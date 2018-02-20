Superior Energy Services' (SPN) CEO David Dunlap on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) Q4 2017 Earnings Call February 20, 2018 9:00 AM ET

Good day, and welcome to the Superior Energy Services Fourth Quarter 2017 Earnings Conference Call.

Paul Vincent

Good morning and thank you for joining Superior Energy's fourth quarter 2017 conference call. With me today are Superior's President and CEO, Dave Dunlap; our CFO, Robert Taylor, incoming CFO, Westy Ballard, and incoming Chief Accounting Officer, James Spexarth.

With that, I'll turn the call over to Dave Dunlap.

David Dunlap

Thank you, Paul, and good morning to everyone listening to our call today. We'll begin with a brief review of the fourth quarter activity. Robert will discuss the segment results, and I'll wrap up with thoughts on strategy and outlook before turning the call over to Q&A.

For the fourth quarter of 2017, Superior Energy generated revenue of $497 million, adjusted EBITDA of $71 million, and adjusted net loss from continuing operations of $51 million or $0.33 per share.

Throughout 2017, we emphasized the word transition in our commentary as we believed much of the lag between increased activity and profitability in U.S. land markets was caused by the welcome challenges we faced due to a significant increase in customer demand following a protracted industry decline.

We believe that much of the drag caused by transition from downturn to recovery will be behind us as we progress through the first half of 2018. The operating efficiencies gained from reduced transitory friction are critical to improving profitability this year, as activity levels are expected to grow at a more moderate pace than the growth rates we observed in 2017.

As evidenced by our fourth quarter results, U.S. land profitability improved sharply as these markets began to become more efficient and pricing and utilization levels continued to improve. Although fourth quarter results were improved, and as a number of our competitors have noted prior to this call, activity levels did slow as they traditionally do, as we approach the end of the year.

It is reasonable for listeners to assume that the first quarter of 2018 began at these year-end activity levels and were further exacerbated by seasonality and winter weather in January. Our expectations are for activity to improve throughout the first quarter and to enter the second quarter at a very strong runrate.

EBITDA growth in U.S. land markets was driven primarily by pressure pumping. As many listeners are aware, we spent much of 2017 aligning ourselves with customers we believe will be highly efficient as they ramp their operations. We also spent money reactivating idle equipment and expanding our supply chain and logistics capabilities.

This impacted profitability over the short-term, but positioned us to benefit greatly should our assumptions regarding customer activity levels and pressure pumping supply demand balance prove accurate. As we began to observe during the fourth quarter, once we have our high quality assets deployed with preferred customers and non-reoccurring cost abates, profitability can expand sharply.

A large number of customers of ours begin to source their own proppant during the quarter resulting in a decreased revenue of approximately $19 million. Despite the decline in revenue from proppant sales, our adjusted EBITDA for the segment grew by greater than 50%. Proppant sales are generally low margin for us and we expect to see more customers with multiyear visibility on their shale inventory and project management move to secure more of the economics of their supply chain over time.

Ultimately, we believe our customers will place more value on service reliability and execution, which is where we excel than on commodity procurement. Also in U.S. land markets, demand strengthened for premium drill pipe and bottom hole assemblies as lateral length continues to compel operators to enhance their well designs.

Coiled tubing and pressure control also demonstrated strong sequential activity growth. Elsewhere, in the Gulf of Mexico, as we expected, results were lower sequentially. This is primarily a result of lower completion tools activity after a strong third quarter which saw a large sand control project reach peak activity.

Like most Gulf of Mexico businesses, completion tools are project-oriented and we try to provide the best visibility we can as to the near-term direction of activity. Also in the Gulf of Mexico, we suspended a subsea well intervention project due to the failure of a sub-contracted control system.

As listeners maybe aware, this intervention tool is a technology developed in-house that met numerous engineering and commercial milestones over the past several years.

While this setback will push further commercialization efforts into the future, we view the challenges faced during the quarter as not insurmountable and part of the growing pains of a new product development. We are committed to the success of this technology and will provide further updates on its development in the future.

International markets improved during the quarter driven by higher levels of onshore well intervention work, particularly in Latin America. We are encouraged by customer sentiment in Latin American markets and have an improved outlook for the year ahead.

We appreciate that investors are confronted with many unknowns as they consider a host of variable as that could pose challenges to the oil field services industry over the next several years.

What should be evident from our fourth quarter results is how a well-run, diversified oilfield services company can manage the early stages of industry recovery and be positioned to achieve increased levels of profitability in the next phase of recovery.

I’ll now turn the call over to Robert for our fourth quarter financial review.

Robert Taylor

Thank you, Dave. In discussing our operating segments, all sequential comparisons are being made to our third quarter 2017 results. Fourth quarter results were adjusted to exclude the impact of special items which were disclosed in our earnings release.

In addition, effective as of fourth quarter 2017, corporate expenses are now being reported separately. Previously, these costs were allocated to reportable segments. Corporate costs included expenses related to support functions, corporate salaries and benefits and stock-based compensation expenses.

All prior period segment information has been restated accordingly. The revised segment measure is more closely aligned with how the company organizes and manages its business. Drilling Products and Services segment revenue increased 3% to $79 million resulting in breakeven adjusted income from operations.

