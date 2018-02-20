(Note: This article was completed before the Wal-Mart 4Q ER, but was not able to be submitted for review after the holiday weekend. The actual predicted ER outcome may not be relevant but the historical assessment stands.)

This week, Wal-Mart (NYSE: NYSE:WMT) files the first shot to start the ever so exciting retail sector earnings season for its 4Q earnings report (ER). Thanks to a strong holiday season, Wal-Mart is expected to deliver a solid quarter. However, the market anxiously awaits retail giant’s full-year guidance which will shed some light on the impact from the potential wage inflation and the increased consumer spending from recent tax cuts.

To put in perspective, I examine how Wal-Mart has reacted to various relevant fundamental metrics for the last 44 earnings reports. Using the metric as a baseline, I assess the most likely post-4Q price movements.

Stock Reaction to Earnings Announcements

WMT's post-earnings price movements, like most stocks, are known to be positively (negatively) affected by (1) revenue beats (misses), (2) earnings beats (misses), (3) gross margin beats (misses), (4) guidance beats (misses), and (5) company guidance changes. In order to examine how Wal-Mart stock prices have historically reacted to each of the above five ER metrics, I correlated Wal-Mart's post-earnings stock returns with the above factors (Table 1). In addition to the conventional measures of ER metrics in terms of revenue and earnings surprises, the guidance measures require further explanation. Since Wal-Mart only gives earnings ((EPS)) guidance, the guidance surprise is measured by the difference between the actual EPS and the guidance given in the previous quarter. However, the market (price) is looking for more forward-looking guidance which is measured by the guidance revision from the actual EPS 4 quarters before. With respect to the specific guidance, the company is expected to deliver same-store sales at the high end of its forecast, close to 2%. The company has also lowered prices in key markets to grow e-commerce sales. In addition, 4Q is the first full quarter where Jet.com sales are included in the company's comparative sales.

Using last 44 quarters, I correlated Wal-Mart post-ER 5-day stock returns to revenue, earnings, guidance surprises, same store sales and internet sales growth rates (Table 2). On average, Wal-Mart share prices have increased during the five days after ERs by 1.46% for every $100 million revenue beat, 2.22% for earnings guidance beat, 3.18% for guidance raise, and 0.26% for same store sales growth. The opposite reactions should hold for misses. It is generally true that WMT did not react to the EPS beats or internet sales growth since the same information has been reflected by revenue growth and guidance changes.

Guidance is Everything!

More importantly, different from most other companies, the guidance structure has a more significant impact on stock prices than conventional return metrics, i.e., return and earnings surprises. As the nation’s largest retailer, its financial outlook is the bellwether of the entire retail sector. 7.86% of the Dow Jones Industrial Average’s market capitalization is between Wal-Mart and Home Depot. Their stock price impact will become the market impact. It is not surprising that the market uses Wal-Mart ER guidance as an indicator for the underlying economic outlook.

Beats Baked Into Stock Price?

As a result, these stocks are closely watched. One may wonder if most of the macro information has been priced in. Using the relationship in the previous section, I was able to estimate the portion of ER five-day returns which already anticipated the ER outcomes. In fact, the historical proportion of predicted ER return vs. actual ER return is around 20%-25%. In other words, nearly one quarter of the ER information has been baked into share prices prior to the announcements.

For 4Q, Wal-Mart has increased its investments to compete with Amazon.com more effectively by cutting costs and optimizing its portfolio in stores. The margin erosion from higher wages and cutting prices is also helped by closing under-performing locations or exiting markets. While Wal-Mart may be second to Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) in e-commerce, its dominant position in food still gives it a competitive advantage.

Wal-Mart has beat earnings estimates for the last nine quarters, while beat revenue estimates for last two quarters. Same-store sales beat estimates in the last quarter but missed the previous two quarters. However, a strong consumer sentiment from a solid jobs report and recent tax reform supports a favorable full-year upward guidance. Therefore, the most likely case is all beats on fundamentals with a raise in Q1 guidance. Based on Table 2, the following estimates that the post-earnings stock price will advance by 7% to $100 from the pre-ER level (per $94) in the five-day period after the announcement:

% 5-Day Return = 1.46% x Rev Beat + 2.22% x Guidance Beat + 3.18% x Guidance Raise

The bold numbers suggest statistical significance at the 10% level. It should be noted that the pre-ER level should be at the close of 4Q ER date, 2/20/2018. This price change also assumes the absence of further market selloff.