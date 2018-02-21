Ray Dalio is buying gold. Andy is eyeing opportunities in precious metals. Read on to find out which ones have the most profit potential.

2018 is the "year of the dog," according to the Chinese zodiac. Will 2018 also go down as "the year of commodities?" Many prominent media outlets think so, including US News, Investopedia, and CNBC. All of them are calling this the "year of the bull" when it comes to commodities.

Seeking Alpha's own commodities expert and Wall Street veteran, Andrew Hecht, has also been calling for a commodities boom in 2018. With the stock market on a volatile tear, interest rates on the rise, and fears about inflation increasing, along with a declining dollar, Andy says conditions are ripe for a "commodities supercycle." As the author of the Hecht Commodity Report on Seeking Alpha's Marketplace, he keeps a vigilant eye on more than 30 different commodities markets daily - from grains and precious metals to oil and natural gas - and provides one of the most comprehensive, deep-dive commodities reports available every week for his subscribers.

Andy has been following and trading commodities for more than four decades, first on Wall Street, then on his own as a consultant, prolific author on Seeking Alpha and About.com and elsewhere, and as the host of his own weekly radio show, The Commodities Hour on TFNN.

Andy joins the Roundtable to talk about the coming commodities supercycle and what it means for investors, what's happening with inflation, why Ray Dalio is buying gold, and why it's necessary to watch commodities as an indicator for all markets.

Seeking Alpha: Obviously, the markets have been very volatile of late. What's your take on what is causing that, and where do you think markets go from here?

Andrew Hecht: A correction in the equities market was long overdue. With the VIX hovering around the 10 level for the better part of 2017, the market had bullish blinders on. Tax reform is a positive for stocks, but equities moved one way. The first crack in the armor was the move to the downside in bonds in late January when they broke through a critical support level that threatened the three-decade-long bull market in the debt market.

Higher rates can be bullish or bearish for commodities. When real rates rise, it increases the cost of carrying inventories and long positions in raw material market, which weighs on prices. However, when rates move higher because inflation is rearing its ugly head, that is another story as inflation can be a commodities bull's best friend. After three decades of the bond bull, many market participants do not know how to deal with a bearish cycle in bonds.

At the same time, Janet Yellen's departure from the Fed has caused increased concerns as the market now needs to become accustomed to the style of the new chief, Jay Powell. I expect volatility to continue across all asset classes for the foreseeable future.

SA: You believe we're on the verge of a commodities supercycle. What does that mean, and what's happening in the markets to make you say that?

AH: We are at a very fascinating point in time as a major divergence has appeared. The dollar is moving lower as U.S. interest rates move higher, and at the same time, inflationary fears are increasing. We got validation of those inflationary fears this week when CPI and PPI data and readings rose more than the market had expected. Commodities prices react to many factors including fundamentals and technical issues.

On the fundamental side, demographics point to more people in the world with more money competing for raw materials, which are finite assets. Population and wealth growth has caused prices to edge higher, and long-term charts over the past two decades or longer in many commodities display a pattern of higher lows even during times of overabundant supply.

At the same time, technical factors point to capital looking for a home as stocks are at high valuations and bonds appear to be moving lower. Many high-profile money managers are increasing their exposure to commodities in the industrial, energy, and agricultural sectors. From a technical perspective, this creates a larger addressable market of buyers while economic conditions are improving, causing additional demand for raw materials.

My supercycle theory is based on the technicals and fundamentals for the market lining up, which could push prices to much higher levels than most analysts believe possible right now. Whether an investor or trader is involved in commodities or not, it is an imperative for them all to watch and understand what is going on. Commodities price impact not only the prices we pay for goods every day but also the value of the investments in our portfolio. The price of commodities goes right to the bottom line of earnings as they are critical cost of goods components.

SA: Following on that, how can commodities investors - or any investor, really - capitalize on this opportunity?

AH: There are many ways to position for higher commodities prices. Individual commodities trade in the highly leveraged futures and futures options markets. There are also a myriad of ETF and ETN products that are leveraged and unleveraged that seek to reflect price performance of individual commodities or sectors of the raw materials markets. The equities markets have many companies that are producers and consumers with a high degree of correlation with specific commodities prices. Products designed to reflect the performance of the raw materials asset class on a macro basis are also available to investors and traders. Of course, one way to capitalize is to subscribe to my weekly report, which keeps tabs on over 30 specific commodities from both a technical and fundamental perspective.

SA: The dollar has been on a steady decline for a while. What's that about, and how does that impact commodities?

AH: The dollar is the reserve currency of the world and it is the foreign exchange instrument that most central banks and monetary authorities around the world hold because of the relative stability of the United States. As the world's most popular exchange vehicle, the dollar has long been the benchmark pricing mechanism for most commodities prices around the world. There is a strong historical negative correlation between the dollar and commodities prices.

When the dollar moves higher, commodities tend to fall and vice versa. The dollar has declined steadily since the beginning of 2017, which has caused many commodities to move into bullish trading patterns. Moreover, the dollar has had a pattern of seven-year bear markets and nine-year bull markets since 1985. If the pattern repeats, we could just be at the end of the first year of a seven-year bearish period for the U.S. currency, which will be highly supportive for commodities prices.

