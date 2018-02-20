Zscaler Files For U.S. IPO

ZS is growing rapidly in an enviable market space. I'll provide a final opinion when we learn more details about the IPO.

The firm provides a range of security software and services to enterprises transitioning to cloud environments.

Zscaler intends to raise $100 million in a U.S. IPO according to a new filing, although that figure is likely a placeholder.

Quick Take

Zscaler (Pending:ZS) intends to raise $100 million in an IPO according to its S-1 registration statement, although the final amount may be substantially different.

The company provides security software and services for firms transitioning from on-premises IT systems to public, private, or hybrid cloud environments.

ZS is growing rapidly in a high-growth market. When we learn further IPO details on pricing and valuation expectations, I'll provide a final opinion.

Company

San Jose, California-based Zscaler was founded in 2007 to offer a range of internet and hybrid security capabilities to businesses of all sizes.

Management is headed by co-founder and CEO Jay Chaudhry, who was previously Chief Strategy Officer at Secure Computing and founder & CEO of CipherTrust.

The company has developed a robust partner network for both referrals and resellers and internet service providers.

Investors have funded $148 million in several rounds and include TPG Capital (8.7% pre-IPO). CEO Chaudhry and affiliates own 54.3% of company stock pre-IPO.

Technology

Zscaler has created a suite of cloud security solutions in the following categories:

Zscaler Internet Access

Secure Web Gateway

Cloud Firewall

Cloud Sandbox

Bandwidth Control

Data Loss Prevention

Zscaler Private Access

For Amazon Web Services (AMZN)

For Microsoft Azure (MSFT)

Zscaler Platform

Cloud Architecture

SSL Inspection

Data Privacy & Security

Zscaler App

Below is a brief company promotional video:

(Source: Zscaler)

Market

According to a December 2017 Gartner market research report, it forecasted that global security technology spending would reach $96 billion in 2018, representing an increase of 8% over 2017.

The main factors driving the growth include a change in buyer mindset as regulations such as GDPR in the EU require increase data security.

Additionally, an environment of continually evolving security threats and the transition of private systems to public or private networks are driving the robust demand.

Below is a table showing the breakdown of security spending by segment.

Zscaler operates in the largest market, Security Services, which has also shown the highest growth rate or forecasted rate.

Gartner estimates that by 2019, 'total enterprise spending on security outsourcing services will be 75% of the spending on security software and hardware products, up from 63% in 2016.'

So, firms like Zscaler that provide those types of outsourced services stand to reap significant growth benefits over the near term.

Competition

Major competitive vendors that provide similar security offerings include:

Cisco (CSCO)

FireEye (FEYE)

Check Point Software (CHKP)

Trend Micro (OTCPK:TMICY)

Sophos (OTCPK:SPHHF)

Symantec (SYMC)

Barracuda Networks (CUDA)

Fortinet (FTNT)

There are many more competitors than those listed above, so the market is fragmented and competitive.

Management says that its 'cloud platform integrates many of the point products offered by our competitors and potential competitors, which is a key differentiator.'

What that means is that Zscaler is attempting to provide a complete 'bundle' of products for customers to purchase, potentially adding value by reducing integration costs, vendor bloat and simplifying network security deployments.

Financials

ZS's recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Strong growth in top-line revenue

Sharp increase in gross profit dollars

High and increasing gross margin percentage

Increased cash flow used in operations

Below are the company's operational results for the past three and half years (Audited GAAP for full years):

(Source: Zscaler S-1)

Revenue ($)

Six months ended January 31, 2018: $84.8 million, 51% increase vs. prior

FYE 2017: $125.7 million, 57% increase vs. prior

FYE 2016: $80.3 million, 50% increase vs. prior

FYE 2015: $53.7 million

Gross Profit ($)

Six months ended January 31, 2018: $68 million

FYE 2017: $98.2 million

FYE 2016: $60.2 million

FYE 2015: $39.3 million

Gross Margin (%)

Six months ended January 31, 2018: 80.2%

FYE 2017: 78%

FYE 2016: 75%

FYE 2015: 73%

Cash Flow from Operations ($)

Six months ended January 31, 2018: $5.5 million cash used in operations

FYE 2017: $6 million cash used in operations

FYE 2016: $11.9 million cash used in operations

FYE 2015: $3.3 million cash used in operations

As of January 2017, the company had $71.6 million in cash and equivalents and $149 million in total liabilities, of which $108 million was in the form of deferred revenue.

IPO Details

Zscaler intends to raise $100 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common stock, although this figure may change as it is a common placeholder number.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

We currently intend to use the net proceeds we receive from this offering primarily for general corporate purposes, including working capital, sales and marketing activities, research and development, general and administrative matters and capital expenditures, although we do not currently have any specific or preliminary plans with respect to the use of proceeds for such purposes.

So, the above use of proceeds is boilerplate language, and management has revealed nothing of substance about its plans for the proceeds.

Management's presentation of the company roadshow is not currently available.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO include all major underwriters such as Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, BofA Merrill Lynch, Barclays, Deutsche Bank Securities, Credit Suisse, Baird, BTIG, Needham & Company, UBS Investment Bank, and Stephens.

An enhanced version of this article including commentary on the IPO is available on my Seeking Alpha Marketplace research service, IPO Edge. I write in-depth research about U.S. IPOs and members learn the latest IPO research, news, market trends and industry analysis. Start with a Free Trial.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.