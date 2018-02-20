Keep Buying Boeing
by: Global Dividends
Summary
After the recent broader market correction, investors should be looking to add to core portfolio holdings and Boeing fits that bill.
The Department of Defense's increased spending budget should favor helicopter and systems orders, a stark positive for Boeing.
Boeing's capital return is among the most consistent in the market, and with a higher level of earnings and cash flow, payouts should be higher.
Boeing (BA) has been the leader of the Dow over the last year and a quarter, directly aided by pro-spending policies out of Washington. While the stock has run up considerably, I still