US land increased 4% to $35 million, Gulf of Mexico revenue decreased 3% to $22 million, and International revenue increased 7% to $22 million.

In the Onshore Completions and Workover Services segment, which is comprised of product lines that exclusively serve U.S. land markets, revenue decreased 6% to $233 million. The sequential revenue decrease is primarily the result of a large pressure pumping customer beginning to source its own proppant during the quarter.

Proppant sales revenue is generally a low margin item for Superior Energy and despite lower revenue, higher pricing and lower cost led to improved sequential pressure pumping profitability. The segment recorded an adjusted loss from operations of $10 million compared to an adjusted loss from operations of $21 million in the third quarter.

Our Production Services segment revenue increased 21% to $118 million, resulting in an adjusted loss from operations of $6 million compared to an adjusted loss from operations of $13 million in the third quarter.

U.S. land revenue increased 37% to $55 million, as utilization and pricing trends continued to improve particularly in our coiled tubing and pressure control service lines. Gulf of Mexico revenue increased 21% to $20 million due to increased activity on the shelf.

International revenue increased 6% to $43 million due to higher demand for our well intervention services in Latin America.

In the Technical Solutions segment, revenue decreased 19% to $67 million, resulting in adjusted income from operations of $3 million compared to adjusted income from operations of $13 million in the third quarter.

U.S. land revenue decreased 10% to $8 million. Gulf of Mexico revenue decreased 35% to $34 million primarily due to the anticipated lower completion tools activity after a large-scale project concluded in the quarter. International revenue increased 12% to $25 million, primarily due to increased well control activity.

Turning to the balance sheet, our debt-to-capital ratio at the end of the quarter was approximately 53%, and our total debt at the quarter end remained $1.3 billion. We ended the quarter with $172 million in cash.

During the quarter, we extended our revolving credit facility maturity to 2022 with a $300 million asset-based revolving credit facility.

We also recorded a pretax charge of $4.2 million for the reduction in value of assets during the fourth quarter.

Capital expenditures during the quarter were approximately $55 million and total 2017 capital expenditures were $165 million. For 2018, we expect CapEx to approximate $225 million.

Before turning the call back to Dave, here are a few modeling related items. G&A for the quarter was $69 million, below the lower-end of our guidance, primarily due to lower compensation, employee benefit related expenses and one-time discrete items.

We expect first quarter G&A to be in the range of $75 million to $79 million. For the full year 2017, G&A of $296 million was approximately 15% lower than G&A in 2016. We expect DD&A to be in the range of $105 million to $110 million.

First quarter interest expense is expected to be in the range of $25 million to $27 million. During the fourth quarter, as a result of the new tax legislation, we recorded a provisional income tax of $76 million related to the remeasurement of certain deferred tax balances. In addition, we recorded other discrete items which impacted our tax rate for the quarter by about 13%.

Our adjusted effective tax rate for the year was 30%. We expect the rate for 2018 to be within a range of 17% to 21%. This represents a preliminary analysis of our forecasted tax rate provision. The rates are subject to change as we continue our analysis of the recent tax law changes.

As we announced in January, I am retiring and this is my last earnings call as CFO of Superior Energy with what maybe the worst downturn in our industry’s history clearly behind us, I believe now it’s the right time to step down from my position as CFO. I am thankful for the 22 years I’ve served as CFO and truly thankful for the wonderful people who work at the company. I will miss all of you very much and know that you continue to make Superior Energy an incredible company to work – with which to work.

Both Westy Ballard and Jamie Spexarth are accomplished leaders and I anticipate a long and successful career for them in their new roles and wish them both the best of luck.

Thank you. And I'll turn the call over to Dave for closing comments.

David Dunlap

Thanks, Robert, and congratulations on your retirement. One of the biggest challenges we face as leaders involve succession and creating a environment where those who follow us can excel. Not only have you been a great leader who has exemplified our values over your career, you’ve built a first-class finance organization that will allow Westy and Jamie to transition into their new roles seamlessly. Thank you for your service.

If 2017 can be described as a year of transition, we see 2018 being a year of improving oilfield efficiency, which should boost operational and financial performance. With activity levels expected to grow at a more moderate pace than last year, and with substantially less reactivation of equipment, personnel and supply chain, we expect a steadier operational environment as the year unfolds.

This isn’t to imply that we won’t encounter challenges related to increased activity levels, but we do believe their impact on profitability will be less severe than last year. We’ve been very clear throughout the downturn that we were positioning ourselves for the inevitable recovery that would follow.

With clear signs of recovery and an improving environment, I feel confident in stating that we have been successful in putting the right people and service lines in the right places ahead of this recovery.

While we appreciate that macroeconomic concerns continue to abound in the investment community, it is increasingly difficult to ignore the visibility we and those same investors should have on how 2018 will unfold. Clearly, our success this year will be driven by U.S. land market exposure and most of our initial capital spending will be focused in the U.S. and weighted towards the first half of the year.

We are also activating 150,000 horsepower during the first half of the year with approximately one-third of that being delivered during the first quarter. As I mentioned, we believe that operational efficiency will be the headline this year. We expect per fleet pressure pumping EBITDA to average $15 million or more for the year implying profitability improvement throughout 2018.

