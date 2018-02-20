Spark Therapeutics' (ONCE) CEO Jeffrey Marrazzo on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (ONCE) Q4 2017 Earnings Conference Call February 20, 2018 8:30 AM ET

Thank you, Amanda. Welcome everyone to the Spark Therapeutics Year-End 2017 Conference Call. With me today from the company are Jeff Marrazzo, Chief Executive Officer; Dr. Kathy High, President and Head of Research and Development; John Furey, Chief Operating Officer; and Stephen Webster, Chief Financial Officer.

Please note that this conference call will include forward-looking statements regarding our products, programs and product candidates. Because such statements deal with future events and are subject to many risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. For a full discussion of these risks and uncertainties, please view our annual report on Form 10-K and our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. They're filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

This conference call contains time-sensitive information that is accurate only as of the date of this live broadcast, February 20, 2018. Spark undertakes no obligation to revise or update any statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this conference call. This conference call is being webcast, and will be archived on our website for approximately 1 week. Earlier this morning, we released corporate and financial results for the year ended December 31, 2017, and recent business progress. This news release is available on the Investors section of our website at sparktx.com.

Now I would like to introduce Jeff Marrazzo, Spark's CEO.

Jeffrey Marrazzo

Thank you, Ryan, and good morning, everyone. On this morning's call, I will start by recapping an incredibly productive 2017 as well as discussing multiple milestones that we've already achieved this year. I will then ask John to discuss LUXTURNA and Kathy to review our pipeline programs before turning it over to Steven to review our 2017 financial results. I will then have some brief concluding comments before opening the call up for your questions.

2017 was marked by multiple significant achievements for Spark. We have built a fully integrated company that continues to make progress not just in discovering and developing but now delivering onetime treatments that provide long-lasting transformative outcomes to patients, families, society and the health care system. U.S. Food and Drug Administration's approval of LUXTURNA last December was a landmark event for Spark and for the field of gene therapy. It represents the first approved gene therapy for genetic disease in the United States and the first pharmacologic treatment for an inherited retinal disease. We recognized the importance of the trail we are blazing and have approached the commercialization of LUXTURNA with this in mind. John will speak in more detail about our approach and progress in a few minutes.

Not to be lost is the great regulatory progress we've made in Europe. The European Medicines Agency validated our LUXTURNA filing last August, and the EMA good clinical practice audits of Spark and of the clinical trial sites involved in our development program have been completed. We continue to advance the regulatory review process and anticipate a European regulatory action in the third quarter of this year. Last month, we announced the licensing of supply agreement granting Novartis Pharmaceuticals exclusive rights to commercialize voretigene neparvovec in markets outside the United States. Importantly, Spark retains exclusive commercial rights to LUXTURNA in the U.S. Novartis is a great strategic choice because of its ability to leverage its substantial global commercial and medical infrastructure in ophthalmology as well as its commitment to commercializing gene-based medicines. We believe Novartis' existing infrastructure and capabilities will result in a broader and timelier rollout to patients outside of the United States, and importantly, outside of Europe, potentially increasing the value of this strategically important therapy. Under the terms of the licensing agreement, we have received a $105 million upfront and are eligible to receive an additional $25 million upon approval by the European Medicines Agency and a total of $40 million in aggregate milestones on initial sales in multiple ex U.S. markets.

Importantly, we will receive a flat mid-20s percent royalty on annual net sales outside the United States. Further, we will manufacture and supply the product to Novartis. In addition to LUXTURNA, we have made great progress in other parts of our portfolio. With respect to hemophilia B, in 2017, we continued to demonstrate compelling clinical data, which were published in The New England Journal of Medicine in December. We also amended our agreement with Pfizer. Kathy will come back to this later, but we feel very good about the progress we've made and our ability to transition the program to Pfizer this summer, completing the Phase I/II portion of the development program. With respect to hemophilia A, we have demonstrated initial human proof-of-concept with SPK-8011. While the results are early, as we disclosed at ASH in December, we have shown compelling clinical outcomes including near-elimination of bleeds and infusions on our work to identify the optimal dose to take forward into Phase III is well underway.

In addition, this morning, we announced that FDA recently granted breakthrough therapy designation to SPK-8011, which is a significant milestone that will further advance the development of this program.

We are also pleased with our gene therapy pipeline and platform. We continue to execute on a number of preclinical programs, including our recently disclosed program in Pompe disease. We expect to have more to say about this program later this year.

From a human and financial capital point of view, we have continued to build a world-class organization. We closed the year with approximately $540 million on our balance sheet, excluding the $105 million received from Novartis in January, and we also received a priority review voucher in conjunction with the approval of LUXTURNA.

Now let me turn it over to John to discuss LUXTURNA.

John Furey

Thank you, Jeff. Good morning, everyone. We are excited about the LUXTURNA approval. The first approved gene therapy for a genetic disease in the United States, and the first treatment for an inherited retinal disease. Significantly, it also represents the first FDA-approved product based on AAV vector technology and the first AAV commercial manufacturing facility. We are very pleased with the FDA-approved labeling for LUXTURNA and there are several important attributes of the labeling that I would like to highlight. First, the labeling provides a genetic indication without regard to phenotypic diagnosis. This is a great and important regulatory achievement by our team at Spark.

