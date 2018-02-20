I've had a few concerns about First Majestic (NYSE:AG) lately. The main one is the company hasn't been executing well and this has hurt the stock price. It started to ramp up spending over the last year and a half to boost output, but because of delays in several key projects (like the roasting facility at La Encantada), shareholders are still waiting on production growth.

That production growth problem just got fixed "real quick" as the company announced last month that it's acquiring struggling Primero Mining (OTCPK:PPPMF) and its San Dimas mine in Mexico.

Just like that, First Majestic has a new flagship asset in its portfolio as San Dimas will be its biggest and most important mine.

This was a complex deal that was heavily vetted due to all of the parties involved as well as the other factors - such as the unresolved tax dispute with the Mexican Government over the San Dimas mine.

The main issue with San Dimas was it had an albatross of a silver stream attached to it. No mining company was willing to buy San Dimas and put the money into the operation that it needed unless Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM) (the owner of the stream) renegotiated the terms of the agreement.

That's exactly what First Majestic received, as this acquisition included a termination of the previous aggressive silver stream deal and a new stream agreement has been reached. Wheaton Precious Metals, though, will get compensated for this restructuring.

Terms of the deal were as follows:

All of Primero’s issued and outstanding common shares will be exchanged for First Majestic common shares on the basis of 0.03325 of a First Majestic common share for each Primero common share. First Majestic has entered into agreements with Wheaton Precious Metals whereby, following closing of the Arrangement, the current silver streaming interest at Primero’s San Dimas silver-gold mine held by WPM will be terminated and First Majestic and WPM will enter into a new stream arrangement based on 25% of the gold equivalent production at San Dimas with ongoing payments of $600 per gold equivalent ounce delivered under the agreement. As part of the transaction, WPM will receive 20,914,590 common shares of First Majestic having an aggregate value of $151 million.

When the transaction closes next month, WPM will own 11% of First Majestic and current Primero shareholders will own 3%.

The total value of this deal at announcement was about $320 million, and that includes all of the equity that will be issued as well as repayment of Primero's debt outstanding by First Majestic.

The New Stream Compared To The Old One

San Dimas is one of the oldest mines in Mexico as it has been in production for over 100 years. It's a high-grade, underground gold and silver operation that at one point a few years ago (2015 to be exact) produced over 150,000 ounces of gold and 8 million ounces of silver at an AISC of just $680 per ounce Au.

Below is the silver and gold production profile for San Dimas from 2012-2016. This mine has shown it's capable of producing 5+ million ounces of silver and 100,000+ ounces of gold on a consistent basis. Also, notice the Ag and Au grades during that time - roughly 250 g/t silver and 4-5 g/t gold. A standalone 250 g/t silver mine without a gold component is strong, throw in 4-5 g/t gold and you have an exceptional asset. Unfortunately, Primero wasn't benefiting much from this silver production.

(Source: First Majestic)

Under the previous stream agreement between Primero and WPM, WPM would receive 100% of the silver produced at San Dimas up to 6 million ounces per year. For every ounce of silver output above that threshold, WPM would receive 50% of the silver production. Wheaton Precious Metals was also only paying $4.28 for each ounce of Ag it was getting from Primero.

In other words, San Dimas was churning out silver but Primero was basically selling almost all of that production to WPM for just $4-5 per ounce. Most of the cash flow from the silver side was going to WPM, even though it was Primero doing all of the heavy lifting by spending money on development and expansionary capex.

One other thing I want to point out (that's important for First Majestic shareholders to understand) is even with this unfavorable stream in place, the mine was still able to remain profitable at $1,200-1,300 gold thanks to its high-grade ore.

However, the old stream deal was just too much. It was very unfavorable for Primero as the company was basically just spinning its wheels - given WPM was receiving most of the benefit (at least on the silver side) from any money that Primero invested in the mine.

The terms of the new stream agreement are much more favorable and completely change the cash flow dynamics. Now WPM will receive 25% of the gold production and 25% of the silver production from San Dimas (converted to gold at a fixed exchange ratio of 70:1) in exchange for ongoing payments of $600 per AuEq ounce.

(Source: First Majestic)

The $600 AuEq per ounce payment that WPM will make to First Majestic for any stream production is basically double the amount that WPM was paying to Primero before. This change alone significantly reduces cash flow that WPM will receive from this stream, which in turn raises First Majestic's realized cash generation.

