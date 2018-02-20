Long Ideas | Healthcare 

NuVasive: Prognosis Is For A 25% Gain

About: NuVasive, Inc. (NUVA)
by: Matt Hogan
Matt Hogan
Summary

There are numerous hurdles to monetize innovation in the medical industry. However, overcoming these obstacles can pay off in the long run.

NuVasive has positioned itself well to capitalize on its new surgical devices and innovative procedures in the spine-related market.

NuVasive’s international growth and focused cost containment set the stage for gains.

Revenue and cash flow comps indicate the stock is underpriced versus its peers.

Photo Credit: NuVasive.com

Spinal Surgery Disruption Still Playing Out

It is tough to believe in this day and age that access to technological advancements is not immediate. Digitally, advances can be leveraged almost instantly with