Second, the eligibility of RPE65 patients includes everyone over the age of 12 months with discretion left to the clinical judgment of the treatment -- treating physician. In addition, data for LUXTURNA currently supports efficacy for out to at least 3 years. These labeling attributes provide for, purposely, broad access to LUXTURNA with a very clearly described safety profile. Before discussing our plans for commercial rollout and key launch priorities, I want to summarize the innovative work we have done on pricing and market access. Through the LUXTURNA development program, we have demonstrated that gene therapies have the potential to deliver tremendous medical value. We priced LUXTURNA at a list price of $425,000 per eye, which we believe to be a responsible price relative to the overall value proposition of this life-altering onetime therapy. Our primary motivation with a therapy like LUXTURNA is to ensure that eligible patients have the coverage and financial support they need to gain access to it.

We believe that the novel payer and patient offerings we have developed will go a long way to helping to ensure this happens, while also beginning to set the stage for other gene therapies that we have under development. To remind you, there are 3 key principles that underpin our commitments to helping to ensure access for patients, firstly, for payers who are interested, we are providing an option to reduce costs by addressing the markup adherent -- inherent in the traditional buy-and-bill model. In our innovative contracting model, the payer or its specialty pharmacy will buy directly from Spark. The payer will separately and independently agree with the treatment center on reimbursement that's commensurate with the type of specialized medical care that is required to deliver LUXTURNA. As a part of this agreement, the payer also agrees to three principles that directly benefit the patient, first, to provide coverage for its members consistent with FDA labeling; second, to expedite benefits processing; and third, to cap patient out-of-pocket costs at in-network limits. These principles should lead to more rapid access for patients while lowering patient out-of-pocket costs.

Secondly, we are standing behind our product by offering rebates. Payers who choose to utilize our innovative contracting model may also opt for pay-for-performance rebates. This outcomes-based rebate arrangement aligns with the short and long-term clinical benefits of LUXTURNA. Durability is a unique value proposition of gene therapy, and we think it's appropriate to offer a rebate tied to long-term outcomes.

Thirdly, through a proposal we made to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services or CMS, we are working to address potential payer budgetary concerns by enabling installment payments and more substantial rebates. Both of which are currently limited due to existing government price reporting regulations. While we're not providing a specific update on these discussions today, we are working through the modalities of how this model would work, and we are encouraged by the ongoing discussions. I will conclude my remarks by updating you on our commercial rollout and key launch priorities. Our commercial focus continues to be on 4 key initiatives.

Firstly, finding appropriate patients. Our prelaunched ID YOUR IRD initiative was well received and a follow-on initiative offering a free single gene test of RPE65 is underway. Additionally, our medical and diagnostic teams are educating health care providers about the importance of identifying and genotyping patients with inherited retinal diseases. And we have fully staffed -- and we have a fully staffed patient services hub to manage a growing volume of inbound request for information.

Our second launch priority is treating appropriate patients. We are reaching out to previously diagnosed RPE65 patients and their health care professionals to enable the treatment of appropriate patients as well as engaging the medical community with our medical science liaison team to deepen the knowledge of LUXTURNA's demonstrated clinical benefit and safety profile. We believe, based on conservative estimates and clinical practice, that anywhere from 50% to 75% of identified RPE65 patients will be eligible for treatment. We will validate this assumption through commercial experience.

Our third launch priority is optimizing the patient experience. To date, we have finalized selection of 7 treatment centers. We have completed training for the initial surgeons and pharmacists and are providing supportive tools to address patient, caregiver and treatment needs to make these treatment centers operational. We are leveraging our patient support programs and team to assist eligible patients in navigating the insurance process and providing options to support costs and logistical needs.

Finally, our fourth launch priority is to secure access through payer engagement and empowering patients to get LUXTURNA by utilizing our market access field team. A number of national payers have issued draft guidance for the medical policies, which are largely positive to date. And we continue to talk through a wide range of parties to further secure agreements and ensure broad access to LUXTURNA.

As I mentioned previously, our primary motivation with LUXTURNA is to ensure that eligible patients have the coverage and financial support they need to gain access to it. As such, we've established a patient assistance program that supports commercially insured patients and their caregivers in the United States. In addition, for patients who are underinsured or insured through government programs, our patient services team will provide information to assist them with finding independent patient assistance programs that may help cover their drug and treatment costs. With respect to the launch, we are tracking to our internal metrics and are confident that we have the right expertise and capabilities in place to execute across these 4 areas of focus. Because of the uniqueness of this treatment and commercial launch, we will gain clarity on launch metrics as we progress throughout the year. We look forward to providing updates at the appropriate time.

Now let me turn it over to Kathy.

Katherine High

Thanks, John, and good morning, everyone. I will provide some comments on our pipeline, including our hemophilia programs and those targeting choroideremia and Pompe disease.

