Emerging Health IT Play Reliq Health Technologies Is A Richly Valued Cash Cow In The Making
by: Value Alpha
Summary
RHT is a health IT company that offers a mobile health platform for the community care market.
With the prevalence of chronic illnesses and the need to reduce hospital readmissions, the community care market is expected to grow rapidly.
RHT has mature platform vs. competitors and the company employs a subscription based model which should result in high recurring revenues and margins.
The current stock price appears fully valued. Investors should wait for a pullback to establish a long position.
Investment Thesis
Reliq Health Technologies (OTCPK:RQHTF) is a small-cap health IT company that is poised for hyper growth over the next few years with an attractive subscription based model that has potential to