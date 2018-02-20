Real Estate Values And REITs

At the end of the day, not much. Focusing on the spread between the cap-rate and the cost of capital is far more useful than looking at property values.

One of the topics that has come up in the comment sections of my articles is the concept of NAV and real estate values as they pertain to REITs. In my articles on Realty Income (O), there was discussion about the impact of dispositions which were far below initial purchase prices. In my article on Farmland Partners (FPI) bulls argued that NAV indicated that it was on sale.

As an investor, I like to focus on the property level transactions. It is important to me that the REITs I invest in are making wise decisions at the property level and are choosing high quality properties with potential for future growth. Readers of my previous articles have often seen me dig into a particular property or examine particular tenants.

In this article, I will take a step back and consider the role that real estate value plays for REITs.

How REITs Make Money

The broad concept of REITs is rather straight forward. REITs buy property that is leased or will be leased, they collect rent, when rent stops coming in they re-lease the property or sell it. Rinse, wash, repeat.

The profit a REIT makes is primarily going to be determined by the spread between how much they collect in rent minus expenses and the cost of the capital investment. As that spread increases, they make more money, as it decreases they make less.

If you have read about REITs at all, you have probably heard the term "capitalization rate" or cap-rate thrown around. The cap-rate is a property level number that most REITs report for their new acquisitions. Some will itemize it by property, others only provide an aggregate for all their acquisitions during the period.

The cap-rate is calculated by dividing net operating income by the price paid for a property. Net operating income (NOI) is the amount of money a REIT expects to receive after property level expenses. Note that this does not include corporate level expenses like G&A, interest or dividends.

This provides us with the formula

(NYSE:R)ate=(NYSE:I)ncome/(NYSE:V)alue which through the powers of algebra can be rearranged to find the variable you don't know.

I=R*V

V=I/R

A common application of this formula for REITs, suppose a REIT lists an acquisition at a $10 million price and claims a 7% cap-rate. That tells us that the REIT is expecting $700,000 in annual NOI from that property.

Given the cap-rate, we can come up with a very rough idea of how large a spread a REIT is profiting on. If they are buying properties at a 7% cap, we know that their cost of capital needs to be below 7%.

Again, remember that the cap-rate does not include corporate expenses, so if the cost of capital is 6%, the REIT might still be losing money on the deal. If you are looking at a cost of capital exceeding the cap-rate, RUN AWAY. (It really does happen, see Wheeler REIT (WHLR)) When considering the spread, you also need to consider how many tenants might default or become distressed and renegotiate to lower rents. Riskier tenants demand a larger spread.

Additionally, many REITs report both the GAAP cap-rate and the cash cap-rate. The difference is that the GAAP cap-rate is going to be based on the NOI from the straight-lined GAAP revenue, while the cash cap-rate will tell you how much NOI they expect to receive the first year. A large difference in the two numbers will tell you that the lease has significant increases built-in.

The Ever Changing Cap-Rate

When we are discussing real estate values and whether they are increasing or decreasing, we often speak in terms of cap-rate. From a REIT's perspective, the cap-rate is very important since they are profiting from the spread between NOI and their cost of capital.

Broadly speaking, when the cap-rate goes down, values are up and when the cap-rate goes up, values are down. Looking at the property above that produced $700,000 in NOI, if cap-rates increased to 8% a REIT could buy it for $8.75 million, purchasing the same cash flow for $1.25 million less.

The basic property level yield formula looks like this

Y = R-C

Where Y is yield, R is the cap-rate and C is weighted average cost of capital. So if R goes up an amount greater than C, the amount of yield a REIT makes on new acquisitions increases. If R goes down faster than C, yield decreases.

Ideally, REITs want an environment where R is high and C is low, although for numerous reasons the two tend to be highly correlated and move together.

Life Of A Lease

For a real world example, let's look at National Retail Properties (NNN) purchase of 117 Bob Evans Restaurants (BOBE). NNN paid $160.8 million, with an initial cap-rate of 6.65% and annual CPI based escalators capped at 1.5%.

Since we know the cap-rate, we just need to know NNN's weighted average cost of capital. Looking at the annual report, we can see in 2016 added debt accounted for roughly 35% of acquisitions, new equity accounted for roughly 31%, cash proceeds from dispositions accounted for roughly 11% and the remaining 23% came from cash on hand. For NNN, debt was at 4% and equity was yielding 3.8%. That gives us cost of capital around 2.6%.

