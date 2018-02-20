Syntel: The Crash And Turnaround

What Happened?

Syntel (SYNT) had been given a Super Six Score of 5 or 6 every year until 2016. Was it a great company that took a wrong turn? Did management change the business model? What went wrong?

What appears to be the case is comprised of several things:

The founder, Bharat Desai, found his children had no interest in leading the company into the future. At the time there were no interested buyers for his company at a price he deemed reasonable. Desai wanted to enjoy the fruits of his labors, meaning he wanted to turn his holding into cash without giving up control. This led him to the following decisions:

Repatriate cash and pay the taxes.

Add debt to the balance sheet to increase available cash.

Pay a special dividend of $15 per share to all shareholders.

The dividend allowed him to pull cash out of the business while retaining control. The dividend was equal to almost 30% of the total market capitalization of the company. The additional debt spooked institutional investors and retail investors alike. The stock tumbled; from $46 to about $19 per share in just over two months. The drop was overdone but languished until it finally fell below $16 in July 2017.

We added our first position of Syntel to our aggressive Bulls Model Portfolio on August 8, 2018 (at $20.25) for two reasons: 1) The business model had not changed and this was still the same company that had accumulated so much cash in the first place, and 2) We felt that the drop in the stock was far more than had been deserved. In other words, we felt like this was a good long-term turnaround investment at a very cheap price.

What did we base our decision on? Let’s look at the Friedrich datafile to see the answers:

Source: Ask Friedrich

Notice the consistency of mostly green up until 2016. What happened? A one-time event: the company borrowed money and paid out a huge dividend which temporarily messed up its balance sheet and cash flows. But the business model did not change. The other thing that occurred during that year (2016) was the presidential election and with the Trump win also came fears about the H1B visa situation. It turned out to be a difficult year for the company on an operational level in addition to the significant change in capital structure. That was just too much to swallow for many investors. But look at how the green has reappeared on the datafile in the TTM (trailing twelve months) column. That indicates that the company is back to it old superior performance already.

The reaction was too harsh

But this was still a quality company with excellent management at the helm. We decided that the debt would be paid down and that the company would be able to build up cash reserves again even if the revenue were to remain level. There was still a lot of value, and certainly more than that for which the market was pricing it.

As the year passed and with the passage of the tax reform legislation we decided to add even more shares of Syntel on December 22, 2017 at a price of $24.73. We may have looked foolish for much of the holding time but Friedrich was telling us to be patient. After the recent earnings report we look brilliant with the stock rising to $26.87 on Friday.

The rebound is just beginning

The company started the year with long term debt of $478 million and has already retired well over $140 million in just one year.

Source: SEC filing 8K

At that rate the company will be back to zero debt again within less than three more years. In addition, the company also bought back about 400,000 shares of its own stock in 2017. Once that task is complete the company will again either reinstitute a regular dividend, buy back more shares or build up cash reserves. If it does the later, chances are there will be another special dividend again in the future.

The beauty of the special dividend maneuver was that the company could buy back shares at a fraction of what the cost would have been prior to the special dividend. This is capital allocation efficiency at its best.

With the economy building up some steam more companies will want to invest in technology infrastructure in order to keep up or stay ahead of competition. That should spell increased demand, growing revenue and wider margins ahead for Syntel.

After beating the consensus estimate by $0.23 per share on earnings for the latest quarter we believe that the potential for Syntel stock to set new highs is somewhere in the three to five year range. That means almost a doubling of the price in a relatively short time frame. The shares may not be as cheap as they were last summer but we think this one is still a bargain for the investor with a 3-5 year time horizon or longer.

