Nektar And Bristol-Myers Squibb's Deal Could Be An Opportunity For NewLink

Summary

Nektar and BMY's PIVOT-02 trial provided proof of concept for the synergistic action between PD-1 inhibition and T-Cell proliferation by Nektar’s NKTR-214 with tolerable safety profile.

These results prompted BMY to pay $1.85bn to secure exclusive combination for Opdivo with NKTR-214 in 20 indications across 9 tumour types whilst only securing 35% of the revenues.

Big hitting rivals including Pembrolizumab, Avelumab are now excluded from this combination in those indications - could Indoximod be an alternative?