Our U.S. land products offering is diversified and we expect non-pressure pumping U.S. land services to continue to progressively benefit from longer lateral lengths and higher intensity completions. As a result, we expect total U.S. land EBITDA margins to be in the low to mid 20% range by mid-year with room to improve from there.

Shifting to the Gulf of Mexico, we do not expect that market recovery will be evident in 2018. While we are encouraged that customers are beginning to discuss the importance of the Gulf, it will take some time until that discussion translates to spending.

Although we have no expectations of near-term rig count additions and expect the lower average year-over-year operating rig count, we believe that renewed oil price strength, improving commentary from major operators and recently announced discoveries are encouraging signs for the Gulf of Mexico beyond 2018.

In our Technical Solutions segment, we’ve noted for several quarters now that a substantial completion tools project which benefited us in 2017 is unlikely to repeat in 2018 to a similar degree. While there are always opportunities that can arise for this business, our expectations are for a slower year. Less impactful in magnitude is our subsea well intervention tool.

As noted, we suspended a project during the fourth quarter after a subcontracted control panel failed during operations. We are preparing an alternative control system owned and operated by us and expect to resume commercial operations during the second half of 2018.

Internationally, the second half of 2017 was marked by subtle improvement in land market well intervention activity and as of now, we expect international end-markets to remain improved during 2018. We are closely monitoring international customer plans for both land and offshore markets and we’ll revise our expectation should spending levels move higher.

It is our goal to demonstrate higher returns and profitability during this portion of the cycle than in prior cycles, which listeners may use for comparative purposes. We are also committed to reducing debt levels over time and believe that we will demonstrate free cash flow growth in the second half of 2018 that will provide investors clear line of sight on how we will achieve portions of that debt reduction.

So what’s the punch line? Despite uncertainty around the seemingly endless macroeconomic concerns that may cause investors to be cautious about investing in energy, we feel we have set ourselves for 2018 performance that will surpass current investor expectations.

In addition, I believe that Superior Energy’s diverse geographic footprint positions us for an upcycle that out last the North American recovery, accentuating our attractiveness as an investment opportunity.

With that, our prepared remarks are completed. Operator, please open the line for Q&A.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you, Mr. Dunlap. [Operator Instructions] We shall take our first question from Marc Bianchi of Cowen. Please go ahead, sir.

Marc Bianchi

Thank you. Congratulations on the solid quarter. I guess, first question I have has to do with the CapEx for 2018, up a bit from where you were in 2017. I’m curious if you could give some more color as to where that’s going to be allocated. It sounded like maybe a little bit of it’s front-end loaded but I am just looking for a little more color there.

David Dunlap

Yes, sure Mark. It is definitely first half of the year loaded. And I think what you can expect is that the biggest portion of that overall CapEx is related to capital maintenance. So I think in the range of $180 million of that is related to capital – maintenance capital and the remaining portion is expansion that I would say is primarily related to drill pipe and predominantly in the U.S. land market where we are now out of – sold out of 4.5 inch drill pipe and there is still significant demand.

On the maintenance capital side, just to add a bit of color, the biggest single item is related to fracture and we’ve been pretty clear in telling the market that they should expect in the range of $70 million to $100 million a year in cost from us in order to maintain a fleet of 750,000. I think you can expect that into perpetuity.

Marc Bianchi

Okay. And the expectation to be, I guess, free cash positive in the second half, I think it’s how you phrase that Dave. Is there an expectation to be free cash positive or neutral for the full year in light of the CapEx?

David Dunlap

Yes, the expectation is to be free cash flow positive for the entire year and the only reason why we made this distinction is that, with capital spending where it is in the first half of the year and I would expect first half to be overweighed with CapEx that most of the free cash flow that we are going to generate this year happens in the third and fourth quarter.

Marc Bianchi

Sure, okay. If I could just slide one more in it, as it relates to the outlook for first quarter, it sounds like the pressure pumping business continues to chug along, maybe less exposure to some of the issues we’ve heard about with sand because you’ve got customers handling the sand more.

But, if I think about the Gulf of Mexico piece, probably going to be a headwind as it goes into first quarter just because of the absence of those two businesses that were benefiting fourth quarter. Could we still see first quarter EBITDA higher than fourth quarter given the strength in pressure pumping?

David Dunlap

So, I mean, I think that, as the fourth quarter progressed and maybe I should use the term regressed, I mean it started very strong in October, the revenue and margin in that business tapered a bit in November, but then sliding off some in December as we see the normal seasonality. I kind of think of the overall U.S. land business in Q1 as being kind of mirror image of Q4.

And in Gulf of Mexico, we’ve pointed out that the sand control project had really – we had very little benefit in the fourth quarter and on the well intervention tool that we took out of service we really didn’t have any benefit in the fourth quarter either. So, typically, you get some seasonality in the Gulf in Q1 though. And I think you can’t ignore the seasonal nature of the Gulf of Mexico and the fact that a lot of our intervention-oriented product lines typically are a bit slower.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question is from Marshall Adkins of Raymond James. Please go ahead, sir.

