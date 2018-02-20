Eldorado Gold Is Undervalued, First Target $2.20 - $2.40
About: Eldorado Gold Corporation (EGO)
by: Vladimir Zernov
Summary
Eldorado Gold shares are punished by the market for continuous problems in Greece and recent problems in Turkey.
The stock chart looks as if the company is heading right into bankruptcy.
However, this is far from truth. In fact, I believe that Eldorado Gold is undervalued and provides opportunity for both value-oriented and momentum trades.
I’ve been watching the gold miner Eldorado Gold (EGO) for quite some time. The stock has been under pressure since 2012, although it had its ups and downs. While gold prices started to