In hemophilia, we aim to transform the standard of care for in-patients from regular infusions while eliminating the risk of bleeding that is associated with the disease. To deliver on this goal, our objective with our hemophilia program is to provide durable, predictable clinical outcomes with a favorable benefit risk profile. We view safety is critical and to get the safest product, we want to use the lowest effective dose to achieve desired long-term outcomes without introducing new or unforeseen risks. In hemophilia B, the data from our SPK-9001 program continue to be very positive. At the American Society of Hematology meeting, or ASH, in December, we provided an update that showed beginning 4 weeks after vector infusion, a 97% reduction in the annualized bleeding rate and a 99% reduction in the annualized infusion rate. All 11 participants shown at ASH achieved factor levels to support a predictable clinical outcome without introducing new or unforeseen risk. Importantly, at ASH, we showed over 13 years of cumulative follow-up on these participants and continue to be very pleased with the results.

Last quarter, we described an amendment to our agreement with Pfizer. Based on this amendment, we agreed to enroll up to 5 additional participants in our Phase I/II clinical trial using vector generated from an enhanced manufacturing process designed to support commercial manufacturing. We shared data at ASH from the initial participant dosed with the vector made with this process, and that participant is doing very well with the results consistent with other participants in the study. We expect to complete enrollment of the remaining participants using vector made with this enhanced manufacturing process in the first quarter, and to complete the transition of the program to Pfizer this summer. This morning, we announced the supply agreement with Pfizer for one batch of drug substance expected to be used by Pfizer for Phase III development. We plan to begin the production of this batch this quarter.

With respect to hemophilia A, we presented preliminary data at ASH in December. While the data are early, we're pleased with the clinical outcomes, which as of December 6, 2017, showed a 100% reduction in the annualized bleeding rate and a 98% reduction in the annualized infusion rate in the first 4 participants beginning 4 weeks after vector infusion. We have dosed up to 2 x 10^12 vector genomes per kilogram without any safety issues, no serious adverse events, no thromboembolic events and no inhibitors to date, and are continuing to build a more robust data set with a view toward identifying the dose with the best safety efficacy profile to take into Phase III. We have great confidence in SPK-8011, are encouraged by our results to date and believe we have the technology and the team to deliver a competitive profile with safe, durable and predictable clinical outcomes.

As just mentioned, the FDA recently granted breakthrough therapy designation to SPK-8011, making it Spark's third program to have been granted breakthrough therapy designation. SPK-8011 is now eligible for the benefits under FDA fast-track designation, which allow close collaboration with FDA through the development process. We view this as an important step as we advance this program. While we have not yet selected a specific venue for the next update, consistent with prior guidance, we do plan to provide an update on this program in the second or third quarter of this year.

Moving on to SPK-7001 for choroideremia, which is our second inherited retinal disease program in the clinic, last May, we provided an interim look at the Phase I/II data from this program. That interim analysis showed some encouraging signs, but overall, there were no statistically significant differences between the injected eye compared to the control eye. We continued to follow these participants and plan to conduct additional analyses of the earlier and later stage disease cohorts this year.

Finally, I wanted to provide a brief overview of our recently announced program in Pompe disease. Earlier this year, we announced a liver-directed AAV gene therapy program we licensed from Genethon was for Pompe disease. Pompe disease is a lysosomal storage disorder with systemic multi-organ manifestations, which remains poorly treated with current standard of care. This program builds on our validated platform and demonstrated expertise in liver-directed gene therapy. Our program in Pompe disease, SPK-GAA, is based on the delivery of novel transgene, which is then engineered for superior therapeutic effect. In preclinical models, our approach appears to be therapeutic at a low dose and was selected based on a number of potential advantages, specifically, the goal of SPK-GAA is to drive improved secretion and sustained elevation in GAA plasma concentrations by making specific changes to the transgene on which we exclusively hold intellectual property.

These changes lead to continuous high-level endogenous secretion of GAA, resulting in improved glycogen clearance relative to enzyme-replacement therapies, which are the existing standard of care. In addition, our preclinical data demonstrate that our secretable GAA has a favorable immunogenicity profile. We have since further optimized the Genethon construct and have selected a lead product candidate. We expect to complete IND-enabling work on this product candidate this year and will provide additional details on the program at that point.

Let me now turn it over to Stephen who will give you a brief update on our full year 2017 financial results.

Stephen Webster

Thanks, Kathy. In the year ended December 31, 2017, we recognized $12.1 million in revenue, all of which was associated with our Pfizer agreement. In the year ended December 31, 2016, we recognized $20.2 million in revenue, all of which was associated with our Pfizer agreement, including a $15 million milestone that was achieved in December of '16. Research and development expenses for the year ended December 31, '17, were $135.2 million versus $86.4 million in 2016. The $48.8 million increase was due to a $40.4 million increase in internal R&D expenses through increased effort and headcount and research, technical operations, diagnostics, quality assurance, quality control and an increase of $8.4 million in external R&D expenses, primarily driven by a $4.4 million increase in expenses related to our hemophilia A program. General and administrative expenses for the year ended December 31, '17, were $111 million versus $48 million in 2016.

The $63 million increase primarily was due to an increase of $27.8 million in salaries and related costs, including stock-based compensation due to increased headcount and an increase of $11.9 million in launch preparation activities for LUXTURNA and $14.7 million in legal and patent expenses, professional fees and other operating costs and $8.6 million in facility-related costs. Our net loss applicable to common stockholders for the year ended December 31, 2017, was $253.5 million or $7.63 basic and diluted net loss per common share, compared to a net loss attributable to common shareholders of $123.7 million or $4.29 basic and diluted net loss per common share in 2016.