Marshall Adkins

Good morning guys. Let's stay on that sand situation, obviously, several people talked about the rail problems and getting sand on – you guess largely your customers largely provide the sand. Are you seeing any delays at all in getting jobs done, because of the rail problems at this stage?

David Dunlap

Marshall, I can’t say that we have seen delays specifically related to the rail problems, but – here is how I would describe this and I mean, I think you got to think back on 2017 and a lot of commentary that we made on – during 2017 about general supply chain inefficiencies. And so, now the topic as yours seems to be rail coming from the north with northern white sand.

But listen, we’ve had challenges on locations during the course of the year with coiled tubing that gets left in the well that we are trying to frac or perforating guns that get lost in a well we are trying to frac. I describe all of this in kind of the same category. I mean, these are general market inefficiencies that are a result of an extreme change in activity that we’ve seen over the course of the last year and I think the this sand issue is very similar to that.

Marshall Adkins

Okay. Let me shift gears on the DPS segment. Much improved margins there. You talked about being out of 4.5 inch, walk me through what’s really going on there. Things seem to be getting a lot better, just give us a little more color on what you are seeing in the drilling side?

David Dunlap

Yes, so, I mean, the two technologies that are really driving our performance in that segment are the premium drill pipe and bottom hole assemblies and both of those product lines are very much leverage to lateral length in the U.S and also to hole size. So as we see operators expanding lateral length and going out to two mile plus laterals, typically they are doing it with a larger hole size as well.

And so, both of those factors really are driving higher demand for those down hole rental tools that are associated with drilling those highly deviated and lateral wells. And I don’t think that lateral length is something that we expect to see decline. I mean, I think if anything we see lateral length on average continue to increase during the course of the year that’s going to drive higher demand for our larger premium drill pipe and for bottom hole assemblies.

As the next leg of this is offshore. Remember that’s a product line that prior to about 2012, we really didn’t have a lot of exposure to in the U.S. land market. Most of our revenue and earnings in those two technologies came from deepwater and offshore markets and although as you heard in our commentary we are not too optimistic about deepwater activity increases during 2018, operating leverage in that segment really becomes revealed when deepwater rigs start to go back to work.

Operator

Our next question is from Chase Mulvehill of Wolfe Research. Please go ahead sir.

Chase Mulvehill

Hey, good morning, Dave.

David Dunlap

Hi, Chase.

Chase Mulvehill

Hey, I guess, quick question on pressure pumping. I think if I heard you right, you said $15 million per fleet of EBITDA on average for 2018, is that correct?

David Dunlap

That’s right.

Chase Mulvehill

Okay. Maybe, where does that stand in the fourth quarter? How close were you to $15 million per fleet?

David Dunlap

Yes, still – we still got a little ways to go before we get to $15 million. I mean, I think if you go back and look at the past few quarters, I’ll tell you there was noise in Q2 and there was noise in Q3. Q4 becomes kind of a reasonable starting point I think for you to look at a quarter that’s not really full of a lot of noise for us.

And I would expect kind of just gradual expansion of that EBITDA per fleet in the first quarter and in the second quarter again and we think it continues to expand in the third and fourth quarter. And, as we said in our commentary, we thought that $15 million per fleet was kind of an average for the year. So, it does progress from Q4 all the way through the fourth quarter of 2018.

Chase Mulvehill

Okay. And then…

David Dunlap

Pretty straight-line.

Chase Mulvehill

Okay. The 150,000 horsepower, I think you said a third of that will start up in the first quarter and the rest of it will start up in the second quarter. What’s caused the delay? If I remember correctly, this was supposed to be kind of an early 2018 ramp for the 150,000, what’s causing the delay there? And should we expect any kind of lingering cost with kind of the push outs in the start ups.

David Dunlap

I don’t think you should, I mean, I don’t know that it’s really significantly delayed from what our early thoughts were. I mean, clearly there has been some tightness on certain components in the fracture and equipment supply chain. But, I can’t even point to big delays that we are having with this 150,000 horsepower as a result of components.

We thought it would be in the first half of 2018 and it’s kind of working out that way. So think about one of those fleets going to work in the first quarter and the remaining horsepower at work at some point during the second quarter.

But all – certainly all of it to work by the end of the second quarter and we do think that that’s probably – putting a 150,000 horsepower out, we believe that we are ultimately are going to get closer to four fleets out of that and so, taking some of the horsepower that we have in the U.S. that’s kind of backup horsepower today, taking some of the less efficient equipment out of the fleet and having a fleet that is – what I would describe as maximum efficiency, think greater than 60% remaining useful life on 750,000 horsepower, we think that the result of that is about 16 fleets.

Operator

Our next question will be from Bill Herbert of Simmons. Please go ahead sir.

William Herbert

Good morning, Dave.

David Dunlap

Hey, Bill.

William Herbert

Given the reactivation of your 3000 horsepower, what should we expect with regard to onshore completion, workover services, the sequential revenue for first half of 2018?

David Dunlap

So, listen, revenue will still be somewhat impacted in the first quarter by sand and we do expect on average for the year to supply sand to about 25% of our fleets and I’d say that over the course of the past few months, we’ve been migrating to that point. So, we try to get really a pretty good heads up on this that don’t be surprised if revenue seems a bit flaky in the fourth quarter as we are not selling as much proppant as we have in the past.

