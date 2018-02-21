Position For Higher Rates And Still Earn A Return

Rising interest rates have given a scare to the markets. There's no question about that. The 10-year yield has been driving the markets - exacerbated by the blow up in the VIX market. We warned of this scenario driving the market lower just two months ago in our report "The Next Big Short And Potential Cause For Market Decline." We will be following up that piece with another relatively soon.

What's driving rates higher?

Tax bill passing

Wages increasing

Inflation expectations rising

Fed unwind

We believe that higher rates, excessive valuations, government shutdown prospects and the volatility unwind (where there was potentially $1 trillion short volatility) all fed on itself to create a paradigm shift in the markets. Interest rates have moved significantly in the last two months. We believe it started in mid-December when the tax bill passed in Washington. The market then saw this cascade of large companies announce bonuses and increases in minimum wages.

We also had Jeffrey Gundlach, a closely-watched market pundit and bond king, state that interest rates would increase in 2018.

"It seems to me that interest rates should continue to rise as we move into 2018," Gundlach said during CNBC's "Halftime Report" on Wednesday. "The Fed is now letting bonds roll off, the budget deficit is increasing; a tax cut would increase the deficit further."

He notes that the Fed is starting to cease the reinvestment of their balance sheet, and we have stated several times that our largest looming risk is that unwind process. The numerous quantitative easing programs, globally, have come to an end. There's no question that QE has caused asset prices to rise across the board. The real question is whether or not the withdraw of assets from central bank balance sheet or quantitative tightening will cause asset prices to decline. So far, it appears that it may as interest rates rise.

Inflation expectations have been on the rise as the latest bout of volatility initiated when the January jobs report was released on February 2nd. The report noted that wages increased to +2.9% yoy, up 30 bps from +2.6% - although average hours worked did fall, helping push up that figure. The prospect of finally realizing some wage inflation sent investors fleeing both stocks and bonds, sending the 10-year yield soaring from 2.68% to 2.94%. The move culminated one of the worst months for Treasuries since the Taper Tantrum back in 2013.

We have written numerous times that stock prices are a function of the discounted cash flows that security produces. The higher the discount rate used, the lower the value of the shares. However, higher rates usually are a by-product of higher inflation and faster economic growth which produces stronger earnings for companies and offsets the higher discount rates.

Bank of America/Merrill Lynch recently updated their investor survey for the largest concerns out there. Rising interest rates were at the top of the list and inflation moved up sharply.

One thing we need to see for inflation to pick up would be an increase in the velocity of money. For the last two decades, the velocity of money defined as the ratio of nominal GDP to the money supply (M2) has been declining. The faster that capital is sloshing around the economy, the more efficient that capital is and the greater activity that's generated from it. An increase in that ratio tends to produce higher inflation, all else equal.

From the chart below, we may be finally seeing a bottom placed.

We remain skeptical on whether we will see an acceleration in inflation and a more hawkish Fed. Although we will see key inflation data come out on Tuesday, it appears for now inflation remains tamed. The CPI has largely moved horizontal in the last year compared to prior years. But the price of oil could be leading core CPI (inflation excluding energy and food costs). We have seen the price of a barrel of oil rise significantly in the last year from the mid-$40s to near $70.

The 10-year breakeven inflation rate (expected inflation rate) has moved higher in the last two months from ~1.80% to 2.10%. Clearly the market is seeing higher inflation in the pipeline. However, we have seen this story numerous times in the past eight years. In fact, for most of the 2010-2015 period, we had a higher breakeven rate. In the end, it did not produce any inflation acceleration.

But perhaps the bond market is not moving on higher inflation prospects. Perhaps the market is moving based on the combination of factors we noted above, most of which is increasing federal budget deficits. Between the already accelerating deficits due to fast-growing entitlement spending, the new tax bill, and additional spending packages, we are returning to $1 trillion deficits for as far as the eye can see.

The deficits bottomed in fiscal 2015 at $438 billion. In 2016, it rose to $585 billion and in 2017 to $666 billion. Granted the size of the economy is much larger today than a decade ago, reducing the percentage of the deficit to GDP ratio to 3.5% in 2017, up from 3.2% the year before. The numbers, due to the size of the economy, make the problem seem worse than it is. We must look at the percentage of the deficit to GDP.

