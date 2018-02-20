Did We Just Bottom In Credit Spreads? (JNK)

Junk bonds (JNK) have been the only short position in the "Tactical Portfolio" since August of 2017. The "Tactical Portfolio" is one of two asset allocation models I publish to members of EPB Macro Research. On August 3, 2017, I published an article: "The Slowdown Is Happening" where I laid out the thesis to short junk bonds. Since that writing, the short position is down just 0.23% as JNK is up slightly. This represents the total return, including the dividends paid by being short.

JNK Short Total Return Since August 3, 2017:

Source: YCharts, EPB Macro Research

The spread between the yield on junk bonds (JNK) and Treasury bonds reached a cycle low on January 26th before rising to a three month high of 382 basis points.

High-Yield Spread:

Source: BofAML, EPB Macro Research

There has been a clear trend line of lower lows and lower highs in credit spreads. The question now is whether the lows have been put in for this cycle and if credit spreads will make a new low.

High-Yield Spread:

Source: BofAML, EPB Macro Research

I do not think credit spreads will make a new low. I believe the lows for credit spreads in this economic cycle are in. The corporate profit cycle is set to roll over and credit spreads will widen as a result. Looking at a long-term chart of high-yield spreads shows the asymmetric return possibility by shorting junk bonds. Junk bonds (JNK) go down as credit spreads go up.

High-Yield Spread:

Source: BofAML, EPB Macro Research

Corporate profits need to rise in order for credit spreads to continue to tighten. This has not been widely reported, but non-financial corporate profits before tax were flat over the past two quarters. Also, corporate profits are lower today than in 2014. Now once the fourth quarter data is reported this may change but the point remains that after nearly four years, corporate profits are flat to down.

Corporate Profits:

Source: Federal Reserve, EPB Macro Research

How can corporate debt become more trustworthy, thereby lowering the credit spread, with flat total profits over the last several years?

Corporate Profits:

Source: Federal Reserve, EPB Macro Research

It is my view that the marketplace is mispricing high-yield debt and shorting (JNK) remains as good of a short, if not better, than when I initiated the position on August 3rd, 2017.

(JNK) remains the only short position in the EPB Macro Research "Tactical Portfolio," one of two portfolios I publish to members of EPB Macro Research.

Members of EPB Macro Research have access to how I'm expressing this trade.