Please see today's press release for additional details on our year-end financials. As of December 31, we had cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities of approximately $540 million. In addition, we received $105 million in cash in the first quarter from Novartis Pharmaceuticals related to our LUXTURNA license and supply agreement for markets outside the United States. We expect this cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities to be sufficient to fund our needs into 2021. We currently have 37.1 million shares outstanding. I'll now hand it back to Jeff for his closing remarks.

Jeffrey Marrazzo

Thanks, Stephen. I will conclude our prepared remarks by, again, noting the significant progress we made in 2017. Looking forward, the key areas of focus for our organization in 2018 will be on executing the LUXTURNA launch in the United States as well as the registration of voretigene neparvovec in Europe, delivering additional data in hemophilia A on parallel advancing our preparations for Phase III. As well as completing the transition of our hemophilia B program to Pfizer and analyzing additional follow-up data from our choroideremia program. Lastly, we will also be advancing our Pompe program towards completion of IND-enabling studies this year. I'm very optimistic about what we will accomplish in 2018. And we are now happy to take your questions.

[Operator Instructions]. Our first question comes from the line of Phil Nadeau of Cowen and Company.

Philip Nadeau

I guess, first, a commercial question. Can you talk a bit more about your process of getting a waiver from the federal government about the best price rules. Just -- what is that protocol? And when could you have some clarity on whether it's possible to secure a waiver like that?

John Furey

Thank you, Phil. It's John here. As you know, due to current government price reporting requirements, it's not feasible for us to offer installment payments or to offer a more substantial outcome-based rebates. So we have commenced discussions with the CMS, and we've actually provided them with a proposal that would enable commercial and government payers the option to spread payments out over multiple years and also to provide flexibility for greater outcome-based rebates. We're very pleased with the progress. In fact, I would say that we have agreement in principle on our proposal, and we're really working through the modalities of how this model would work. Clearly, we need to have a process that can work at a state level, and CMS are trying to understand that in more detail. But we are very encouraged by the CMS' willingness to engage with us on exploring a new model. I would hope that should we be able to reach agreement, it would be able to have something in the second half of this year.

Philip Nadeau

Got it. That's very helpful. And then second follow-up question for Kathy. On heme, Kathy, can you talk a bit more about your desire to go to higher doses than the two easy 12 that you've currently dosed, too? Could you go significantly higher? Would you modify the protocol to do so?

Katherine High

At this point, we do not have plans to alter our protocol.

Philip Nadeau

And when could you determine if you're going to go to higher doses?

Katherine High

Well, we're not -- at this point, we don't have plans to alter the protocol.

Cory Kasimov

I guess I have two of them for you on LUXTURNA. So the first one is can you talk about early feedback from the payers that you're getting? I guess, is there a particular reimbursement model that's resonating more than the others? You're obviously bringing a few different novel features to the marketplace. I'm curious what you're hearing back. And then I have one follow-up.

John Furey

Yes. Thank you, Cory. Overall, our discussions are tracking within internal expectations, and we're generally very pleased with progress. On the commercial side, the national payers and a number of the Blues have already issued draft guidance on their medical policies, which are very positive and aligned with our expectations with label. We expect most of those have coverage information published by the end of this quarter. And many of the plans are accepting case-by-case considerations prior to former coverage determinations. And we continue to talk to a range of parties to secure further arrangements and ensure broad access to LUXTURNA. Largely, we are still in discussions around the various offerings we have, including the innovative contracting models and we are continuing to see interest in those particular vehicles, but it will take a little time to put those in place. In the interim, on the case by case, we will follow the standard buy-and-bill for the earlier treatment of patients.

Cory Kasimov

Okay. And then as far as the follow-up. When you say that you expect 50% to 75% of identified patients would be eligible for LUXTURNA treatment, what do you suspect some of the primary exclusion factors might be?

John Furey

Principal exclusion factors we would study will be clinical in terms of viable retinal cells. And there may be certain issues around coverage and other matters like that. But principally, it revolves around medical eligibility.

Salveen Richter

So with regard to LUXTURNA, just following up on Cory's question. You did disclose that you're reaching out to previously diagnosed RPE65 patients. Can you just comment on how many have been genetically identified that you know at this time point? And with regard to the training, how long is it taking to train the centers that you've -- the 7 centers that you've already been involved with at this point?

John Furey

Yes. Just in regard to sort of the genetic testing on patient identification, I suppose it's important to note that it was just approved in mid-December and our efforts are relatively at an early stage. We are closely examining the previously-diagnosed population -- patient population to confirm eligibility and coverage. And we're pleased with the efforts to date. We are still -- it's still early. We're pleased with the sort of the progress we are making in identifying the patients. We feel that we need to closely examine this patient population to confirm eligibility and coverage before we start to discuss specific numbers. Clearly, we need to work through the genetic diagnosis to ensure that it's correct. We need to work through the clinical eligibility to make sure that they are viable retinal cells and good candidates for this procedure. And obviously, we also need to check their payer coverage. We expect that, that work will take us through the first quarter. And I believe we'll be in a better position to talk both about the bolus of patients that are previously identified in terms of what we see that pipeline in terms of ability to treat as we go through the remainder of 2018.