But it does not have an impact on margins. And so, I would tell you, you need to be patient with this in the first quarter on revenue once again, but, I think that’s all kind of worked out by the time we get to the end of the first quarter and then revenue becomes a more easier benchmark for you to measure.

William Herbert

Okay. So, I understand that, but we are [Indiscernible] Q1, so it stand a reason that revenues are likely up in Q1 and they certainly will be up in Q2. And then, assuming that as correct, what potential incremental margins should we see from that increase?

David Dunlap

Yes, I mean, I think, listen, I would expect that we have somewhat higher revenue in fracturing in the first quarter than we did in the fourth quarter and think about incremental that are similar and consistent with what we have produced from Q3 and Q4. But it’s – the bigger revenue impact for us is clearly in the second quarter when we have the full breadth of those four additional frac fleets that are working by the end of the quarter.

Operator

Our next question is from Jud Bailey of Wells Fargo. Please go ahead sir.

Jud Bailey

Thanks, good morning. Wanted to follow-up on the Gulf of Mexico commentary if I could. Dave, as we kind of factor into some of the moving pieces, what’s going on with well intervention and the tapering down of some of the completion business? As you look at 2018, does it feel like 2018 revenues could be roughly flat with 2017 or do you have a good sense at how the year-over-year revenue progression could look for the Gulf?

David Dunlap

I mean, I think that, as we commented, I think if you look at overall average rig count, we would expect overall average rig count from 2017 to 2018 to be down some. But if you think about Q4 as kind of a runrate, we think Q4 is probably a reasonable proxy for the way 2018 progresses.

And, listen, I’ve been very encouraged by some of the announcements we’ve seen on discoveries from Shell and Chevron in the Gulf of Mexico. But that’s been so long since we’ve heard operators speak favorably about development opportunities in the Gulf. Not sure how that impacts 2018, I think it’s probably more of a 2019 benefit, but, we’ll see.

Jud Bailey

And just to follow-up on that, if 4Q is a good baseline as you get some well intervention work in the second half of the year, we should see revenue move up off of that base. That’s kind of the state revenue number of what - it was $76 million, is that the right way to think about it?

David Dunlap

Yes, I think that’s a reasonable way to think about it. I think with the intervention system, I think one thing you have to keep in mind, whether or not that’s Gulf of Mexico revenue or International revenue that we’ve had a lot of interest with a subsea intervention system outside of the Gulf of Mexico. So, I am not sure where that work will occur in the second half of 2018, but we do think the system will be operational.

Operator

Our next question is from Sean Meakim of JP Morgan Chase. Please go ahead sir.

Sean Meakim

Thank you. Good morning.

David Dunlap

Good morning.

Sean Meakim

So Dave, following up on some of the discussion around 2018, at this point do you see a path to profitability at maybe the EBIT line or even EPS at some point in 2018? Can you maybe just elaborate on some of the levers that could help you get from here to there?

David Dunlap

Are you talking about for the total year or for during the course of the year?

Sean Meakim

During the course of the year.

David Dunlap

Yes, I do. I mean, I think that as we get out to – and I don’t know if it’s in the second quarter or third quarter, but somewhere in that point, I think that we crossover to a point where we are EBIT positive then that will be nice to talk about positive earnings again.

Sean Meakim

Sure. Okay. Thinking about the shift in sand procurement to your customers, I know you recognizing clear margin, but the cost of some – if margin in real dollars can contribute that EBITDA per fleet, just curious I guess in those discussions with your customers, how successful have you been in terms of transferring from that loss pass through margin to the services side of your business?

I guess, in other words, are you able to participate in some of the economics of this lower sand pricing, particularly as local sand becomes a bigger part of the mix in the Permian?

David Dunlap

Yes, I mean, listen, I think we’ve been straightforward in talking about the fact that in our commercial model, we really downplay any markup on sand. That doesn’t mean that – listen, these pricing agreements do vary from one customer to the next. I think, what you saw though from Q3 to Q4, I mean, clearly as we gave up the sand volume, it did not have a negative impact on our margins.

We were still able to move through price increases and I would expect that we continue to do that. I do think specific to your question that, with those customers that were supplying sand for, if we saw changes in sand prices during the course of the year, we are in a much better position to pass on any cost increases to customers and clearly if there were sand price decreases then that could be a benefit for us.

But, I mean sand tighten the marketplace and I am not the best prognosticator in the world for what sand prices are going to do there on a course of the year, but it seems to me like with the market tightness, it’s not very likely that we see sand prices coming down anytime soon.

Operator

Our next question is from Scott Gruber of Citi. Please precede sir.

Scott Gruber

Yes, good morning.

David Dunlap

Good morning.

Scott Gruber

Dave, international ended the year strong, second half revenues were up 5% year-on-year. What’s your outlook for international growth in 2018 for Superior?

David Dunlap

Yes, I mean, it’s – listen, I think that we started to see international kind of turn the corner in the second half of 2017. And I think it’s – our expectation is that we continue to see at least steady levels of performance in the international markets from where we are in Q4 if not perhaps improving somewhat.

