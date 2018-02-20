By any reasonable set of standards, 2017 was a successful year for Alnylam (NASDAQ:ALNY), as this biotech reported excellent data from the pivotal study of its lead drug patisiran and advanced other compounds further into development as well. This year will bring a new set of challenges, including the commercialization of patisiran and its transition to a product revenue-generating biotech company. Although I believe patisiran's strong data will lead to it claiming the lion's share of its market, commercialization offers a different set of challenges. What's more, while Alnylam should be looking at multiple commercializations in the next few years, recharging the pipeline may start to become a bigger talking point later this year.

I continue to believe that Alnylam is risky but attractively-priced. Patisiran makes up over 60% of my fair value estimate on the shares, but there are opportunities for additional clinical data on/from givosiran and lumasiran to add more value over the next 12 months.

Only One Real Surprise In The Q4 Report

For pre-product revenue biotechs, earnings reports can often be ho-hum affairs, with not much to follow other than the company's cash position and a pro forma update on the pipeline (most of which has typically already been disclosed and discussed). Such was the case for Alnylam, but for one exception that I'll get to in a moment.

The company ended with $1.7 billion in cash and expects to end the year with $1 billion. Not only will Alnylam continue to spend considerable sums on R&D but the company is also spending to build its commercialization infrastructure for patisiran (and later, hopefully, other drugs like givosiran). Alnylam looks to be fine from a cash perspective; the company can likely make it to positive FCF from here, but I wouldn't be shocked if the company sought to raise cash again on sufficiently positive clinical or regulatory news (in biotech, it's almost always better to raise money on good news rather than wait until you really need it).

Talking about the amyloidosis program, management expects to launch patisiran in the second half of the year (the FDA's PDUFA date is August 11), with a launch in the EU before year-end. As I said, management is building its commercialization infrastructure now and intends to hit the ground running. Management claimed that conversation with payors is "going well", but I can't recall too many companies in similar situations that said such talks were a struggle. Alnylam management also noted that they were looking to submit an NDA in Japan around mid-year.

The Phase III study of TTRsc02 should start late in 2018, and it is likely that the company will pursue quarterly dosing. Not only is TTRsc02 going to target a broader set of patients (including asymptomatic and wild-type) but the quarterly dosing will likely resolve one of the common arguments Ionis (IONS) shareholders try to make against Alnylam's prospects in amyloidosis - that the steroid requirements for patisiran are an onerous safety issue that will ultimately swing patients toward Ionis' drug.

The one little surprise came with the company's update on givosiran. Alnylam is still on target for a mid-2018 interim look at the Phase III biomarker data (which could support an NDA filing before year-end), but management disclosed that it may need to enroll more patients (from 75 to 94) because of its plan to use a blinded powering analysis of the full approval endpoint (attack rate). Management claimed that this was always in the plan, and importantly, it doesn't impact the biomarker read-out, but it's a small concern all the same.

Some Headline Risks For The Year

There are a few items on the horizon that could create added volatility in Alnylam shares. First, Pfizer (PFE) will eventually be reporting Phase III data on tafamids in traditional FAC and wild-type ATTR in 2018. Tafamids is a TTR stabilizer that is approved in Europe, and although breakout success is not expected, an unexpectedly positive result for this oral therapy could create some turbulence. I'd note, though, that Alnylam's patisiran studies have included patients who have taken tafamids and didn't achieve adequate disease control/symptom relief.

Alnylam will at some point report Phase II data from its study of cemdisiran in aHUS. I expect this trial to fail, and I don't think there's much optimism on the Street either, but if those data are reported at a time when the biotech sector is having a "bad hair day", it could move the stock lower. By the same token, if the trial should somehow be a success, that's upside to my fair value.

Investors will also be looking at Sanofi (SNY) in the coming months to see if the company takes up the option to partner on lumasiran - Alnylam's drug for type 1 primary hyperoxaluria. Sanofi passing wouldn't necessarily mean the drug has no future (Sanofi's decision-making process can be… "interesting" at times), but the optics wouldn't be great.

I would also expect Alnylam to see more analyst chatter about the patisiran/amyloidosis market as the year goes on, including the challenges of identifying patients. Alnylam has a free genetic testing program in place to help speed the identification of potential patients, but I expect various sell-side "talking points" on the size of the market, the possible reimbursement challenges, and/or the competitive potential of Ionis, particularly during slow news periods (like the summer leading into the Ionis and Alnylam PDUFA dates).

Lastly, and not really a "headline risk", I expect some chatter to start building regarding Alnylam's need to build up its pipeline again. This isn't really a problem from a revenue/value perspective, mind you. Alnylam is looking at FDA approval of patisiran later this year, possible FDA approval of givosiran next year, and possible approval of lumasiran and TTRsc02 in 2020, not to mention partnered programs with Sanofi (fitusiran in hemophilia) and The Medicines Co. (MDCO) (inclisiran in cholesterol). Moreover, the company does have other early-stage programs like ALN-AAT (where investors are waiting for a new backup molecular). Still, Wall Street is very much a world of "yeah, that's great… but what do you have that's NEW?!?!," and getting a few new compounds into Phase I before year-end would help stave off that chatter.

The Bottom Line

Nothing has changed in my outlook for Alnylam other than the passage of time, which boosts my fair value to about $139.50 (as its portfolio is a bit closer to the time of peak product revenues). The company's amyloidosis program represents the bulk of the value I see in the shares (over 70% including both patisiran and TTRsc02), but there is significant potential upside if clinical data support improved outlooks for TTRsc02, givosiran, lumasiran, and so on. All told then, I believe Alnylam continues to offer upside, albeit with the elevated risks that accompany almost all biotech companies and stocks.