As long as nominal GDP growth is greater than the percentage of the deficit compared to GDP, the nation's total debt as a percentage of GDP will not increase. Inflation is a cheap way to make sure that the ratio doesn't increase which is why we have a policy of 2% pricing increases per year. The issue is if inflation accelerates and deficits are increasing causing rates to rise further which starts a downward spiral (see Illinois) as the higher rates cause interest expense to rise and deficits to increase.

The budget deal Senate leaders reached late Wednesday would add nearly $300 billion in government spending over two years and push the deficit higher. Even beforehand, Bank of America Corp. senior U.S. economist Joseph Song warned in a report that the federal deficit was on track to exceed 5 percent of gross domestic product by 2019, by far the largest for the economy while at full employment since World War II. That is “exactly the opposite of what the economic textbooks say lawmakers should be doing,” Mark Zandi, chief economist of Moody’s Analytics Inc., said in an email. “Deficit financed tax cuts and spending increases in a full-employment economy will result in more Fed tightening and higher interest rates.”

The bond market could be anticipating that higher issuance calendar at the same time that the Fed is rolling off the balance sheet. Compounding it was the wage data from the jobs report pushing up inflation expectations. The confluence of events coming together in January and early February to scare the market- both of them. Fed Governor Neel Kashkari can be blamed for some of the fear, inducing mania when he noted that this was one of the first signs of wage growth finally starting to pick up. Kashkari is the most dovish Fed governor so for him to come out and discuss possible inflationary pressures would certainly put the fright into markets.

Recall that the Core Income Portfolio is meant to be your fixed income allocation and pure income generator. We advocate between 20% and 40% be in this strategy. We have been reducing the Core Portfolio as a percentage of the total allocation over the last few quarters as the risk-return was not as favorable. Bond spreads had tightened materially, reducing the amount of potential capital gains. In addition, the prospect of higher inflation and thus higher interest rates weighed on future return potential. Still, the portfolio has its purpose given the paycheck production, what Mark J. Grant calls "cash flow investing."

Our defensive posture opens up some flexibility with the rest of the portfolio. Those who want to take on more risk can do so by adding more equity funds and other asset classes like MLPs, REITs, etc. But for the rest of our low-risk member base, we should toggle back the risk by adding non-correlated assets and other safe assets. Back in November we added the Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:GLD) as one of those moves made to bolster our "market hedge."

Our main concern remains the Central Bank "normalization process" that has started and will bring net Treasury purchases negative by 2019. While rates may not jump significantly from it, we do think we will see some dislocation from the process. Banks (and financials) remain a beneficiary of the process and we remain holders of Stonecastle Financial Corp (BANX). Other beneficiaries are likely to be private equity and asset managers. One of our newest holdings, Ares Management LP (ARES) has moved up nicely and we think the run is just getting going. There is also now long-time holding Carlyle Group- (CG) as well as Oaktree Asset Management- (OAK). We think investors would be served well owning these types of businesses in their portfolios. Today, we would be buyers of ARES and OAK at these prices. New Residential Investment Corp (NRZ), a mortgage servicing rights owner, also will benefit from the upward movement in rates.

There are plenty of other areas of the markets that should benefit from rising rates including floating rate loans. We continue to be cautious of the space given they are high-yield equivalents, spreads are very tight, and most are now covenant light without floors. There are negative duration ETFs or funds that are positioned in sectors and areas of the market that benefit when rates rise. Some examples include the Sit Rising Rate ETF (RISE), which could be used as a hedge for the Core Portfolio. It uses Treasury futures to achieve a negative 10 duration (meaning if interest rates rise 1%, the gross return would be +10%). Another fund is WisdomTree Barclay's US Aggregate Bond Negative Duration (AGND), which invests in mortgages and Treasuries (low credit risk) and has a negative duration of 4.6 years. And lastly, one could always invest in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury ETF (TBT) that goes short long-dated Treasury bonds giving it a negative duration of 30 years.

*Please note that some of these ETFs have wide bid-ask spreads

Bread and Butter - The Core Portfolio

But our bread and butter remains our Core Portfolio. January was the worst month from a performance perspective since we started the service, down over 1.2%. Looking back, the bond market was clearly leading the equity market and those losses pale in comparison to what occurred in the S&P 500 on just one day. We do not think we are entering a bond bear market - as they are extremely rare. Even more so are equity bear markets that are created by the bond bear market.

