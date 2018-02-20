Long Ideas | Healthcare 

Nektar And Bristol-Myers Squibb's Deal Could Be An Opportunity For NewLink

About: NewLink Genetics Corporation (NLNK), Includes: ALKS, BMY, NKTR
by: Biotech Small-Cap Investor
Summary

Nektar and BMY's PIVOT-02 trial provided proof of concept for the synergistic action between PD-1 inhibition and T-Cell proliferation by Nektar’s NKTR-214 with tolerable safety profile.

These results prompted BMY to pay $1.85bn to secure exclusive combination for Opdivo with NKTR-214 in 20 indications across 9 tumour types whilst only securing 35% of the revenues.

Big hitting rivals including Pembrolizumab, Avelumab are now excluded from this combination in those indications - could Indoximod be an alternative?

My first two articles have in effect been reviews of the lead development candidates for AVEO (here) and AUPH (here) and their potential for approval and investor returns. This article, however,