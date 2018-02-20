Political Tailwind Disappearing For Raytheon, Defense Contractors
About: Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX)
by: Fourth Wall Research
Summary
One of the key drivers for Raytheon was a political tailwind of higher defense spending.
Domestic spending focus by U.S. politicians decreases the odds of more money being spent on defense.
Republicans are in power, meaning they no longer need to harp on defense in their rhetoric.
Global trends in Europe and South Korea decrease the odds of military confrontation.