This new stream also will result in far less production going to WPM. For example, in 2016, WPM received all of the 5.4 million ounces of silver production from San Dimas. Under the new stream, it would have only received about 3 million AgEq ounces (that's the 25% gold and silver production converted into AgEq ounces).

I calculate that Primero would have seen a swing of ~$40 million of cash flow in 2016 if this new stream agreement would have been in place.

The renegotiated stream is still a burden for First Majestic, but the burden has been cut by more than half. The high grade nature of the San Dimas mine will make it a much more profitable operation for its new owner.

The land package and exploration upside at San Dimas are also enormous. Again, this is a mine that has been in production for well over a century. Primero was trying to find ounces outside of the stream boundary. That's not as imperative for First Majestic because of the reduced stream burden, but the company certainly has a lot of land to explore that is adjacent to current operations and unencumbered by any stream.

(Source: First Majestic)

First Majestic's New Production Profile

The map below shows all of First Majestic's mines and projects. San Dimas fits in very nicely as it's right in the company's "backyard."

(Source: First Majestic)

While First Majestic has many quality mines in its portfolio, San Dimas is head and shoulders above the rest.

I have followed the San Dimas mine for many years - I have seen the amount of gold and silver it can produce and the type of cash flow it can generate. That's also with an unfair stream attached to it. Now this mine is not nearly as "stressed" and the new stream should completely change the long-term outlook for this asset.

The grade at San Dimas is exceptional, and in this business, grade is king. The silver reserve grade at San Dimas is 322 g/t, while the gold grade is 4.0 g/t. The grade of the total M&I resources (which includes reserves) is even higher.

(Source: First Majestic)

The average silver and gold reserve grade for First Majestic is 146 g/t and 0.45 g/t, respectively. That should put things in perspective. There are not many mines in the world that have a combined gold and silver grade like San Dimas. When you factor in the richness of the ore at San Dimas along with the quantity of the reserves/resources, it just shows how good this asset really is.

(Source: First Majestic)

The graph below reflects the 2017 AgEq production from First Majestic's current mines. It also includes what production and AISC from San Dimas would have looked like using 2016 production results from that mine and adjusting for the new stream.

(Source: First Majestic)

This table shows the same data but also includes AgEq reserves. San Dimas will have a major impact on First Majestic going forward. I do want to point out that one of the most important longer-term issues that needs to be addressed by First Majestic is the declining reserves at Santa Elena (given it's currently its biggest mine). With San Dimas entering the portfolio in mid to late March, this issue isn't quite as important but it still needs to be addressed.

(Source: First Majestic)

With San Dimas part of the mix, and assuming that AgEq production at the mine returns to 2016 levels, then it would result in silver equivalent production of 27-30 million ounces in 2018 for First Majestic. This isn't the guidance for the year, just a projection of the production profile in that scenario. That is a sharp rise from current levels and is truly a transformational asset for the company. The mine certainly has the plant capacity in place to get back to this production level immediately, but there are some issues that need to be addressed before then (which I will discuss below).

(Source: First Majestic)

Risks For First Majestic

This acquisition isn't without risks as there are still several issues that need to be resolved:

1. The main one is getting San Dimas up to par as the mine needs some capital (development, refurbishment, and plant optimization). It will take a bit of time to get the mine in shape and for it to reach its full potential (maybe 6-12 months). First Majestic has the money and the expertise to sort through these issues, but I also can't help but be somewhat concerned about how the company is missing deadlines on its current key projects along with the general underperformance of its operating mines.

2. Part of the reason timelines are being pushed back is because of the issues with the workforce at many of its operations. There were several work stoppages/strikes that First Majestic had to endure over the last year, and San Dimas faced similar issues itself in 2017. This is becoming a growing problem for mining companies operating in Mexico.

This acquisition means First Majestic has become further entrenched in Mexico and it has zero diversification outside of this country (but that's its business model/motto as well). If there are continued labor disputes in the region then First Majestic's shares will likely underperform the more diversified producers.

3. One of the issues outstanding for Primero has to do with Mexico's tax authority reversing the decision on how Primero is taxed on its production that it sells to WPM. According to the acquisition press release:

Over the last number of months, Primero and First Majestic have held high level discussions with Mexico’s tax authority, the Servicio de Administracion Tributaria ("SAT"), in an effort to find a favourable resolution to the SAT litigation and the tax situation related to San Dimas’s silver production for the years 2010 to 2014. First Majestic and Primero are continuing to advance discussions with SAT although there can be no certainty on the timing or outcome of such discussions.