You know that our exposure in international is not as broad as some of the large caps, but where we operate in Latin America and Asia, and the Middle East and in Europe and the North Sea, I mean, I think that we are certainly more favorable on the U.S. land markets in 2018 than we were going into 2017.

I think, the next leg of international expansion that we are anxiously awaiting is deepwater-related, because as I mentioned before, I mean, our operating leverage on a deepwater rig with product lines in our Drilling Products and Services segment is just enormous. And although, I am not terribly optimistic about deepwater rig activity increases during 2018, we are sheer anxious to see those rigs go back to work, because it’s a big benefit to this company.

Scott Gruber

And the large caps have talked about a stronger second half internationally than first half, do you see that and where could be the year and your growth rates exit 2018?

David Dunlap

Yes, I don’t know that we’ve seen specifics that would point us towards an expectation that second half is substantially better than first half in 2018. But look, just look at what commodity prices have done over the course of the last year and international clients that we have are of course, generating more cash. So the thought that they are going to begin to increase their investment is, I think a very natural conclusion to reach.

One thing you got to know about the international markets is that the IOCs that operate there and the NOCs that operate there, don’t turn on a dime from a spending standpoint the way that our U.S. customers do. And so, it’s always a bit of a lag from when they start seeing their cash impacted by commodity price swings.

And I think that’s an expectation here. I think as much as anything, that’s why some of the large caps are of the belief that the second half spending 2018 is up. And I mean, I can’t argue whether we started seeing the specifics yet.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question is from Tommy Moll of Stephens. Please proceed sir.

Thomas Moll

Good morning. Thank you for taking my question.

David Dunlap

You are welcome.

Thomas Moll

So, with pressure pumping, there are a lot of moving parts in Q1. Good to hear the update about deploying the equipment that had been idle. Can you give us a sense of what the revenue change should be Q4 to Q1? And then also, how much of that do you expect is a price increase?

David Dunlap

Yes, so, I’ve said this a couple times. One way you may want to think about Q1 is, sort of a mirror image of Q4 where we start the year in – where we started the Q4 in October, extremely active, slightly less active in November as a result of holidays, less active in December as normal with seasonality and winter weather.

January starts the same way. So, the fleet that’s coming into – coming in for us in Q1 will boost revenue for us some. We think we’ll see some moderate price increase from Q4 to Q1. I do believe that revenue will be higher in Q1 than Q4, but not by much.

I mean, this is not the same kind of swing that you should expect in revenue from Q1 to Q2. Q1 to Q2 is a pretty big swing in revenue, a big swing in earnings, with all of the horsepower that we are adding deployed and another iteration of price increase and without the seasonality that we see in the winter months, so.

Thomas Moll

Okay. Very helpful, thank you. And then, just as a follow-up moving on to the Production Services segment, Q4 looked pretty strong from the top-line to the bottom-line. Can you give us some more context on the drivers in terms of the specific business lines? And then also, as we move into 2018, how should we think about the growth rates there?

David Dunlap

Yes, so, listen, we’ve pointed out in our prepared remarks – I didn’t get any questions about it, but we’ve pointed out in the prepared remarks, coiled tubing, the coiled tubing business in the U.S. and our pressure control business have both been performing substantially better during the second half of 2017. There is a tightness in the coiled tubing market.

It’s mainly crew tightness and we still have a lot of equipment that we could activate and we have activated some core units during the second half of 2017. But, demand is high. Crews are tight. I would say the same is true on pressure control and flow back that demand is high and crews are tight. So, we’ve been able to push through price increases and we’ve seen utilization step up significantly. And those were really the two biggest drivers of the improvement in the Production segment.

Operator

Our next question is from Ken Sill - SunTrust Robinson and Humphrey. Please go ahead sir.

Ken Sill

Thank you. Dave, you said something in your opening remarks. So I want to make sure we’ve got this straight. So I don’t want to get ahead of things. You said you expect to do much better than what you think current investor expectations are. And I want to make sure, are you telling us that you think is it better the consensus earnings or is it better than what’s implied in the Superior share price?

David Dunlap

How about both?

Ken Sill

Both. That’s going to be…

David Dunlap

I am not sure the Superior share price today is reflective of where consensus is, but I think that, as we look at consensus, that’s a number that – well, maybe put it this way, companies like to beat earnings and we are pleased with consensus.

Ken Sill

Okay. I don’t want to go from – going to be a part of a problem in the future, but that’s as a good a answer as we could expect on that one.

David Dunlap

Yes, and I do think, I do think this, so, Ken, just to be specific on this. I mean, as I look at consensus, there is clearly for us in the second quarter a significant change in the pace of our revenue and earnings in the U.S. land market as a result of all the fracturing horsepower that will be activated by the second quarter.

The fleet we activated in Q1 is having minimal impact on revenue in Q1. The 150,000 horsepower that we are activating really becomes very apparent in the second quarter. And so, as I look through the year, I mean, I think that from the second quarter on as where I would say consensus appears very achievable.

Ken Sill

Okay. And then, to kind of clean up that, on the horsepower, so 150,000 horsepower, four fleets, would you expect that to be one fleet in Q1 and three in Q2? Or I am not sure…

David Dunlap

Yes, I mean, if you think about the pace of addition, that’s right. It’s only one that will be active in the first quarter and the other three kind of staging in and are all in place by the end of the quarter.