SA: You're watching inflation closely, along with its impact on commodities. Do you think the Fed will be late to the party on inflation, and if so, you've written that could translate to a bullish environment for commodities. In light of that, how are you and your members positioning themselves?

AH: I believe the Fed and other central banks around the world are already way behind the inflationary curve. The amount of liquidity that flowed into the system via artificially low interest rates and quantitative easing programs over the past decade comes at a price. The monetary policy tools were highly simulative for economic conditions around the world, and they did a good job at avoiding a prolonged recession or worse. However, stimulus comes at a price, and I believe that is inflation, which is working its way into the system now that we are experiencing economic growth.

The Fed Funds rate at 1.25% is way too low in my opinion given the recent economic data. Additionally, long-term rates are closer to historic lows at current levels. While the Fed is tightening credit, they have moved at a glacial pace. Moreover, in Europe, short-term rates remain in negative territory, and the ECB continues to buy public and private sector debt. When they tighten, watch out, because the euro could rally big time, putting even more pressure on the dollar, which is again, supportive for commodities prices.

Whether I am right or wrong about the supercycle in commodities, increased volatility creates opportunities. High price variance is a trader's paradise, but it can also be an investor's nightmare. In the weekly report, I give up, down, and sideways calls on all of the markets covered and suggest instruments to take advantage of market volatility. Markets rarely move in one direction, so flexibility to changing market conditions is critical.

With close to four decades of experience in the commodities markets, I constantly watch the pieces of the market, which are like a giant jigsaw puzzle. Putting together the pieces that comprise each commodity's fundamental and technical factors often yields lots of clues as to the path of least resistance of prices on an individual and sector-wide basis. Right now, we are looking at raw materials from the long side, but that could change. We just saw a correction in oil that took the price from over $66 to $58 from January 25. Capturing moves like that, or avoiding get caught in them is the goal of the service I offer subscribers.

SA: You're looking for higher prices in precious metals this year. Ray Dalio is buying up gold. Rising rates are pushing down the prices. Commodities move fast, so it's hard to pinpoint the "perfect" entry point. That said, is this a classic case of "buy low, sell high" and as such, is now the time to follow Dalio's lead and load up the truck with gold and other precious metals? Or do you see an even better entry point potentially ahead?

AH: I cover five precious metals in the service - gold, silver, platinum, palladium, and rhodium. Each has different fundamentals, but they all tend to move together over time. This sector has been trading tick-for-tick with the U.S. dollar, and it is looking very good at the moment. I am bullish on gold, but think that silver could provide some shock and awe moments. Platinum is the cheapest metal in the bunch on a comparative basis and offers the best value these days.

These markets have a habit of looking best on the highs and worst on the lows. Trading with a directional bias does not preclude the potential to run a core position and grind profits around it given market volatility.

SA: What happens in the agriculture markets depends largely on the weather, obviously. Any predictions there for the 2018 crop season? What happens if the weather is bad and crops have a bad year? Is there anything commodities investors could do to "safeguard" against a bad bumper crop season?

AH: I believe that 2018 is going to be a highly volatile year in the agricultural sector of the commodities market. We have witnessed five straight years of bumper crops, and the world has become addicted to abundant supplies of these commodities. However, one of these days, we will get a year like we did in 2012 when a drought caused poor crop yields and the prices of corn and soybeans rose to record levels.

In the current environment, any shortages of grains or other agricultural commodities would stoke inflationary data, which could create a feeding frenzy and impact markets across all asset classes, including stocks and bonds. To safeguard against this potential, there are agricultural ETF and ETN products as well as individual tools in the specific products. Given that price volatility in agricultural commodities has been so low, options are at cheap levels and offer great risk-reward profiles.

Moreover, even though stocks have been booming, shares of many of the world's leading agricultural companies are trading at much lower than average market multiples, offering great value these days. Food is a business that never goes out of style; people need to eat. My mantra when it comes to agriculture is that more people with more money are competing for finite food supplies around the world each day. In 1960, there were three billion people on our planet; today that number stands at over 7.4 billion. Need I say more?

SA: What is one attractive opportunity you're seeing in commodities right now, and what's the story?

AH: I like the whole sector and have been encouraging readers to take at least some exposure to the commodities sector. A first step could be via DBC, the macro commodities ETF product that has net assets of around $2.5 billion. However, there are so many opportunities, too many to mention here. Perhaps that is why my weekly report tends to be 50-70 pages long and chock full of analysis, observations, and advice on energy, metals, agricultural, as well as other markets, including digital currencies, and the other major asset classes.

The one thing that I caution is that if we are entering into a prolonged bear market in the dollar and bull market in commodities, understanding and following the ups and downs of raw materials markets will be a highly valuable exercise for all traders and investors. We all do financial calculus to come up with what we believe provides us with the best opportunity to grow our nest eggs. Any equation in the financial world contains a myriad of variables. As global assets, the price action in commodities markets can provide the clues and data that will strengthen one's investment thesis and methods when it comes to all markets.

***

Big thanks to Andrew Hecht for sharing his commodities expertise on the Roundtable. You can read more of his work on his author page. And if you want to understand the trends behind the trade in the commodities markets and gain access to one of the most comprehensive deep-dive commodities reports available so you can learn how to build wealth from their profit potential, check out the Hecht Commodity Report.

Be sure to follow us for more interviews with Seeking Alpha authors, and to get regular updates on Marketplace.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.