Summary

BlackLine is a cloud-based accounting software company that's disrupting the way accounting departments are performing monthly closing processes which is evident by a fourth-quarter revenue increase of 44%.

The stock has more than doubled from late 2016 IPO despite not turning a profit due to investments in its sales force, support and product development.

These investments, the company's strong balance sheet, and market disrupting value proposition will allow the company to continue posting rapid revenue growth.

BlackLine offers market software that has allowed it to post significant revenue growth the past two years while investing in the company’s salesforce, support, and products that will benefit long-term shareholders.