Long Ideas | Tech  | Editors' Picks

MaxLinear Testing Investors' Patience

|
About: MaxLinear, Inc. (MXL), Includes: AVGO, IDTI, SLAB
by: Stephen Simpson, CFA
This article is exclusive for subscribers.
Stephen Simpson, CFA
Long only, growth at reasonable price, value, research analyst
Kratisto Investing
Summary

Weak end-markets have delayed MaxLinear's emerging growth story and stretched out the transition process, leading to lower expectations and an underperforming stock.

End-markets like datacenter interconnects, wireless backhaul, and access can support attractive growth in the coming years and improving margins.

A fair value in the mid-to-high $20s is reasonable today, and better reported growth later in 2018 could argue for a target into the low $30s.

When I last wrote about MaxLinear (MXL), I mentioned the company was in the middle of a transition in its business mix and that this process was likely to lead to above-average volatility