The centerpiece of our Core Portfolio has been, and remains, hedged fixed income strategies. The largest position, unchanged for two years now, is PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Fund (PCI). When we talk of one of the best securities available to investors in a retail format, PCI is near the top of the list. It is essentially a well-managed hedge fund in retail clothing.

Closed-end funds are primarily a retail shareholder base. They tend to move in herds and flee or pile in all at the same time. Typically, the biggest scare for these investors is higher interest rates. Why? Because these are bond funds which tend to fall in value from higher rates. Compounding the issue is the leverage in most of the funds, borrowing short-term and earning income long term. The spread differential juices earnings and helps to produce the 6% to 10% yields common in the space. As the Fed increases short-term rates, the spread differential had been falling.

We closely watch NAV data to see how portfolios in closed-end funds are positioned to higher rates. The NAV holds all the information you need to see for the factors affecting value. One would expect that the increase in the 10-year since the start of the year decimated NAVs. In some funds, yes.

Let's look at NAV data for PCI:

The NAV started the year at $23.57 when the 10-year yield was 2.41%. By the end of the month of January, the NAV had risen to $23.80, after going ex-distribution for $0.1641 on January 11. In aggregate, the NAV is up to $23.96, or +1.7%. On the last day of January, the 10-year yield was 2.84%, an increase of 17.8% in yield.

Unfortunately, as with most of PIMCO products, there's a bit of a black box feature. Trusting PIMCO management is a key part of investing in their funds. The top holdings of the fund does show the interest rate swaps held to hedge against higher rates. (IRS = interest rate swap, currency denomination, date entered, benchmark rate, and whether they are the payer or receiver, and lastly when the swap expires.)

Additionally, in the fourth quarter commentary, PCI management noted that "the portfolio maintains moderate exposure to U.S. interest rates, where we continue to emphasize the intermediate portion of the yield curve. However, due to historically low yield levels and continued flattening in the yield curve, we have short exposure to the long end of the U.S. Treasury curve. Outside of the U.S., we also have a modest exposure to Australian rates and a modest short to Canadian rates."

Meanwhile, the fund maintains their exposure to non-agency MBS, purchased at large discounts to par capturing a total return effect as housing continues to rocket higher. These non-agencies are mortgages issued by third-party originators during the housing boom prior to the financial crisis. PIMCO was able to purchase these at large discounts to par due partially to some foreclosed upon mortgages and due to institutional selling pressure.

The larger exposure is to high-yield spreads (i.e. credit risk) and not interest rate risk. Non-agency MBS is still considered a high-yield bond given that they are mostly unrated (the rating agencies took off their largely investment grade ratings following the outcry after the financial crisis). High-yield spreads reached the post-crisis lows on January 26, the same day of the market peak. Along with the market selloff, spreads have widened out which have effected funds like PCI more than the jump in rates.

The current discount in PCI is over 7%, which we think is a great level to get into the fund. The price has been overall stagnant for over six months now with some compression over the last two. The downward wedge forming in the price appears poised for a breakout. Given that the NAV has overall been rising, we believe that the price will likely move higher.

Conclusion

Higher rates and a return of volatility have welcomed us in 2018. Positioning the portfolio appropriately can help mitigate losses and still earn a decent return. Valuations within equities remain high, especially in the technology sector. But income-related investments, especially REITs and some segments of the bond market, have been getting clobbered.

While our Core Income Portfolio has not been immune to the recent market sell-off, it has seen a negative effect, especially those portfolios that have no hedge on. Our losses have been with approximately one third (and in some cases less) than the S&P 500.

It remains to be seen whether or not interest rates will rise further. If they do, we think there will be more pain for equities at some point as an overheated and heavily indebted economy becomes a headwind after nearly 10 years of support. The Fed is shifting from a tailwind to a headwind and fighting the Fed has been a losing battle for a decade. Additionally, spending is getting out of control in Washington and massive budget deficits, at a time when inflation may be accelerating, all combine to create a perfect storm for interest rates to move higher.

But there are still options for income investors to allocate capital, earn some carry, and be at least partially protected. In other cases, hedging the income securities via ETFs that benefit from rising rates can make sense in order to dampen downside movements. There's no perfect solution but options are plentiful if you can find it.

