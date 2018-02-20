MaxLinear Testing Investors' Patience

Summary

Weak end-markets have delayed MaxLinear's emerging growth story and stretched out the transition process, leading to lower expectations and an underperforming stock.

End-markets like datacenter interconnects, wireless backhaul, and access can support attractive growth in the coming years and improving margins.

A fair value in the mid-to-high $20s is reasonable today, and better reported growth later in 2018 could argue for a target into the low $30s.