Putting these numbers into our formula, in year 1 of this contract, NNN should have a net yield of 6.65%-2.6% = 4.05%. In other words, NNN should have $6.51 million in cash flow after paying for the capital and property level expenses, but before corporate level expenses like G&A.

Over the course of the initial 20 years of the contract, BOBE will pay a minimum of $214 million (assuming 0% inflation) and a maximum of $247 million (assuming 1.5% raises every year). The reality is likely somewhere in the middle. After the cost of capital, that would be $130-$163 million in cash flow which will be used for corporate level expenses, investing in new projects, paying off debt, and distributing to shareholders.

What happens to the property values during that time is completely irrelevant to how much NNN is receiving. They collect the same rent, whether those properties are worth $160 million, $40 million or $250 million. This investment will yield $130-$163 million in cash flow.

What will impact cash flow is inflation. Additional inflation, up to 1.5%/year is a positive for NNN in this deal. One of the risks is that inflation exceeds the escalator, which could result in NNN being committed to a lease with a rent that is less than market. Note, that is a risk of opportunity cost, not to the expected cash flow.

At the end of the lease, NNN will hope to renew with minimal maintenance cap-ex. Eventually, at the end of the initial term, or after a few renewals, NNN will sell the property at prevailing market rates. Since they will put whatever proceeds they receive directly into another investment, it does not really matter if the prevailing market rates are higher or lower than today. If property values increase, NNN will have a larger gain, but will also be paying a larger amount for their new investment. If property values decrease, NNN will have a smaller gain or even a loss, but will be buying the new property at a lower price. It does not matter, in 2036, NNN intends to buy property regardless of the prevailing prices.

Risks & Mitigation

As you can see, cash flow is influenced primarily based on the initial spread between the cost of capital and cap-rate. When NNN bought these restaurants, they were not betting on the direction of the property values, or interest rates, they are betting on BOBE honoring the lease and paying the contracted rent for at least 20 years.

Naturally, the spread is going to fluctuate on new acquisitions from year to year. This will be impacted by changes in the cost of capital, which can be company specific (change in credit rating, share price etc.) or macro (changing interest rates) and changing cap-rates.

To some extent, a REIT can exert some control over their circumstances with their decisions. For example they can control their balance sheet to ensure high credit ratings and they can make decisions in how much risk to accept in acquisitions- as a general rule, perceived higher risk acquisitions will have higher cap-rates. A REIT having difficulty finding deals with a high enough spread might look to tenants or areas that the market perceives as higher risk, hoping to prove that the risk is not so high.

The ideal for a REIT, is to be capable of acquisitions every year. Buying when the spread is relatively high and even when it is relatively low and also selling. With real estate, time balances out a lot of the variance for companies that can maintain steady investment.

When cap-rates are low, the spread can be improved through lower interest rates and higher proceeds from dispositions lowering the cost of capital. In turn, rising cap-rates are going to be correlated with rising interest rates. So while the cost of capital increases with higher rates and a smaller contribution from dispositions, the REIT can maintain the spread by purchasing at higher cap rates.

By being able to buy and sell every year, regardless of the macro-economic conditions, REITs can smooth out a lot of the turbulence, and keep it from having a significant impact on their income statements.

Risk To The Spread

The initial spread is determined by the cap-rate and cost of capital at acquisition. Throughout the lease, the cost of capital will remain constant for the portion attributable to debt, assuming the REIT used a fixed interest rate, as most do for long term debt. As investors, we hope that the cost of equity (dividend payments) increases throughout the lease, and generally consider it a positive if the bulk of the cash flow is paid to us.

The risk we are concerned with is the risk to NOI, the numerator in the cap-rate calculation. If BOBE fails to make those rent payments for any reason or if expenses are higher than anticipated, NNN will not get the expected return and as we have seen with retail REITs, just the news of bankruptcies can wreck havoc on share prices.

Higher cap-rates at acquisition means the market perceives the investment as higher risk. So comparing the average acquisition cap-rates between two REITs can give you a rough idea of which one is taking larger risks. A REIT buying at higher cap-rates will be able to absorb more tenant defaults, and likely will experience them.

REITs can help protect their spread by having a high-quality underwriting team which can help the REIT identify acquisitions where the market at large is overestimating the risk. They can maintain high retention rates, usually renewing a lease is more profitable and far less risky than a new acquisition. They can maintain a high occupancy rate, releasing or renewing any vacant buildings. And they can actively make value-add additions to their portfolio, upgrading buildings, building additions and other cap-ex improvements in exchange for higher rents from current reliable tenants.

