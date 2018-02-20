REITs

Retail REITs: Would You Rather Buy Overpriced Good News Or Discounted Bad News?

|
About: CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (CBL), Includes: FRT, SPG
by: The Owl
This article is exclusive for subscribers.
The Owl
Balance Sheet Analysis, Deep Value, long-term horizon, debt
Summary

There has developed a substantial divergence in market pricing and valuations of retail REITs, creating a separation between higher-quality and lower-tier property owners.

While some difference in valuations ought to be expected, the divergence in valuations has grown to a point forcing investors to chose between over-priced good news and heavily-discounted bad news.

This extreme divergence has created an attractive opportunity for value investors to pick up shares in "unloved" CBL, offering a very attractive total return opportunity for long-term holders.

Over the past few years, there has been a vigorous debate in the securities markets about the future of online and "bricks and mortar" retail. Given concern about the impact of the former on the