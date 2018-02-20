Omega Healthcare: Time To Buy Or Time To Fold?
About: Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (OHI)
by: Jonathan Weber
Summary
Omega Healthcare has frozen its dividend, which has startled some investors.
This move frees up cash for other purposes, debt reduction and/or growth investments are the most likely choices.
Even with its dividend frozen at the current level Omega Healthcare's total return outlook remains quite favorable.
The news that Omega Healthcare (OHI) would freeze its dividend going forward has made some investors anxious, but that is not really necessary. At the current level the dividend provides an attractive income