From One Extreme To Another In The SPX

Despite the powerful rebound of the last few days, investors are still divided as to whether the final low has been made. The bulls maintain that the Feb. 8 low washed out the weaker hands, allowing the smart money to increase its control of the uptrend. Others assert that a test of the February low still beckons and that the market is primed for another bear raid. In this report we’ll review the evidence that suggests that the bulls will ultimately prevail despite the choppiness of the immediate-term trend. We’ll also look at the areas of the market that have already fully recovered and that should outperform once the broad market’s internal condition has been fully repaired.

Putting aside the self-evident progress of the major averages in the past week, let’s now focus on what’s taking place below the surface, for this is where the market’s true underlying health is best discerned. In the last two trading sessions some important strides have been made in repairing the internal condition of the broad market.

For instance, the NYSE new 52-week highs and lows finally turned positive on Thursday after being mostly negative for weeks. On Friday, the high-low reading was 78:27, which was also the first time in several weeks that there were fewer than 40 stocks making new 52-week lows. This is obviously a crucial step in the right direction, though we’ll need to see a few more days of sub-40 new lows before we have assurance that the stock market’s internal health has been fully restored.

There have also been important strides made in the financial sector, which has shown relative strength throughout the technical rally of the last week. Significantly, the NYSE Securities Broker/Dealer Index (XBD) has not only shown exceptional relative price strength versus the SPX, but it has also fully recovered virtually all of its losses from last week’s decline. It has moreover come within a few points of its previous high from Feb. 1.

Source: www.BigCharts.com

The broker/dealer stocks are an important barometer for the broad market due to their sensitivity to shifts in the incremental demand for stocks. When broker/dealers are outperforming, it generally means the intermediate-term outlook for the stock market is favorable.

Bank stocks as reflected in the PHLX/KBW Bank Index (BKX) are also reflecting a positive intermediate-term outlook for stocks in general. The bank stocks have also outperformed and are in much better shape compared with the major averages like the S&P 500 (SPX), as can be seen in the following graph.

Source: www.BigCharts.com

Not everything is as supportive of the immediate-term trend for the overall market, however. While the financial sector’s relative strength is a definite plus, the fact that transportation stocks haven’t quite kept pace with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) in relation to its 15-day moving average is a bit of a concern. While the DJIA has managed to close twice above its 15-day MA since Thursday, the Dow Transport Average (DJTA) hasn’t yet accomplished this feat. In an ideal bottoming scenario, the Industrials and Transports should confirm each other at each step along the way from a classic Dow Theory perspective.

Source: www.BigCharts.com

Also of some concern is the latest AAII investor sentiment poll, which shows that the percentage of bullish investors has increased dramatically since last week. The latest poll was taken on Wednesday, and while the market had already rallied at least three days before the survey was made, the fact that the bulls increased from last week’s 37% to 48% this week is troubling to say the least. In an ideal bottoming process, the bulls should either remain the same or decline from the first week’s drop. The fact that the bulls are now back to almost 50% suggests the market is becoming technically “overbought” on a short-term basis.

Meanwhile the percentage of bears dropped precipitously from last week’s 35% to a meager 21% this week. This is also somewhat of a concern from a short-term basis and could mean that the market is psychologically vulnerable to another pullback to test the Feb. 8 low.

Chart created by Clif Droke

Note also that the 5-day price oscillator for the S&P 500 (SPX) has ricocheted from a record “oversold” level last week, as mentioned in a previous report, to a record “overbought” reading as of Friday, Feb. 16. Granted that an extreme reversal from oversold to overbought is typical of most post-correction rallies the historically extreme nature of this one is another reason for caution in the coming days. A market that is as overbought as this one apparently is can be quite vulnerable to negative or unexpected news developments.

Chart created by Clif Droke

Of course the market has a way of surprising even the most astute traders, so perhaps this time will truly be different. But with the technical evidence mounting up that the market is “overbought” once again on an immediate-term (1-4 week) basis, participants would do well to hold off on loading up on stocks until we see additional evidence that a bottom has indeed been established. Any purchasing at this point should be extremely selective and fairly conservative in nature.

There are a few examples of exceptional relative strength and forward momentum, however, which strongly suggests that the stock market’s main intermediate-to-longer-term uptrend remains firmly intact. These include the latest new highs in the defense sector, as well as the remarkable performance of the cyber security stocks of late. Shown below is a chart of the ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK). This is a burgeoning area of the tech sector, but recent history has shown that when cyber security stocks outperform the NASDAQ, the tech sector as a whole tends to eventually follow suit. By way of disclosure, I’m currently long HACK.

Source: www.BigCharts.com

For now, conservative investors should continue to wait for the technical confirmation signals discussed here before initiating new positions in broad market-tracking index funds. I also recommend building watch lists of stocks and ETFs showing exceptional relative price strength (vs. the SPX) for when the final low is confirmed. Investors can also maintain their core long-term positions as the market's fundamental position and dominant longer-term trend both remain positive.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HACK.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.