Jeffrey Marrazzo

And training.

John Furey

In regard to training -- I'm sorry, just in regard to training. We have had substantially completed training with both the surgeons and the pharmacists. And we believe now, as we start to progress through the remainder of the first quarter, we should be ready for treatment early in the second quarter.

Salveen Richter

Great. And just a follow-up around the heme program. How many additional patients have you treated since the ASH update? And when should we expect a follow-up update here?

Jeffrey Marrazzo

So as we said at ASH, and as we've mentioned earlier in the prepared remarks on the call, we'll provide our next update in the second or third quarter of this year. We are not providing sort of detail by detail about [indiscernible]. But obviously, suffice to say that we continue to add additional data as time goes by.

Kelechi Chikere

Kelechi on for Michael Yee. Just a couple here. First on LUXTURNA. Can you provide us with any details on how many patients are currently in the queue ready to be treated? And I have a follow-up after that.

John Furey

I think, Michael, at this time, it's premature for us to sort of guide in respect how many patients we have. As mentioned earlier, we're still working through, it's very early. We probably have about two months of work where we've been able to actively engage with patients that we had previously identified. And we're working to, again, as I said, their genetic confirmation, their clinical eligibility and, indeed, in the coverage that they have for insurers. So at this time, we're not in a position to identify how much of that bolus are truly eligible for treatment. And I suspect it will be in the second quarter where we'll be able to give you some more color on that.

Kelechi Chikere

Got it, okay. My second question related to your heme program. Currently, the data suggests a lot of intra as well as inter-patient variability. What gives you confidence that the current cohorts will show a bit less variability and possibly meaningful higher factory levels with longer duration of follow-up?

Katherine High

So in terms of dose response, Michael, as you know, we've been working with the AAV vectors for a long time. And all of our experience in preclinical models teaches that there is a dose response. As you and I have discussed before, we chose to do narrow dose escalations between those cohorts in hemophilia A and we've talked about some of the reasons for that. When you do twofold dose escalation in the therapeutic that can vary as much as threefold at the same dose we've shown in hemophilia B. It is not surprising that you don't see dramatic changes in plateau levels at a twofold dose change. So I think it's very important for all of us to wait and take a look at the data as we continue to dose escalate and to fill up the dose cohorts. So I think your other question was about inter, intra-patient variability. And I'm going to add about that is that, again, with tincture of time, I think at the next disclosure of data, you will understand that the kinetics of this factor VIII vector is similar to what we've seen for factor IX.

Huidong Wang

Maybe just a quick follow-up regarding the hemophilia A. Kathy, just wondering, will you provide additional color on the dosing? And how long do you think we need to wait in order to understand? And then any concerns about the capsid?

Katherine High

Well, so first of all, no. We don't have any particular concerns about the capsid from the data that we've presented at ASH. And I would just remind you and I think this is really very important. Our first dose of 5 x 10^11, which is low, provided circulating levels of factor VIII that were completely sufficient to allow people to stop prophylaxis and not experiencing bleed So we chose, I think, the right dose to begin the dose escalation. And as I mentioned before, we also chose to do narrow dosing intervals out of a concern for safety. I mean, you're asking about when will we have -- I'm sorry, you asked something at the beginning. When will we have greater clarity. And as we've said, we expect to disclose more data in either the second or third quarter of this year.

Huidong Wang

I see. And another quick follow-up regarding the hemophilia B program. So how do you see the competitive landscape evolving in giving some competitors already plan to enter Phase III trial?

Jeffrey Marrazzo

I think with respect to hemophilia B, so just to reiterate kind of where we are, we are now working to complete the enrollment of up to five additional patients using this enhanced manufacturing process, and we expect to complete that in the first quarter. We also expect that we'll complete our portion of the activities on the clinical side this summer and complete the transition of the program to Pfizer. And we also announced, obviously, this morning, that we have also agreed to make an additional [indiscernible] material that can be used by Pfizer to begin Phase III. I think with respect to sort of the competitive landscape and the Phase III timing, I think that's a question better answered by Pfizer.

Huidong Wang

Okay. Just one last quick question regarding the Pompe program. Can you remind us which vector you would use for clinical development?

Jeffrey Marrazzo

We have not indicated that yet. I suspect that's something that we'll talk about as we get further in the program and complete our IND-enabling work.

Martin Auster

I guess a couple of follow-ups on heme. One following up Gena's question and one following up Phil's question from earlier. Kathy, maybe on heme, as the cohorts are filling out. Are you thinking differently about kind of go-forward Phase III decisions both on dose and also in terms of timing of when you can make that election relative to how you were able to kind of come to that decision-making process with the hem B program? If you can maybe just kind of juxtapose if there are any differences in terms of kind of the number of patients you want to see or the duration you want to follow up before making decisions based on anything you've seen from the ASH updates?

And then secondly, following up on Phil's question. Understanding that there's no plans to alter the protocol at this time in the future, if there was interest in exploring a higher dose, I know you've studied SPK-8011 in nonhuman primates at higher dose levels. I just want to confirm that you've got sufficient kind of data from a preclinical perspective to allow you to move forward and just maybe to understand the protocol of expanding the IND to include higher-dose cohorts, what would that look like from a time-line perspective?