It's key that First Majestic settle this matter and have the SAT keep the current agreement in place. Granted, it wouldn't have as big of an impact on First Majestic because the stream has been renegotiated, but it's still important to have clarity on the tax structure going forward.

4. First Majestic has always maintained a strong balance sheet. At the end of Q3 2017, it had just over $120 million in cash and only ~$35 million of debt. With this acquisition, the company is responsible for the repayment of Primero's debt - which stood at about $124 million at the end of Q3 2017. However, Primero has cash as well and brought in a lot of money in Q4 thanks to asset sales and tax refunds. It's unclear where Primero's cash balance stands at the moment, but I would imagine that First Majestic will be able to extinguish all of this debt with cash on hand plus cash from Primero.

First Majestic, though, has $74 million of expansionary capex planned for this year and that doesn't include any capex for San Dimas. As a result, it will be needing some additional cash if it repays all of Primero's debt obligations. Part of this transaction included $150 million in new credit facilities for First Majestic, plus it also recently completed a $156.5 million convertible note offering. It should be fine in terms of liquidity to fund all of this expansion, and I don't feel that the company will be overly stretched, but net debt could possibly go from -$85 million to +$100-150 million over the next 3-4 quarters. A lot would depend on how much capital is spent on San Dimas and how well that operation performs. Either way, First Majestic's pristine balance sheet isn't as spotless as it has been in the past.

Counterargument To Those Risks

While there have been issues with the unions in Mexico and San Dimas was hit with its own problems last year, the union at San Dimas is the same one that's at three other mines of First Majestic. The company has a long and solid relationship with this union and it will likely have better success than Primero when it comes to resolving any problems.

Also, part of the issue for workers at San Dimas had to do with the safety of the mine. One of the priorities of First Majestic is to rehabilitate this operation and make it a safer working environment.

First Majestic has been operating in Mexico for a long time. The company knows the region and the unions very well and are highly experienced mining underground vein deposits like San Dimas (as these are the types of deposits the company has mostly been mining).

I also want to point out that when the company bought the Santa Elena mine several years ago, the recoveries were only 65%. Within a couple of quarters, First Majestic got those up to over 80% and Santa Elena quickly became a strong producing asset. It is already identifying several areas at San Dimas to improve, and the speed and efficiency with which it fixed Santa Elena should give investors a higher level of confidence in First Majestic's ability to turn around this new asset.

First Majestic also stated that it expects San Dimas will be free cash flow positive from the get-go. It will need more capital, but it will still be generating profits during this time. This isn't a mine that will be a drain on resources - it's accretive on all metrics.

I also feel that with the significantly reduced stream, Mexico's tax authority will look favorably upon this deal as it means more taxes will now be paid to the government. This could greatly help to resolve this issue and keep the current tax agreement in place.

Investment Thesis

As I noted earlier, First Majestic hasn't been delivering on expectations as there has been a delay in the ramp-up of several key projects for the company and some operations in general aren't tracking with guidance. This has been concerning and has negatively impacted the stock price. Now it goes out and buys a mine that needs more work and capital than any of its other assets.

This all comes down to execution going forward - with all mines. San Dimas is by far the most important operation to get right. If the company struggles with the mine, then the shares will likely significantly underperform the sector. If, however, First Majestic can get San Dimas back on track, then I expect shares to do exceedingly well.

I'm intrigued by this acquisition because San Dimas at 100% completely changes the look of this company. First Majestic has typically had a rich valuation compared to other silver producers. Now we potentially have the exact opposite scenario as I see extraordinary value in AG shares. But that value will only be unlocked if the company meets expectations. I don't believe we can just assume that will happen given the struggles over the last year.

Investors also shouldn't overlook the risk of increased labor unrest in Mexico. If it becomes a constant problem then it will weigh heavily on the stock.

First Majestic isn't my favorite silver company at the moment - given the recent poor execution of its game plans - but I believe its prospects are better than they have ever been. AG is in a very good position in terms of its asset base and near-term growth potential. Now it just comes down to how well the management and mine teams perform from this point forward.