Operator

Our next question is from Stephen Gengaro of Loop Capital Markets. Please go ahead sir.

Stephen Gengaro

Thanks, good morning.

David Dunlap

Good morning.

Stephen Gengaro

Two things and I’ll stay on the subject for a second. In 4Q, could you tell us the percentage of onshore completions that was frac revenue?

David Dunlap

I don’t have it off the of my head, but if you give a call after the call, we break down revenue for you.

Stephen Gengaro

Okay, thanks. And then as you – based on your comments and I think it’s tied in a little bit to pricing, so based on your comments about the progression of the year, it sounds like, EBIT breakeven as you get through kind of a second half for you north of $100 million of EBITDA in both that are back two quarters of a year based on sort of where the consensus is right now. Is that, are we in line with your thinking on that?

David Dunlap

Yes, I mean, I think the second half of the year from what we see is a period where we should be EBIT positive. I don’t know that we’re EBIT positive for the entire year. We are clearly not in the first quarter. But with the improvement that we see out there in the second quarter, we will be – we are getting closer to it.

Stephen Gengaro

I mean, just one final, on the Gulf of Mexico business, I mean, you gave very good commentary on sort of the outlook for revenue. I would imagine that business is going to be from a profitability perspective not worse than 2018 and 2017. Is that fair?

David Dunlap

Yes, I mean, I would say this, we’ve really benefitted in the Gulf of Mexico with its big sand control project that we had during 2017 and repeating those total profitability levels in 2018, I think will be challenging. But, if you think about the fourth quarter of 2017 as kind of go by, and that’s probably a reasonable way to think about our Gulf of Mexico performance and there will be some positive lumps in there.

So, we will have some periods of time when we’ve got very strong sand control completion revenue. It’s just not consistent from one quarter to the next. And there is that possibility in the second half of the year that the subsea intervention system is working in the Gulf of Mexico, so.

I mean, I think those are both two things that could positively impact our performance during the year. But, as I said, and we’ve been very straightforward about this and a repeating of the sand control project that we did in 2017 is very unlikely.

Operator

Our next question is from Blake Hutchinson of Howard Weil. Please go ahead sir.

Blake Hutchinson

Good morning.

David Dunlap

Good morning.

Blake Hutchinson

I guess, first of all, congratulations to both Robert and Westy. I guess, the question to you Dave is, who has got a bigger smile on their face, the guy leaving or the guy coming in, so?

David Dunlap

It’s without a doubt the guy leaving. It’s been impossible to wipe the smile off his face for the last two months.

Blake Hutchinson

It’s a hot seat, but again, congrats guys. I guess, Dave, as you’ve talked about the big theme for 2017 as the carrying of extra labor and materials and efficiencies, and I guess, just to be clear, it sounds like you are pretty easy with the first part of this year, perhaps not bearing a lot of that labor burden.

Was it still evident in 4Q? And is there a way to couch as 2017 progressed just what you were dealing with, whether in terms of like, headcount not attach to generating revenue or something like that, so we can understand the pressure that’s being alleviated here?

David Dunlap

Yes, so, I mean, I don’t know that I can pinpoint for you specifically or quantify for you specifically the impact of inefficiencies, but you just got to think about and I think we do tend to lose sight of just how fast we’ve ramped up industry-wide during the first three quarters of 2017.

Rig count that increased 150% from the fourth quarter – from the third quarter of 2016, year-over-year it was a phenomenal ramp up occurring on the back of the most horrendous downturn that many of us have experienced during our working career.

So just a tremendous amount of overall market inefficiency that moves along with that dramatic change in activity. Now add to that, the complication that operators are getting more intense with their completions and lateral length increasing and more demand for profit and more demand for horsepower and so, I don’t mean that, we’d be making excuses here, that’s not it.

It is a tremendous amount of activity change and inefficiency that went along with that on the labor side, on the supply chain side, on the transportation side, I mean, you kind of go through every element of this, it’s been quite challenging. Now we are in a position today, where the market continues to get gradually better, but it’s gradual.

And so, we are kind of getting accustomed to the big activity change and in a better position to accommodate the more gradual improvements that we see in the marketplace. And of course, from a number standpoint, and I get that this could be confusing for you guys, because it’s all happening on the backbone as well of price increases.

So you got price increases, you’ve got the overall market inefficiencies and all that begins to abate. I mean, we saw it abate in our business during the fourth quarter, in the first quarter as we go forward, I mean, I think we see more of those inefficiencies removed and as 2018 goes on, I think we move to what, I would describe as a more normal business margins to be expected in this kind of operating environment.

But, it’s been a huge year of transition. I think the other challenge that you all have is that, not every company is going to follow exactly the same way in becoming more efficient. We took on a lot of cost in 2016 and early 2017 that other companies maybe were delayed in taking on and maybe they are taking it more in the second half of 2017 and in 2018.

So, there will be some disparities in companies’ performances as that comes and rationalize what they have to do with their own equipment, their own people.

Operator

Our next question is from Kurt Hallead of RBC Capital Markets. Please go ahead sir.

Kurt Hallead

Hey, good morning.

