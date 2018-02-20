Natural Gas: Mother Nature Comes To Aid The Bulls

Welcome to the mother nature coming to aid edition of Natural Gas Daily!

Housekeeping item first.

We expect a -110 Bcf change in the storage report for the week ended Feb. 16. A storage report of -110 Bcf would be compared to -92 Bcf last year and -145 Bcf for the five-year average.

Source: ICE

Natural gas prices are finally trying to shake out of the slump they've been in for the last three weeks.

Over the weekend, we reported to our subscribers that weather models were indeed turning bullish. This time, it was the GFS-ENS that led the ECMWF-EPS. Last Friday, we started to see bullish signs developing for March 5, and those very same bullish signals have confirmed a shift in the weather.

Now for those of you wondering why prices aren't up significantly more today, the tweet above by Commodity Wx Group perfectly illustrates the dilemma everyone is in right now.

For most of February, GFS had occasional periods of flipping massively bullish only to turn bearish again. ECMWF-EPS, on the other hand, remained bearish the last two-thirds of the month. This time around, we are showing the Greenland ridge to be favoring the bullish weather shift, but the duration of the bullish weather is called into question. How do we know that?

Simple, the cluster in the ECMWF-EPS shows diverging views on the intensity of the ridging pattern by the 15th day.

In essence, the market won't keep pushing prices up unless the weather continues to trend bullish. If it's just a 2-4 day event where heating degree days (HDDs) spike, then you will see natural gas prices fall to the $2.60/MMBtu range again. But if the weather does keep trending bullish, we should see $2.75+/MMBtu in the near term.

Overall, we remain prisoners of mother nature for the time being, and the intensity of the Greenland ridge will determine just how long the bullish weather lasts.