Summary

There has developed a substantial divergence in market pricing and valuations of retail REITs, creating a separation between higher-quality and lower-tier property owners.

While some difference in valuations ought to be expected, the divergence in valuations has grown to a point forcing investors to chose between over-priced good news and heavily-discounted bad news.

This extreme divergence has created an attractive opportunity for value investors to pick up shares in "unloved" CBL, offering a very attractive total return opportunity for long-term holders.