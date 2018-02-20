Estee Lauder: Great Company But Too Expensive
About: The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (EL)
by: Patrick Doyle
Summary
In my view, Estee Lauder is an excellent company that has grown at an amazing rate for years. There's much to admire.
My problem is that the shares are priced way too optimistically, so the risk-return is skewed against the investor at the moment.
I'm also somewhat concerned about the fact that the company will be refinancing its ever-growing debt load at higher rates.
Over the past twelve months, shares of Estee Lauder (EL) are up about 66%, and in my view, it would be worthwhile for investors to take profits at these levels. Although there are