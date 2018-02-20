Emerging Health IT Play Reliq Health Technologies Is A Richly Valued Cash Cow In The Making

Summary

RHT is a health IT company that offers a mobile health platform for the community care market.

With the prevalence of chronic illnesses and the need to reduce hospital readmissions, the community care market is expected to grow rapidly.

RHT has mature platform vs. competitors and the company employs a subscription based model which should result in high recurring revenues and margins.

The current stock price appears fully valued. Investors should wait for a pullback to establish a long position.