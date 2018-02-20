Long Ideas | Industrial 

Political Tailwind Disappearing For Raytheon, Defense Contractors

About: Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX)
by: Fourth Wall Research
Fourth Wall Research
Long/short equity, contrarian, macro, geopolitics
Summary

One of the key drivers for Raytheon was a political tailwind of higher defense spending.

Domestic spending focus by U.S. politicians decreases the odds of more money being spent on defense.

Republicans are in power, meaning they no longer need to harp on defense in their rhetoric.

Global trends in Europe and South Korea decrease the odds of military confrontation.

This article is a continuation of coverage on Raytheon (RTN). Please see my initiation article here for more details.

Raytheon has performed admirably since my initial recommendation, with returns nearly doubling the S&P