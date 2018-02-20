NuVasive: Prognosis Is For A 25% Gain
by: Matt Hogan
Summary
There are numerous hurdles to monetize innovation in the medical industry. However, overcoming these obstacles can pay off in the long run.
NuVasive has positioned itself well to capitalize on its new surgical devices and innovative procedures in the spine-related market.
NuVasive’s international growth and focused cost containment set the stage for gains.
Revenue and cash flow comps indicate the stock is underpriced versus its peers.
Spinal Surgery Disruption Still Playing Out
It is tough to believe in this day and age that access to technological advancements is not immediate. Digitally, advances can be leveraged almost instantly with