If done successfully, REITs can grow same store rents in their current portfolio, with minimal capital outlay. Which will provide a solid base for future equity raises, and new acquisitions.

When investing in a REIT, it is important to understand what their style is, and the losses against the initial spread that are incorporated into their business plan. A REIT investing in high-risk properties needs to have a larger spread than a REIT investing in low-risk properties.

Balance Sheet

The lower the cost of capital, the larger the spread for the same properties. REITs with consistently strong balance sheets and high credit ratings are going to have larger spreads and be more profitable. However, they also tend to trade at premiums compared to their peers.

A REIT that has a troubled balance sheet and a high cost of capital can materially improve their performance by dealing with those issues. If successful, these can be very profitable investments for common shareholders. If unsuccessful, these can quickly become value traps.

Dispositions

REITs sell properties for a number of different reasons. Typically, the proceeds of dispositions are used for one of two purposes, they are recycled into new acquisitions or they are used to deleverage the balance sheet.

Does it matter what property values are when they sell?

If a REIT is selling a property with a lease that has run its course, probably not. After all, the REIT collected the rent intended at the initial acquisition and likely intends on recycling any proceeds into new acquisitions. If real estate prices are high, the disposition will be high. If they are low, the disposition will likely be low. It is likely that the REIT's property appreciated or depreciated inline with the market in general, so when the proceeds are put into another similar property, it is a wash.

For REITs that are selling over the regular course of business, these types of dispositions are typically a small portion of their portfolio and the proceeds are a small portion of their new acquisitions. For example, the year NNN purchased the Bob Evans properties, dispositions only accounted for approximately 11% of their acquisitions expenses. A 10-20% swing either way in the value they received from those dispositions, would not have made a material difference in their cost of capital.

Typical year to year sales will be a combination of vacated properties and opportunity or portfolio grooming sales where the REIT sells properties that are at a particularly advantageous value no longer fits into their portfolio goals.

Sometimes, REITs make a significant number of dispositions to correct a mistake. Perhaps they are over-leveraged or a certain category of leases or a specific tenant are not performing as initially anticipated and the REIT is seeking to cut their losses.

This is the kind of disposition program you see with REITs that are trying to overhaul their portfolio like Gramercy Property Trust (GPT), Lexington Realty (LXP), Washington Prime Group (WPG) or most recently Omega Healthcare (OHI). These are cases where the REITs are attempting to sell off properties that have become problems for them and have not provided a large positive return.

They are selling (sometimes even giving to the lender) properties which have some cash flow, usually at prices that are below market average. The REIT loses the immediate cash-flow, and the proceeds are often not enough to fully replace that cash-flow. While the REIT that emerges from the other side can be much stronger with a better risk profile, there is usually a drop of cash flow and a corresponding drop in share price.

Investors in REITs going through these types of significant changes should be more alert and pay closer attention to ensure the decisions being made are good ones and that the REIT is not just making things worse.

Conclusion

For the most part, REITs do not make money on real estate speculation. They make their money on the spread between NOI (measured by cap-rate) and the cost of capital. Discussion about NAV as it relates to property values is mostly irrelevant. When O or NNN signs a 20-year lease, they are not even attempting to predict what the property value will be 20 years from today.

REITs attempt to maximize cash flow, and do what they can to ensure their cash flow is safe, stable and growing. A healthy REIT will make purchases with a good spread regardless of economic conditions. Whether cap-rates are at 10% and the cost of capital is 6% or it is 7% and 3% does not matter, the spread is the same.

I have to take some responsibility for adding to the confusion, as I have routinely criticized FPI for paying "too high a price" for their farmland. The crux of the issues is not really the price, it is the very small spread buying at an average 4.2% cap-rate with a 3.6% cost of capital. A 0.6% spread simply does not allow enough room for anything to go wrong and now they are faced with declining leases.

At the end of the day, it does not matter if a REIT with a high cost of capital is getting great deals on real estate, while a REIT with a low cost of capital is overpaying. I prefer whichever REIT has the better risk-adjusted spread.

When assessing a REIT, it is important to understand the particular positive and negative factors influencing their cost of capital and the cap-rates in their particular markets. It is also important to understand the trends a REIT has within their established portfolio, and the typical lifespan of their acquisitions.

Is the spread a particular REIT is receiving large enough to justify the risk inherent in their acquisitions? That is the most difficult question to answer, but also the most profitable when you are right.

Disclosure: I am/we are long O, LXP, WPG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.