Katherine High

So to take your first question on what sort of numbers and durability or duration or follow-up are we looking for prior to formulating plans for Phase III, I would say I do not see a difference between hemophilia B and hemophilia A for that. So to the extent that your dose cohorts demonstrate the confidence in the product, I don't think we would see a difference in the numbers of people or the duration of follow-up.

Jeffrey Marrazzo

And maybe I just want to add to that. Which is that today's announcement of breakthrough therapy designation allows us to engage now, early and often, with the regulators in that discussion as opposed to being what you might traditionally could see for other products. We're just sort of waiting for formal end of Phase II meetings. And so I think that, to Kathy's point, it's similar to hem b, and we have the advantage like with hem b, again, of having breakthrough designation.

Katherine High

And I think your second question was, if you wanted to go higher, what would you do?

Jeffrey Marrazzo

Do you have the data?

Katherine High

So our preclinical data, I think, would support a higher dose. But at this point, we have no plans to amend the protocol to go higher.

Martin Auster

That makes sense. Could you align with the process would be with FDA in terms of the time line and kind of the back-and-forth that we acquired if you did elect to do that, following future update/updates?

Katherine High

Okay. As a hypothetical, what I would tell you is this. They already have on file from us, preclinical data that would support higher dosing. So I don't think additional preclinical data would be required. So it would be a question of amending the protocol.

Joseph Schwartz

So regarding Pompe gene therapy. What is the key to achieve sufficient glycosylation of GA enzyme, which is expressed in the liver from a gene therapy so that it can reach in clear lysosomes of glycogen? Could you talk about how you would expect to achieve this with the gene therapy in particular? Is this driven by manufacturing nuances or how otherwise would you be able to achieve the post-translational modifications if you think that, that's important.

Katherine High

So what I would say at first is that the preclinical data would support the notion that GAA made and hepatocytes is functional in clearing stored glycogen in the animal models. I'm going to ask Dr. Mingozzi if you would like to elaborate on that. This is Federico Mingozzi, the Chief Scientific Officer of Spark.

Federico Mingozzi

Basically, there's no -- there are no nuances in manufacturing of the vector that could alter the glycosylation of the GAA produced by hepatocytes. But the hepatocyte is one of the cells that naturally produce GAA. And from the preclinical data that we have generated, we have good evidence that only the protein is secreted in circulation and is fully active. But also this is taken up by all peripheral tissues, including the muscle and even the nervous tissues. So I think as far as glycosylation and update for the protein, we see no issue with the liver [indiscernible] GAA.

Joseph Schwartz

Okay, great. And then this is sort of a tangential question, but I'd be really interested in hearing your thoughts. Since recently, there was some concern caused by the safety of certain modified AAV9 vectors in preclinical research published by James Wilson at UPenn. I was wondering, given your expertise, if we could get your views on these findings and what they mean for the gene therapy field given the nature of the modifications that he made relative to those with you and others make with the vectors which are in clinical pipelines now?

Katherine High

Well, let me just make a couple of statements about that. I think in the early days of gene therapy that there was more concern about these kinds of reports. And you may not remember this, but I remember that in the early 2000s, for example, when there was an initial report from Mark Sands about mice that he had dosed with neonates with high doses of AAV. The FDA actually asked everyone doing AAV studies to put those on pause while they investigated things more thoroughly. I think that from the vantage point of 16 or so years later, with a great deal more experience with AAV that now you see a much more measured and, let's say, specific response from the HSC. So despite these reports, which delineated significant toxicities in animals that Dr. Wilson had infused with very high doses of vector, 100 fold higher or more than what we used in hemophilia.

We did not see any sort of response. And I think that what this underscores is that for every vector, it really has specific characteristics at that manufacturing site and so forth. And so it's not easy to just take data and extrapolate it to every other sponsor. And you see for example that there was no pause in the work that's going on for spinal muscular atrophy where very high doses were being used. So I think that marks an increasing sophistication and understanding on the part of the regulators that there can be characteristics of a specific vectors for a specific site of manufacturing that may not have general applicability because we know, for example, that doses at least as high as that have been infused into infants with SMA with no similar reported outcomes.

Carter Gould

Congrats on the breakthrough designation this morning. Most of my questions have been answered already. But I guess just a clarification question. I saw the longer-term follow-up clinical trial effect of the -- the other day. And I guess, should we just think about this as just really just that just allowing it for a follow-up beyond a year? And I guess, I hope we shouldn't read anything into the enrollments, the 100-patient enrollment that was sort of offered up in there. And then, I guess, separately, thanks for all the color on the Pompe program. Any other key milestones for the pipeline we should -- beyond hemophilia and LUXTURNA we should keep in mind for 2018?

Katherine High

So let me take your question about the long-term follow-up first. The way most of these trials are performed is that there is a 1 year period of fairly intensive follow-up. And then it's actually useful to be able to transfer people to a long-term follow-up protocol, which is lower intensity, and frankly, lower risk. And so this is the way we typically do all of this liver-directed gene therapy protocols. And so you're referring to the possibility of transferring as many as 100 people. So whether it's Phase I/II or Phase III, the long-term follow-up protocol is essentially the same. So your second question was about, I think it was about catalysts around GAA.

