Apple: How To Return $750 Billion
by: Gary Morton
Summary
The largest return of capital in history is coming to Apple shareholders.
Many believe the company's dividends should only rise slowly, with most of the funds going into share repurchases.
Others recommend massive dividends or even special dividends.
A balanced approach actually maximizes the benefits for the buyback advocates and for dividend enthusiasts.
With so much cash, Apple shareholders can have their cake and eat it too.
How Should Apple Return $750 Billion?
Two weeks ago, my Seeking Alpha article "Apple: Returning $750 Billion to Shareholders" went viral. That article included a proposal/forecast for Apple’s capital return program consistent with