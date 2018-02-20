Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) is probably the single REIT I've spent the most time thinking about buying without ever pulling the trigger. Omega is one of the most popular REITs on Seeking Alpha, and not without good reason. A subscriber request to take a fresh look at the stock led me to reconsider whether it was finally cheap enough to buy.

Before getting to the negatives, let's give credit where it is due: the REIT has been one of its sector's top performers, not just delivering an above average yield, but also outstanding capital gains from the turn of the century onward:

OHI data by YCharts

Notably, unlike many REITs, Omega even held up well during the Great Financial Crisis. And until recently, it had also committed to hiking its dividend by a penny each and every quarter, making it a champion holding for dividend growth investors.

However, since 2015, the trend has shifted in the wrong direction for Omega. The stock has headed steadily lower, while the dividend yield continues to rise, recently hitting a previously unthinkable 10% before last week's modest recovery in the stock price:

OHI Dividend Yield (TTM) data by YCharts

What has caused the dividend yield to nearly double on OHI stock over the past three years, while the stock price goes ever lower? The issue lies in its industry - skilled nursing facilities, or "SNF". These SNF properties have increasingly poor economics. To give one example, look at publicly traded Genesis Healthcare (GEN), which - probably not coincidentally - topped in January 2015 right at the same time that Omega did:

GEN data by YCharts

Now, most people that write about Omega are willing to grant that skilled nursing is having significant issues. But listen to Genesis's CEO George Hager on the company's most recent call. While CEOs sometimes talk frankly about their industry, you rarely see much that's quite this negative in outlook. Before investing another dime in Omega or other nursing REITs, please consider Hager's outlook:

But first, let me give my perspective on the macro challenges impacting operating performance across our sector. The margin compression we are seeing across the industry is driven by a confluence of events. Total occupancy and, in particular, skilled patient occupancy continues to be under significant pressure, caused by the growing number of utilization management strategies occurring across the continuum as value-based initiatives are further developed and implemented. Furthermore, within the more profitable skilled mix category of patients, migration toward Managed Medicare products continues to occur. Managed Medicare admissions inherently yield about a 20% reduction in length of stay and about a 10% to 15% lower rate per patient day as compared to traditional Medicare. These top line pressures are further exacerbated by the fact that government-sponsored reimbursement rate growth is not keeping pace with inflation and cost, particularly nursing labor costs amid a strengthening labor market. And unfortunately, unlike other industries, with the majority of our revenue coming from government-sponsored payment plans, skilled nursing operators have no ability to pass these incremental costs along to our customers. Clearly, this has been the most protracted and complex down cycle in our history. More recently, as these pressures had continued to mount, we have begun to see operators of all sizes forced into receivership or other formal restructuring proceedings.

Note that Genesis went bankrupt in 2000 during the last down-cycle, so saying this is the "most protracted and complex down cycle in our history" is really quite the exclamation.

More broadly, this, in a nutshell, is why Omega stock continues to go down. As a real estate owner, you can only do as well as your tenants do in the long run. Sure, your contract may have built-in rent escalators, but if your tenants are falling further behind inflation with each and every year, how can they afford rising rents? At some point, something has to give.

Omega's turnaround strategy appears to be selling off its underperforming assets, while purchasing new units operated by stronger tenants. However, this doesn't seem like a great approach. The REIT was recently acquiring properties at around a 9.5% cap rate - let's assume rates haven't moved too much lately.

Previously, OHI stock tended to yield 6-7%. The math on that works - issue new shares at 6-7%, buy an asset that yields 9.5%, and you get to keep a 2-3% spread. That boosts your cash flow per share and allows the dividend hikes to continue.

Now though, the cycle breaks. Omega issues stock at a 9.7% dividend yield (as of Friday's price) to buy properties that yield 9.5% - not accretive to your AFFO per share at the outset. In theory, it might still work if the REIT could escalate the rents on the newly acquired properties quickly enough. But with the whole industry in a prolonged slump, even stronger tenants would quickly run into trouble if Omega tries to jack up rates too quickly.

Let me quote Genesis's CEO again, just in case you think I'm being too negative:

I think everyone would agree on this call that it is virtually impossible to create organic earnings growth in this industry, with the pressures that we are facing at any meaningful level.

This brings us back to Omega. We already know that 2018 will be a dud year. The company has suspended the dividend hikes, and analysts are looking for an outright cash flow decline. Now sure, Omega can still pay the existing dividend... for now. But with industry trends this bad, is it more reasonable to assume that skilled nursing will get back to "virtually impossible" organic earnings growth, or that more operators will go bust and/or demand rent concessions to stay in business? In Genesis's most recent conference call, the CEO stated that a bottom was near, but probably wasn't in yet. Given the financial pressure Omega's tenants are facing, that bounce better come soon, or more bankruptcies and rent reductions are on the way.

