetize one or both of the Canadian properties to fund the delineation of North Texas is in itself a major catalyst. The market as of late appears to be in favor of divesting non-core assets to refocus on low-cost and/or growth-potent properties. According to a report, Wisniewski said he could possibly see doing a transaction on one of Eagle's Canadian assets (see here). If the management opts for selling one Canadian project, then why not divesting both and closing the Canadian office altogether? Previously, when Eagle was a dividend distribution-oriented trust, corporate tax efficiency may be a non-issue. But now as a growth-focused corporate, it would be irrational not to make use of the tax advantage offered by a bimodal portfolio in one fiscal regime which comprised of cash flow-generating fields and cash-spending exploration projects. Pulling out of Canada seems to be able to kill two birds with one stone.

Then, the delineation program may deliver a string of bullish news to drive the stock price upward. The stock appears to have already breached the downtrend line to the upside over the last few days. It looks like the good tidings of the successful first well may have finally reached the investor's community.

Fig. 12. The stock chart of Eagle Energy, EGRGF. Source: here.

Investor Takeaways

In conclusion, I am delightfully surprised such a deeply undervalued stock can still be found at a time when the crude oil price has risen by 150% since the February 2016 long-term bottom.

The company may have sinned by incurring high G&A costs in the past, but the cost-cutting effectuated by the new CEO is nothing short of amazing. Following the sale of the Salt Flat property, the company still holds two low-decline conventional fields and one growth-potent project, which upon a realignment can be turned into a high-performance portfolio in short order. In the meanwhile, its delineation program in the North Texas project may provide sufficient catalysts to drive the stocks toward closing the yawning gap between the stock price and net asset value and a bit more.

If you are searching for a buy-a-dollar-for-a-dime play, this is it. It is my opinion that one could back up the truck at the current price. My high-conviction is based on the strongly lopsided risk-reward profile, namely, an enormous upside versus an assuring backstop provided by the deeply undervalued net asset value.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.