Jeffrey Marrazzo

Pipeline. Yes. So we said that we -- as we mentioned earlier that we'll have -- we expect to complete the IND-enabling work for the Pompe program this year and we will provide updates as we get to that point. And then with respect to other programs in the pipeline, there are additional programs in the pipeline that we are progressing. And we will, as those get to the point where they're getting closer to the clinic where we have clarity where we can provide insight onto their clinical time line, we will provide update on this.

Raju Prasad

I wanted to look external ones. I think, John, you mentioned that you had agreed in principle on a couple of the issues with Medicaid rebates and pricing. Can you just kind of give a high-level commentary on I know you're trying to go higher rebates for the 30-day time point and maybe lower rebates on Medicaid best price for the later one. And also, as far as splitting up the payments, I mean, how long of a time line are you thinking about splitting it up over the 5 year, 10 year? Can you just give us some high-level commentary on that?

John Furey

Yes. Thank you, Raju. I won't go necessarily into the depth of the rebates. I think we will wait for the conclusion in the discussions there. But from a clinical perspective, I want to give you our perspective is on initial treatment, we would expect some form of payment and then using FST, we would have a first time measurement some time between 30 and 90 days, demonstrating immediate efficacy. And then we would look at a further measurement out around the 30 month point where also we will be looking at a potential payment again. So it's based on 30 to 90 days of immediate impact. And then the second part of the pay-for-performance is out of 30 months. That's the general construct in which we're thinking about with the CMS. And obviously, we got a lot of work to go through the modalities of how you make that operate at a state level.

Raju Prasad

Okay. And then one on Pompe. Have you disclosed the capsid that you're using? Is it going to be a novel one? So just 100, 200 that you used in hemophilia? Or is that a completely different capsid? And then on the transgene, I think there's been some data on liver hybrid promoters being potentially better than liver-directed promoters. Is there anything you could -- any detail you could provide on that from your perspective?

Katherine High

So first of all, we have not disclosed the capsid yet. And I think your second question was, are we using a liver-specific promoter? But we really haven't -- so the published preclinical data shows a liver-specific promoter, right? Do you want to add to that?

Federico Mingozzi

No. I think the question was about the recent data published on the hybrid promoter driving superior therapeutic efficacy. But it's just a different approach that still will require high-vector doses. Our approach is to have secretable transgene so we can actually use the liver to produce the enzyme that -- which has been taken up by other tissues.

Vincent Chen

One more on hemophilia A. As you've dug deeper into the results that were presented at ASH and the additional patients treated, how does this enhance your understanding of what happened with the patients who had late increase in factor level or dips in factor level? What's the latest thinking on these and what is it likely to represent?

Jeffrey Marrazzo

I think Kathy made a reference to this before. But let me just make a more general comment, which is that what we expect to see with our vectors and the setting of a disease like hemophilia is that after a period of increasing factor activity that a patient's levels reached a steady state. And that typically occurs we've seen around 12 weeks, and we give or take something around 12 weeks. And then thereafter, the levels are stable. We've obviously seen that as we've demonstrated and published longer-term follow-up data with SPK-9001 in hemophilia B with the benefit of additional time and analysis, we expect to see the same pattern with SPK-8011 in hemophilia A.

Matthew Luchini

Two for me on LUXTURNA. So first, I guess just as maybe a point of clarification. I wanted to confirm that the 7 centers that you talked about earlier are going to be up and running effectively at the time of product launch next quarter. That's, I think, a little bit more than what we've heard previously where you think it was closer to 3 to 4. And if I misheard that, when should we expect those to come online? And then secondly, I know you're not providing guidance on patient numbers or bullish or anything like that. But maybe can you provide some directional color on how maybe the cadence of enrollment in your ID YOUR IRD program has evolved or shifted since -- maybe first since the ad com and ultimately since LUXTURNA's approval.

John Furey

Okay. Thank you, Matt. Let me take the first question in regard to the treatment centers. We have seven centers that we're currently in discussions with in terms of both training and setting up the necessary surgical arrangements and entering into the necessary contracting discussions. Right now, we feel we would have the vast majority of those probably available at launch. And there will be some that will additionally, come on to the second quarter. So I think the guidance of 3 to 4 is pretty good at launch. And then we would bring the remaining 3 to 4 later on as we go through quarter two.

We don't believe that the availability treatment centers will get in the way of being able to look after eligible patients. So I think that's the key point. Your second question was regarding some additional color on ID YOUR IRD and in regard to patient eligibility. I think I mentioned in my remarks that we've moved from an extended panel of almost 31 genes to a 1-gene panel test because post-licensure, we can target RPE65. So we have migrated our work with the various IRD specialists across the country and the ophthalmology community to focus in on this 1-gene test. We have seen a significant pickup. We'd characterize it probably in the region of three to fourfold increase in request for kits and for testing. So we're very encouraged post-launch in terms of the receptivity to patients finding out, do they have the genetic deficit for RPE65.

