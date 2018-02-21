Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) has some meaningful operational challenges left to overcome, not the least of which are pushing out ASIC/microcontroller companies for design wins and leveraging an operating expense structure that is bloated relative to the revenue base. The company is not without opportunity, though, as Lattice's low-cost lower-power FPGAs are winning slots across communications, computing, industrial, and auto end-markets, with future opportunities in so-called "edge" applications like machine vision, artificial intelligence, and AR/VR.

I think investors are right to remain skeptical about Lattice's standalone potential, particularly given that double-digit revenue growth has often been a difficult bar for the company to reach and that it is difficult to drive attractive operating leverage with a relatively small revenue base. Even so, the standalone potential still suggests some undervaluation, and I continue to believe that Lattice could draw a bid of $7 (or more) from a company that wants its FPGA and mmWave technologies.

Growth May Be Starting To Ramp

Although the last two quarters weren't extraordinary, there may be some signs that revenue is starting to ramp up on newer design wins. Revenue was down 19% year over year as reported (and up 4% sequentially), but if you exclude the declining licensing business, those growth figures improve to down 15% and up 7%, respectively. I'm generally skeptical and conservative when it comes to "if you exclude …" arguments, but given that I believe the licensing business is not coming back in a meaningful way, I believe it is an appropriate way to view the business.

In terms of growth drivers, only the Industrial/Auto business was up from last year (up 7%), and it was the strongest sequential grower too, growing about 15%. Communications/Computing did deliver some sequential growth (4%) and Consumer/Mobile was almost flat, but down substantially from the year-ago period.

Margin leverage remains elusive at this early phase in the turnaround. Gross margin was mostly flat with the year-ago level, while operating income dropped 60% and the operating margin fell about eight points.

Guidance was marginally disappointing; while the revenue target for Q1'18 was in-line and the GM target was a little better, the opex target was worse. Coupled with the company's Fall 2017 Analyst Day where management's long-term margin targets were a little disappointing, this underscores the ongoing margin challenges.

Can Lattice Carve Out A Valuable Niche In FPGAs?

Like Microsemi (MSCC), Lattice isn't looking to compete with Xilinx (XLNX) and Intel (INTC) (Altera) on the high end of FPGAs. That is a very tough market to break into, and neither company frankly has the technology to mount a serious challenge.

Instead of what I believe would be tantamount to jumping headfirst into a wood-chipper, Lattice has chosen instead to focus on lower-cost, lower-power FPGA applications. These products carry lower ASPs than the high-end FPGAs, but they offer meaningful performance benefits to customers and the company can displace legacy solutions like ASICs or microcontrollers on the basis of the FPGA advantages (faster time to market, programmability, et al) and the lower power requirements.

With that, Lattice has gotten pretty good at developing these lower-power/lower-cost chips, offering solutions in areas like neural networking and machine learning that are not as robust as the Xilinx/Intel offerings (by an order of magnitude of 10x to 100x-plus in terms of operations per second), but function at very low power demands. For certain applications like collision avoidance and machine vision, Lattice chips can do at a one-watt (or less) what competing offerings struggle to handle at five watts.

Lattice has already won sockets in new computing (servers and storage), communications, consumer (smart speakers and handsets), industrial, and auto platforms, and those wins are starting to contribute to revenue growth - and should accelerate into and through 2018. Beyond that, the company's much talked-about "edge" offerings addressing markets like facial recognition (for phones), speech recognition (for home devices), machine vision (drones, surveillance, and robotics), and auto safety may start to contribute in a meaningful way in 2020 and beyond.

Importantly, it seems to me that Microsemi and Lattice largely stay out of each other's way for now. Lattice claims 40% market share in its core $500 million "Control" market, and whereas Microsemi is more focused on areas like aerospace/satellite, medical, and energy, they don't seem to compete head-to-head as much as you might think other than in communications (backhaul, base stations, etc.).

Can mmWave and FD-SOI Move The Needle?

In addition to building its low-power FPGA business, Lattice is looking at mmWave products to help it gain business in wireless applications. Lattice's approach is anchored by its 60GHz SiBEAM technology, which allows for gigabit speeds in wireless data transfer. This technology can be used by mobile phone OEMs to eliminate connectors (transmitting and receiving across distances of 1cm or less), but can also be applied and used over distances of several to hundreds of meters, making it usable in applications ranging from VR/AR headsets to connected home, drone, IoT, and smart car applications, as well as other wireless communication hardware.

Lattice is also moving forward with Fully Depleted Silicon on Insulator (or FD-SOI) technology. Although previously dismissed by some as "too little too late", FD-SOI is getting another look as a viable alternative to Fin-FET chip designs. FD-SOI designs reduce parasitic capacitance between the source and drain and significantly reduce leakage currents. All of this improves power consumption and performance, and it is a simpler approach than Fin-FET. While "apples to apples" comparisons are tough to make, I have found sources claiming that 22nm to 28nm FD-SOI can achieve performance levels close to 14nm/16nm Fin-FET at prices close to "bulk" 28nm. Given that Lattice has been using mostly 40nm processes, this move could not only lead to significantly more competitive offerings, but notably better margins as well. Lattice should be taping out products later in 2018, so this is a development to watch.

The Opportunity

I think Lattice would need to hit double-digit revenue growth to really be exciting again, and I don't expect that to happen - which doesn't mean it can't or won't, but it's not what I model today. Instead, I expect a few years of mid-to-high single-digit revenue growth and a long-term growth rate more in the 5% to 6% range.

Margin improvement is a big unknown, and management's guidance from the last Analyst Day doesn't suggest significant long-term GM improvement potential - which may be an implicit acknowledgement of just how competitive these markets are and underlines how important the move to FD-SOI could be. Management does expect more meaningful long-term improvement in operating margin (to around 20%), though still shy of the sweet spot I like to see for chip companies.

I believe Lattice can get its FCF margins into the mid-to-high teens over time, which is pretty bullish considering the company's history. That would support double-digit annualized FCF growth and a standalone fair value around $6. Using my current near-term outlook for revenue growth and margins, I believe an EV/revenue multiple of 2.5x is fair today (supporting a fair value close to $7), though 2.75x isn't a big stretch.

While I don't typically argue for buying stocks on the basis of buyout potential, it's an aspect to the Lattice story that cannot be ignored. FPGA technology is scarce and I believe it has provided a relatively stable "core" base of business for Lattice. Factor in the expense synergies that a buyer could reap from consolidating this sub-scale player, and I believe a buyout at a win-win price is plausible. As far as who that buyer might be, I still believe that Microsemi could be an interested party, but past filings from Lattice have indicated multiple parties have expressed interest in the past.

The Bottom Line

The real question for me now is whether Lattice can drive sequential growth throughout 2018. If they can, and if they can meet or beat on margins, I think this company will start to get a little more credibility on the Street. For now, I think the downside is limited in part by the value of Lattice's IP and know-how to potential bidders, but that's certainly not a risk-free investment thesis. I believe there is speculative appeal here, but Lattice really needs to show that all of the pretty graphics and projections in its presentation materials can become actual revenue and profits in the coming years.

