HCA Ready To Rebound
by: Alberto Wallis
In 2017 EPS (diluted) were of $5.95. For the past five years EPS grew at a 15% CAGR, and for 2018 they are projected to be in the $8.5-9.
The company plans to increase capital spending by 30% in the next few years.
A pullback from investors might create a great opportunity to buy.
HCA Healthcare experimented a huge rally starting in November, with its stock climbing from under $75 a share to its current price of $101 per share. This comes even after the company disappointed in 2017,