The story we've heard for years on Omega is that the business is a near-guaranteed long-term winner because of demographics. But demographics is an awfully big concept, and just because the population is aging doesn't mean they're all lining up to use skilled nursing facilities - at least not at the prices that the industry is accustomed to charging.

As Genesis's CEO noted, Medicare is increasingly shifting patients to cheaper options where the day-rate is substantially lower and patient stays are shorter. And to be honest, that's probably a good thing. The US healthcare industry consumes a stunningly high percentage of American GDP without producing better health outcomes (such as life expectancy) as compared to other developed markets.

Contrary to the market's expectations following the election, we still don't have a clear road map from the Trump administration on where healthcare policy will be going. But forget about Trump for a minute. The long-term pressures on the US federal budget virtually guarantee that Medicare will have to be operated with more cost controls in the future than it has in the past. If Medicare is already holding the line on skilled nursing reimbursement to this extent now, don't expect much reprieve in the future as budget pressures intensify.

None of this is to say that skilled nursing is a bad business. It's a societal need, and as America ages, and with (sadly) an increasing number of chronic diseases, the demand will only go up. But there's no guarantee that this demand will be filled at prices sufficient to cover Omega's current debt burden plus current dividend rate.

It's worth remembering that we've seen this dynamic play out before. A large chunk of the skilled nursing industry also went bust in the late 1990s, when Congress changed the laws to dampen the rate of inflation in the nursing space:

(Source)

Notably, OHI stock crashed (no other way to put it) at the same time, and has provided rather dismal total returns for anyone who owned it from the late 1990s onward. When bulls show you charts starting at the year 2000, keep in mind what they're leaving out via omission - OHI was a 95% loser around the turn of the century:

OHI data by YCharts

In my view, Omega is now doubling down on a strategy that isn't working - i.e., acquiring more properties at normal cap rates, while dumping struggling properties at lower prices (remember that stated gains on sale are less than meets the eye due to depletion). When your stock is yielding 6%, this sort of portfolio rotation can be achieved profitably. But when your stock yields 10%, every acquisition has to be on point because your cost of capital is so high.

Keep in mind that Omega is a serial dilution machine - the company prints up new OHI stock shares like an out-of-control central banker. Here's a chart showing its outstanding stock shares over the years:

OHI Average Diluted Shares Outstanding (Quarterly) data by YCharts

Just since the financial crisis, the company has nearly tripled its shares outstanding. That's a lot more dividends it has to cover - the property acquisitions just have to work in that sort of scenario.

Before this gets too long, let me just sum up. Omega is charging its tenants rents that many of them seemingly can't afford. There's nothing that indicates this troubling tendency is about to reverse - look at the percentage of its tenants that are still distressed or near distress. And in the long run, "demographics" is no guarantee of success. Congress has cut skilled nursing reimbursements before, with disastrous results for operators such as Genesis and the associated owner REITs such as Omega. Don't think that it can't happen again.

In the shorter term, Omega is a busted story. The quarterly dividend growth play that appealed to so many yield investors is gone. Cash flow generation is going down this year, and may well fall again next year. While the dividend is likely safe for this year, questions will arise about its sustainability in 2019. And don't forget that interest rates are going up - as I described in last week's subscribers digest, healthcare REITs are among the worst to own in the REITs sector in rising interest rate environments, and that's even when their tenants aren't facing an industry-wide existential crisis.

Previously, I had been looking to buy OHI stock on weakness. But after seeing how things are going for players such as Genesis, I'm actually tempted to take a short position on Omega if this rebound in the stock continues much longer. As some are fond of saying, "The safest dividend is the one that's just been raised" - to which the corollary is, when a 10% yielding company with a quarterly dividend raise policy abandons it, you should be on the lookout for cockroaches. And that's no matter how positive management may be on things turning around soon.

At this point, the current dividend payout level is clearly doing little to support OHI stock price. The company is taking on more debt to try to revitalize its asset base, but given the debt covenants and the desire not to get its credit rating dinged, this source of funding has its limits. And issuing stock at 10% to buy new properties is a non-starter.

If the market doesn't reprice OHI stock higher, you'd have to think management would consider trimming the dividend in 2019 as a prudent measure to shore up the balance sheet and protect its longer-term outlook. Needless to say, if that scenario plays out, buying the stock here is premature, and likely to lead to sizable capital losses in coming quarters.