So that's going very well. And just to give you some additional color post-approval and post -- and as you go into launch, we have had almost 2000 inquiries into our patient services hotline, which again gives you an indication of the interest. Now obviously, not all 2,000 of those patients are necessarily going to be RPE65 patients. But I just gave you some indication of the interest of patients with a wide range of inherited retinal diseases in terms of understanding their potential for treatment. And then just generally in terms of the ID YOUR IRD and identification of eligible patients is one additional piece of color beyond what I've said earlier is that it is confirming for us as we go through the early work that the vast majority of these patients are LCA patients or younger patients that's just additional piece of color. But I think the second quarter is a good time for us to give you a broader update on how that patient interaction, that additional ID YOUR IRD testing and indeed how we're finding out in regard to clinical eligibility. I think it's probably best that we continue our work, and we come back to you in the second quarter in terms of how we see that initial bolus providing a pipeline of patients.

Kennen MacKay

I was wondering, if you're not giving guidance on LUXTURNA for the initial year here, can you maybe discuss some of the factors that are at play relating to, I guess the prevention of giving guidance here and some of the sort of headwinds or tailwinds throughout the year? And then secondly, and maybe this is out of your hands, but at this point, but we're just wondering if you could sort of walk us through to where things stand with the EMA with for approval of LUXTURNA.

Jeffrey Marrazzo

I think we said with maybe on the second part, with respect to EMA, we expect to have an action on third quarter of this year. We mentioned that we've already had the necessary audits, and those have been completed successfully both in our facilities as well as the trial sites. We have in front of us the GMP audits and there's additional work on providing questions in response to typical questions that you get through the process that's in front of us. So there's a couple of things that are in front of us but we, again, feel good about where we are and have given that indication in the third quarter of this year. Stephen, do you want to take the third question?

Stephen Webster

Yes. I think Ken and there's a number of, as you've said, factors in play that made guidance difficult. You've heard throughout the calls, the first gene therapy for genetic disease, this is the first pharmaceutical agent for an inherited retinal disease. We've got innovative payer models that we are working through with the payers. And I think at this point, we just don't know enough about the launch metrics to provide guidance. So we're going to watch, we're going to see how it evolves and as appropriate down the road, we'll start giving a little more guidance and clarity on the thoughts about how we're approaching this market.

Kennen MacKay

Fair enough. And maybe just a follow-up on that. Can you maybe help us with, I guess, from your perspective sort of what the major lever here is? Is it sort of having the CMS waiver come through or signing on additional payers? Or what is -- I guess, what -- in your eyes, what is sort of the major uncertainty as it relates to forecasting the year of sales?

John Furey

I think the major factors for us is not a question of uncertainty, it's a question of what are we seeing is coming through from the bolus of initial patients. It takes time purely just to get the genetic tests confirmed, check eligibility. The payer coverage, we're working through that. The cadence on the payer coverage and the development of medical policies is exactly as we anticipated. So we don't see any roadblocks right now in respect to medical coverage. I think it's just time for us to work through a very unique cohort of patients for whom there's been no pharmacological treatment and working with a medical community who have not had a pharmacological treatment for inherited retinal disease. So we need to retire some of the uncertainty just in terms of the paltry of patients.

And I think we'll be in a much better position, as I said in quarter two, to give some broader estimates of how that bolus of patients is coming through, and indeed, how we feel about the pipeline fill for additional patients coming from the community that are either previously not clinically or genetically diagnosed. So there's no major impediments or uncertainties. Just time to get through to understanding what is the number of eligible patients from this initial bolus.

Bin Lu

This is Bin Lu on for Benjamin. I just have one here on the voretigene licensing front. So given that you have already done a deal with Novartis, and that it appears many more companies want to enter the gene therapy space, we have seen a deal land this morning. So just wondering, going forward, what's your strategy or your plan for your other pipeline products beyond LUXTURNA?

Jeffrey Marrazzo

I think at this time, we have no further plans to specifically discuss at this point. We have said, for example, with respect to hemophilia A, that we intend, as we've said even, and have been consistent, frankly, since 2014, that we intend to develop that ourselves. And obviously, the other programs that you're aware of that are in the clinic. Obviously, I already have a partnership and Pfizer where we have one establish an Novartis. So there's nothing else to discuss at this point.

Difei Yang

Just a couple of quick ones on LUXTURNA. Would you share your thoughts with regard to what's your expectation on the patient -- on the payers for the patients? So roughly what percent of the business you think will be government pay versus commercial?

John Furey

Thank you, Difei. I would suggest that we would expect to see a reasonable split along the lines of 50-50 for commercial versus government payers. That's our hypothesis at the moment.

Difei Yang

So then a quick follow-up on the logistics time line. So roughly when everything is operationalized, what's your typical expectation with regards to the time line from identifying a patient to the patient receiving treatment?

John Furey

Yes. And I would show a distinction as to where we are now as we set up the apparatus across the spectrum of treatment, across treatment centers, identification to a more steady state time line. I would suggest that the time line from identification to treatment could be between 3 to 6 months. And the only reason I put a range on that is there could be a component of seasonality, particularly for younger patients whom parents may want to treat them during school holidays are in those types of circumstances. So we are suggesting that in a steady state, probably in the region of 3 to 6 months will be a time line from identification to treatment.

Jeffrey Marrazzo

I just want to say thank you, again, for joining us this morning. We appreciate you joining the call, and we look forward to providing additional updates as we progress throughout the year. Thank you, and see you all [indiscernible].