David Dunlap

Hey, Kurt.

Kurt Hallead

Hey, love to hear the enthusiasm and optimism. It’s been a couple of years that’s for sure. So, Dave, I think in past calls and meetings and so on, you’ve kind of indicated that, the – you didn’t have any specific plans to add any fracs or new frac equipment because the economic returns didn’t make sense for your company and for your profile. Mentioning that the frac crews are going to be exiting or getting up to a $15 million EBITDA for crew level and some elements of the method I’ve run would seem to be an incentive to start to build new equipment. Can you just give us an update on your thoughts on how you are going to approach that dynamic when the time comes?

David Dunlap

Yes, sure. So, I mean, a couple of things, first off, it should be clear. There is no expansionary capital for fracturing included in our 2018 budget. And how we think about that in 2019 or beyond, I think, really Kurt, it has a lot more to do with oil prices and kind of the macro environment as opposed to just the financial metrics in the fracturing business. And so, an investment in fracturing is one that you really have to have kind of a three or a four year view of. It’s not – it’s a decision that if you were to make it today, your equipment wouldn’t be delivered and manned in the field probably for a year from now and then, two to three years to generate the cash that you need to – at the types of margin levels that we are speaking of in order to get a payback on your investment. I think this is a lot more about oil prices and although, I am very encouraged with the improvements that we’ve seen in oil prices, it’s a bit difficult to make that kind of expansionary investment until we’ve got better line of sight on increased multi-year customer spending and by multiyear, I mean, 2018, 2019, and 2020. I don’t know that I am in a position to make that call just yet. Add another $15 or $20 to oil prices, and maybe we feel differently. But, it’s certainly not today.

Kurt Hallead

Okay. Thanks for that. And then, maybe a follow-up on the international front, I think in some of your recent comments, you were showing some enthusiasm for what’s going on in Latin America. Could you expand a little bit on how you see 2018 unfolding? I know international land is an area of optimism, but anything else beyond that you could share?

David Dunlap

Yes, certainly, Argentina is an area of optimism for us. And I mean, I think this is – as we see, the maturity and the operational opportunities in the Vaca Muerta Shale, those are opportunities for Superior and that gives us. We’ve had a great position down there. We still have ability to grow via product line expansion in Argentina and I think that’s the lot of green shoots there.

I think we feel very good about Columbia as well. And Colombia had a nice recovery during 2017 and feel good about activity in 2018. Not feeling the same way about Brazil. So, Brazil continues to be challenging, not really seeing the type of market improvement in Brazil that we’d like to see, but it is more land-oriented in Colombia and Argentina and of course more offshore-oriented in Brazil.

We feel good about our position in India and India really was – we didn’t see great increases in activity during 2017 and I can’t say we’ve seen the evidence of activity increases in India as yet in 2018, but expectations are that as the year progresses, a country that is very dependent on what our customers are producing and the way particularly natural gas will drive better – an improved market in India.

And then, finally, I think, in the Middle East, I mean, we’ve heard specifically plans from Aramco and plans for KOC about spending level increases over the course of the next few years and think that those markets are going to offer opportunities for us as well. So it’s a concentration of our enthusiasm would be around those countries. And I can’t wait to be optimistic about deepwater internationally.

Operator

Our next question is from Daniel Burke of Johnson rice. Please go ahead sir.

Daniel Burke

Hey, thanks, good morning guys.

David Dunlap

Hi, Daniel.

Daniel Burke

Hey, Dave, the comment that total U.S. land EBITDA margin will reach to a little bit 20% by mid-year is one of many helpful comments you’ve made, but, I guess, one thing I am struggling with is that, your pumping profitability will be influenced as it was in Q4 by sand purchase volume. Can you talk about where you think those U.S. land EBITDA margins are by mid-year, ex pumping or are they higher or lower than that sort of 20% benchmark?

David Dunlap

Yes, so, I mean, first off, Daniel, remember, I mean, although I am not trying to be prognosticator of sand prices, only 25% of our fleet during 2018 will be supplied by our sand. And so, I won’t say we are totally insulated from any changes in sand, but I certainly don’t think it is big an impact on our fracturing business as it may be on someone that’s supplying a 100% of their own sand.

As for the margin progression, I mean, we think that margins continue to progress in pressure pumping and will outpace those overall U.S. land margins as the year progresses. And so, to be specific, we think as we go through the year, pressure pumping margins are higher than total U.S. land margins.

Daniel Burke

Great, that’s what we would have expected, but helpful here. And then, this won’t be the first time on this call, this is as it is, but, your conviction on Q2, I mean, it would seem to suggest your frac fleet deliveries would be relatively early in the second quarter. Is that fair really just asking, because it also influences how we think about the progression from Q2 to Q3?

David Dunlap

Yes, I mean, I don’t think that believing that all three of those fleets become active in April is the right assumption to make. I think you think about it being staging during the course of the quarter and by the end of the quarter, all of the horsepower is working. I think that’s the right way to think about it.

Operator

We have no further questions in the queue. So I would like to hand the call back for any closing remarks.

David Dunlap

Okay, very good. Well, listen, we appreciate everybody participating in the call today and we’ll see it on the road during the quarter.

